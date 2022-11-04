Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Avalanche of early lawsuits could pave way for disputes over Tuesday’s election results
Scores of pre-election lawsuits have been filed in battleground states ahead of Tuesday’s election, signaling the possibility of even more high-stakes and contentious court fights as voting wraps up and local officials start counting ballots. Much of the current litigation focuses on the processes surrounding how votes are cast...
KTVZ
Deschutes National Forest implements, shifts trail closures west of Bend, near Sunriver
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes National Forest is implementing and shifting trail closures in areas west of Bend and near Sunriver as vegetation management work progresses. Trails are closed for public and operator safety during operations. Starting Monday, the following trail closures go into effect and are in place...
Action News Jax
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Better catch the moon’s disappearing act Tuesday — there won’t be another like it for three years. The total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours — the farther west, the better — and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset. As an extra treat, Uranus will be visible just a finger’s width above the moon, resembling a bright star.
KTVZ
Voters will have their say on expanding Medicaid, raising the minimum wage and taxing the rich in some states
While Democrats in Congress have had many of their progressive plans thwarted this term, left-leaning advocates in multiple states are hoping to advance their causes at the ballot box. Among the numerous initiatives on the ballot Tuesday are a host of measures related to health care and finances. Voters will...
Democrat trying to flip southern New Mexico congressional district blue
The Democratic-controlled state legislature last year redrew the boundaries of a district that has remained in the hands of Republicans 18 of the past 22 years. The district now includes less of southeastern New Mexico and more of the Albuquerque suburbs.
Comments / 0