Johnny’s Tavern to close North Lawrence location until city makes changes to growing homeless camp
The owners of Johnny’s Tavern are closing the business’s iconic North Lawrence location for the foreseeable future in an effort to pressure officials to make changes to a city-operated homeless camp next to the bar. Owner Rick Renfro told the Journal-World Monday afternoon that he plans to close...
Letter to the editor: Don’t desecrate
First, a note of congratulations to the KU Jayhawk football team. They are playing well this year. Second, here’s the history about the campanile (from the online blurb at ku.edu):. The World War II Memorial Campanile is unquestionably the most distinguished landmark at the University of Kansas. It was...
Business leaders push for city ordinance that would prohibit camping in downtown as homeless concerns grow
An ordinance to prohibit the homeless from camping in downtown Lawrence continues to be pushed for after a two-hour meeting between business and city leaders on Monday left unresolved downtown safety concerns. About 60 people attended a Downtown Lawrence Inc. meeting on Monday morning, with several business owners saying their...
Lawrence buses to be free all day Tuesday for Election Day
The City of Lawrence’s transit service will operate free of charge for Election Day. The city said in a news release that Lawrence Transit is offering free rides to customers on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to encourage all residents to get out and vote. All fixed-route and paratransit buses will be free all day.
Douglas County court filings for Nov. 6, 2022
Elliott Ray Jones, 29, Lawrence, and Ashley Nichole Richards, 30, Lawrence. William James O’ffill, 28, Lawrence, and Nicole Kristine McCurdy, 26, Lawrence. Ian Tyler Bell, 28, Kansas City, Mo., and Kinsey Michelle Roberts, 28, Kansas City, Mo. Jeffrey Jon Paul Stuart, 44, Baldwin City, and Staci Christine Church, 47,...
Florine Creek
Florine Creek, longtime resident of Lake Quivira, Kansas, and of Lawrence, passed away on Nov. 2, at the age of 102. Florine was born Mary Florine Meenan in Bisbee, Arizona, on April 16,1920. Her parents Patrick J. Meenan and Lenora Callahan, were both American born children of 19th century Irish immigrants. In 1942 Florine graduated from Arizona State University at Tempe (BFA-Music) and met and married Roy E. Creek of Portales, New Mexico. Colonel Creek, who became a decorated veteran of World War II and a career U.S. Army officer, was Florine's partner in life for 74 years. When he retired from his military career in 1967, he and Florine moved to the Kansas City area where he worked as a hospital administrator for the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. Roy preceded Florine in death in 2016.
Former Jayhawk Sharon Lokedi wins NYC Marathon
NEW YORK (AP) — Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi, a former star distance runner at the University of Kansas, made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Both of Kenya, Chebet won the men’s race and Lokedi won the women’s race on an unseasonably warm...
Douglas County Commission to consider 5-year Capital Improvement Plan that includes funding for extending Wakarusa Drive
The Douglas County Commission at its meeting Wednesday will consider whether to adopt a draft version of the county’s next five-year Capital Improvement Plan that includes funding for extending Wakarusa Drive south of Lawrence and building a bridge over the Wakarusa River. The proposed CIP calls for $9 million...
After tenant complaint, city condemns converted attic apartment; parent wonders how many rentals are ever inspected to begin with
When Kari Taylor’s daughter, Seagan, decided to move into what the family viewed as a “quirky” top-floor apartment of a home at 1126 Ohio St., it was with the caveat that a handful of maintenance issues discussed with the leasing agent would be addressed in short order.
Jeanne Adams
Services for Jeanne Alvera Adams, 71, Winchester, are pending and will be announced by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. She died November 5, 2022. rumsey-yost.com.
Kansas RB Devin Neal named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week
Kansas running back Devin Neal’s monster performance in KU’s win over Oklahoma State earned him the Big 12 Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week honor on Monday. Neal, who hails from Lawrence, finished with 324 combined yards in a 37-16 victory that made the Jayhawks bowl eligible for the first time since the 2008 season.
Joanne Feist
Services for Joanne Feist, 85, Lawrence are pending and will be announced by Warren-McElwain Mortuary. She died Oct. 31, 2022 at LMH Health. warrenmcelwain.com.
Bowl Bound: Jayhawks pick up 6th win with 37-16 beatdown of No. 18 Oklahoma State
It took three losses and a bye week to get over the hump, but the Kansas football team is officially bowl-bound again for the first time since the 2008 season. Where, who and when they’ll play remains to be seen and could depend a lot on how things go in the final three games of the season. The way these guys see it, there’s still more work to be done and more wins to achieve.
A closer look at Norm Roberts’ role during Bill Self’s 4-game suspension
The Kansas men’s basketball team unofficially will be Norm Roberts’ squad for the next 18 days while head coach Bill Self serves a four-game suspension handed down by KU earlier this week in an effort to speed up KU’s NCAA infractions case. A ruling in the case,...
