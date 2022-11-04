Read full article on original website
Olive harvest reaches 20-year low
USDA predicts California will only produce 20,000 tons this year, a 52% drop from 46,000 tons last year. That’s an 82% decline since 2003, when California harvested 115,000 tons. Small farms in Tulare County used to be the center of the state’s olive production with about 16,000 acres in 2003 but less than 8,000 acres remain active olive groves in the county today.
Tulare County speeding up process for electric vehicle charging stations
VISALIA – Cities and now the county are preparing for environmentally-friendly solutions to greenhouse gas emissions by establishing red tape regulations for electric vehicle charging stations. A week after the city of Farmersville reviewed guidelines for their ordinance, Tulare County is now setting up their own rules for those...
Evidence of Loss
Driving to Tulare last week to buy things not available in Lindsay, I began to realize that I did not feel connected to the land I was traveling over. I was coming down with my normal fall dust-in-the-air flu, so it might have been that my senses were impaired. But I have loved that drive for 30 years: the spread of farmland and canals along the road, the dairies and farmhouses still pretty much the same as when I first began to notice them. The eucalyptus windbreaks, the lone oaks in the fields and strung along canal banks. Tractors out discing the ground for fall planting of silage crops, the last of the nuts being hauled away. The land getting a brief rest, going silent. The magnificent view of the eternal Sierra on the trip home.
Newsom Spends $1.6M to Stop Wealth Tax That Would Pay for Electric Cars
California voters will see a question on their ballots about whether to tax wealthy residents to subsidize the price of electric vehicles for lower-income residents on November 8. However, Governor Gavin Newsom, who also will appear on the ballot, is helping fund an effort against the proposition. In August, the...
Kaweah Health tries to stop financial bleeding
VISALIA – The covid-19 pandemic left the world in disarray and hospitals throughout the country bleeding red ink in their financials. In order to stop the bleeding, Kaweah Health has been forced to cut positions and units and find new ways to bring in revenue to clot the losses and sew up the damage.
Exeter flooded with water delinquencies after pandemic
On Nov. 1, Exeter resumed water shut-offs for residents whose utility balances are more than 60 days delinquent. The city put water shut offs on hold during the pandemic after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on April 2, 2020, that placed a hold on shut offs for water services due to unpaid balances. However, without requiring residents to pay their dues, delinquencies went up significantly, according to city manager Adam Ennis.
Amazon to hire 500 employees in Visalia
While Amazon is still planning on bringing hundreds of jobs, spokesperson Natalie Banke says the huge new facility, located at Kibler Avenue (Avenue 320) and Kelsey Street north of the original Amazon building, will be a distribution facility and not a same-day service service – clarifying earlier statements to the media.
Ticket matching 5 of 6 lottery numbers sold in Visalia
The ticket was sold on Oct. 31 at the Visalia Chevron in the Rancho Viejo Shopping Center, on the corner of Walnut Avenue and Akers Street. An unnamed resident was one of two lucky participants in California’s Powerball Lottery to match five of six winning lottery numbers and won $790,446. The second ticket was sold in Los Angeles, and the two winners split $1,580,892, according to Greg Parashak, California Lottery spokesperson.
Motorcycle accident leaves one dead on highway 198
TULARE COUNTY – California Highway patrol responded to an accident on highway 198 in which a Yamaha motorcycle with two riders rear-ended a Toyota 4-Runner. On Nov. 2, at approximately 4:28 p.m., the Fresno Communication Center (FCC) received a call of a traffic collision on eastbound highway 198, west of Ben Maddox Way, with medical personnel responding. Officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Visalia area responded to the scene and investigated the crash.
Bueno Beverage workers unionize, cite unfair wages
VISALIA – After ride-alongs with anti-union representatives and the alleged termination of three pro-union employees, Bueno Beverage workers joined forces with Teamster Local 948. Workers at Bueno Beverage in Visalia have voted to join the Teamster Local 948 union after what they claimed were extensive anti-union efforts pushed by...
Three suspects arrested for vehicle, grand theft
On Nov. 2, a search warrant was served in the City of Delano where all three suspects Mayra Gudino, 27, Sitlali Gudino, 23, and Jesus Nunez, 32, were located and taken into custody. Officers located stolen property which included a Conure bird, a wedding ring and items purchased with the victim’s credit cards. Suspects Mayra Gudino, Sitlali Gudino, and Nunez were transported and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for vehicle theft, grand theft, conspiracy and fraudulent use of a credit card.
TCSO Adult Pre-Trial nurses exposed to fentanyl
TULARE COUNTY – The nationwide fentanyl epidemic has once again found its way to Tulare County, this time impacting our very own healthcare workers. On Saturday Oct. 29, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) detention deputies at the TCSO Adult Pre-Trial Facility noticed two inmates housed together who appeared to have overdosed. Custody and medical staff immediately responded and administered multiple doses of NARCAN. The inmates were then taken to a local hospital. While they were administering first aid, three nurses at the jail showed signs of fentanyl exposure and were taken to the hospital as well. One received NARCAN and all three are expected to be ok.
2 Tulare officers on paid leave after they were arrested over the weekend
VISALIA, Calif. — It’s not every day that law enforcement arrests two of its own. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office can confirm they have arrested two officers with the Tulare Police Department on Saturday night shortly after midnight. Deputies were called to North Visalia due to complaints...
VOLLEYBALL: Historic playoff run ends in Farmersville
FARMERSVILLE – Farmersville volleyball made history in the 2022 season, losing only three games and winning league for the first time in school history before being eliminated during the semifinals of the Central Section Championships. The Farmersville volleyball team ended their best season in history in the Division V...
Two men sentenced for 2017 New Year’s Day shooting
VISALIA – Two men started 2017 off with gang violence and as a result, they will spend the next handful of years in prison. On Oct. 27, the District Attorney’s office announced in the South County Justice Center of the Tulare County Superior Court, Jose Cardenas, 23, was sentenced to 50-years-to-life in prison and Tony Gentry, 24, was sentenced to 16 years in prison following their involvement in a 2017 shooting that resulted in the death of one adult male.
The Gobbler Giveaway
The Bible teaches us a very fundamental and essential principle that we would all be wise to live out. Especially as people of faith. Especially God’s Church. Ecclesiastes 4:9-12 says this:. “Two are better than one, because they have a good reward for their toil. For if they fall,...
FOOTBALL: Exeter exits the first round of Valley playoffs
The Horned Toads kicked off the game with two touchdowns in the first half, putting them up 14-0 by halftime. After a scoreless third quarter, Exeter put six points on the board early in the fourth and hustled to get the ball in the endzone again, but unfortunately, Coalinga intercepted and ran it back for a third touchdown, dashing the Monarchs’ hopes of moving on in the playoffs.
