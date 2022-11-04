ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

Georgia Prisoner Allegedly Swindled $11 Million From Billionaire Movie Mogul While in Jail

A 31-year-old man currently incarcerated in Georgia allegedly swindled $11 million, possibly more, from the comforts of his prison cell in a maximum-security facility. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. has been accused of impersonating billionaire Sidney Kimmel and fraudulently obtaining $11 million from his bank account. Cofield reportedly gained access to Kimmel’s Charles Schwab account to use the illegally elicited funds to purchase gold coins and a mansion in Buckhead.
CBS San Francisco

San Jose shooting leaves victim in critical condition

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting Monday night that left a male victim with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.San Jose police tweeted about the shooting in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m.Police said the call came in at 6:52 p.m. Arriving officers found a single male shooting victim. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.Police did not have any suspect information available when they initially reported the shooting. More details will be provided by police as they become available.
