Orlando, FL

News4Jax.com

5 mental health questions to ask yourself

ORLANDO, Fla. – One in four adults in the U.S. suffers from a diagnosable mental disorder. Undiagnosed and untreated mental illness can result in unnecessary disability, unemployment, substance abuse and much more. Work stress, money problems, society issues “are some very serious challenges going on in our society right...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Construction Underway of WOW! Fiber Network in Altamonte Springs

WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone announced construction is underway in its first Greenfield market in Central Florida, bringing WOW!’s all-IP fiber network to residents and businesses in Altamonte Springs. WOW!’s entrance into Seminole County is part of the company’s growth into new markets to meet the rising demand for fast and reliable broadband.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
mynews13.com

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando opens new cat shelter

ORLANDO, Fla. — Adoptions are underway at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando’s new cat shelter in downtown Orlando. Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando opened a new cat clinic. A fire decimated its previous shelter on Conroy Road just over a year ago. Plans are underway for a permanent...
ORLANDO, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida?

All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to a huge variety of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa...
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Stoner’s Pizza Joint Adding Stores in Central Florida

Stoner’s Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced that it will be expanding its national footprint with new store openings anticipated before the end of 2022. According to the company, the new locations will strengthen the brands presence in Central Florida markets, Savannah, Georgia, Charleston, South Carolina, and Denver, Colorado.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando church hosts rally urging Florida voters to go vote

ORLANDO, Fla. – With just days before Election Day, several organizations are planning for a busy weekend, encouraging voters to vote early or show up on Tuesday. On Friday evening, Majestic Life Church in Orlando held a concert to encourage people to vote. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
ORLANDO, FL
fox4now.com

Apple AirTag helps bring lost pup home

ORLANDO, Fla. — In a first for an Orlando shelter, a piece of technology on a lost dog helped reunite the pet with its owner in just two hours. Rocky’s little adventure started at his home and ended about 20 minutes away at Orange County Animal Services. Denise...
ORLANDO, FL
The Daily South

5 Reasons To Visit Christmas, Florida

When a small Florida town sports an iconic name like “Christmas,” you can imagine why it draws throngs of visitors during December. Some people simply seek a “Christmas, FL” postmark on the envelopes of their holiday cards. Others want to check out the holiday festivities packing the town’s events calendar.
CHRISTMAS, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando

If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'

GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Supporters come out to see DeSantis at Melbourne stop

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stage in Melbourne just after 6 p.m. Friday. It’s the first day of his four-day Don't Tread on Florida tour, leading right up to Election Day on Tuesday. Speaking to more than 2,000 supporters at the American Muscle...
MELBOURNE, FL

