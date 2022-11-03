No. 9 Cornell women’s ice hockey returned to Lynah to continue its in-conference schedule and overcame St. Lawrence and handedly defeated ranked-rival Clarkson. The Red (5-1-0, 3-1-0 ECAC) faced St. Lawrence (6-5-0, 2-1-0 ECAC) on Friday. Cornell fell behind quite early, as the Saints put up a goal just 27 seconds into the game. Not too long after, freshman forward Mckenna Van Gelder scored back-to-back goals to give the Red its first lead. Riding on the momentum, senior forward Gillis Frechette tacked on to Cornell’s tally to give the Red a 3-1 lead. The Saints, however, cut short the momentum with a goal in the dying seconds of the first.

ITHACA, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO