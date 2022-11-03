Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News4Jax.com
5 mental health questions to ask yourself
ORLANDO, Fla. – One in four adults in the U.S. suffers from a diagnosable mental disorder. Undiagnosed and untreated mental illness can result in unnecessary disability, unemployment, substance abuse and much more. Work stress, money problems, society issues “are some very serious challenges going on in our society right...
leesburg-news.com
National company acquires home health care business founded by woman in Lake County
Alana Healthcare has announced the acquisition of Eustis-based Preferred Home Health Providers, which provides in-home health care services in Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties. Founded in 2006 by Bernadine Ukah, Preferred Home Health Providers has been recognized and certified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for its high-quality...
Cancer diagnosis impacts longtime host of Polk County Cattle Baron’s Ball
After years of hosting the Polk County Cattle Baron’s Ball at his ranch, this weekend’s event impacts David Bunch differently.
MedicalXpress
Ketamine 'saved my life': Depressed, anxious Floridians turn to unregulated psychedelics
Ashley Blanco, 27, has grappled with anxiety, depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder for the better part of a decade. Antidepressants and therapy didn't help. After she graduated college, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It sent her mental health to an all-time low. "I couldn't function. I wouldn't leave my room," she said....
westorlandonews.com
Construction Underway of WOW! Fiber Network in Altamonte Springs
WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone announced construction is underway in its first Greenfield market in Central Florida, bringing WOW!’s all-IP fiber network to residents and businesses in Altamonte Springs. WOW!’s entrance into Seminole County is part of the company’s growth into new markets to meet the rising demand for fast and reliable broadband.
New Jersey runner makes history at Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — New Jersey runner Megan Curham made history on Sunday at the 2022 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend. For the fourth straight year, Curham, of Warren, New Jersey, completed the 13.1-mile course as the first female finisher, becoming the event’s only four-time champion.
Lettuce sold in Florida recalled over possible salmonella contamination
A Florida farming company has issued a voluntary recall of certain lettuce products over potential lettuce contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Health officials issue rabies alert in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is issuing a rabies alert that will last for 60 days near the Rosemont area. Alerts follow for those near the area code 32808 in response to a cat that tested positive for rabies. The center of...
fox35orlando.com
Tracking Invest-98L: Sandbag locations open Monday for some Central Florida residents
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - With the National Hurricane Center monitoring Invest-98L, many uncertainties remain as to how hard the storm will hit Florida later this week. In preparation for the current Tropical Disturbance, Flagler County along with Altamonte Springs is opening sandbag locations for residents. Flagler County. Two sandbag locations...
mynews13.com
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando opens new cat shelter
ORLANDO, Fla. — Adoptions are underway at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando’s new cat shelter in downtown Orlando. Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando opened a new cat clinic. A fire decimated its previous shelter on Conroy Road just over a year ago. Plans are underway for a permanent...
Daytona Beach Animal Shelter faces overcrowding; new guidelines in place
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Humane Society has announced that it will not be taking in dogs that have a history of biting or aggressive behavior. The nonprofit said that it will be euthanizing dogs that meet these parameters. Just this morning, it explained that it has been facing...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida?
All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to a huge variety of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa...
westorlandonews.com
Stoner’s Pizza Joint Adding Stores in Central Florida
Stoner’s Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced that it will be expanding its national footprint with new store openings anticipated before the end of 2022. According to the company, the new locations will strengthen the brands presence in Central Florida markets, Savannah, Georgia, Charleston, South Carolina, and Denver, Colorado.
click orlando
Orlando church hosts rally urging Florida voters to go vote
ORLANDO, Fla. – With just days before Election Day, several organizations are planning for a busy weekend, encouraging voters to vote early or show up on Tuesday. On Friday evening, Majestic Life Church in Orlando held a concert to encourage people to vote. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
fox4now.com
Apple AirTag helps bring lost pup home
ORLANDO, Fla. — In a first for an Orlando shelter, a piece of technology on a lost dog helped reunite the pet with its owner in just two hours. Rocky’s little adventure started at his home and ended about 20 minutes away at Orange County Animal Services. Denise...
‘I thought I was going to lose everything’: The stories behind Central Florida’s eviction crisis
ORLANDO, Fla. — New data shows we are seeing what experts are calling a “dramatic spike” in evictions and it’s not exclusive to just one part of Central Florida. Across Central Florida, more people are no longer able to make rent payments and are being forced out of their homes.
The Daily South
5 Reasons To Visit Christmas, Florida
When a small Florida town sports an iconic name like “Christmas,” you can imagine why it draws throngs of visitors during December. Some people simply seek a “Christmas, FL” postmark on the envelopes of their holiday cards. Others want to check out the holiday festivities packing the town’s events calendar.
disneyfoodblog.com
5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando
If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
WESH
Supporters come out to see DeSantis at Melbourne stop
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stage in Melbourne just after 6 p.m. Friday. It’s the first day of his four-day Don't Tread on Florida tour, leading right up to Election Day on Tuesday. Speaking to more than 2,000 supporters at the American Muscle...
Comments / 0