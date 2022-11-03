Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Cornell Daily Sun
Two Blocked Punts Make the Difference as Football Loses the Trustees’ Cup
This story will be updated. Subscribe to our men’s hockey newsletter. Football returned home to Schoellkopf this Saturday to take on Penn for the Trustees’ Cup. Continuing to have difficulties on offense and special teams, Cornell lost, 28-21. Both teams were seeking to get back in the win...
Cornell Daily Sun
Women’s Hockey Beats St. Lawrence and Clarkson in High-Scoring Weekend￼
No. 9 Cornell women’s ice hockey returned to Lynah to continue its in-conference schedule and overcame St. Lawrence and handedly defeated ranked-rival Clarkson. The Red (5-1-0, 3-1-0 ECAC) faced St. Lawrence (6-5-0, 2-1-0 ECAC) on Friday. Cornell fell behind quite early, as the Saints put up a goal just 27 seconds into the game. Not too long after, freshman forward Mckenna Van Gelder scored back-to-back goals to give the Red its first lead. Riding on the momentum, senior forward Gillis Frechette tacked on to Cornell’s tally to give the Red a 3-1 lead. The Saints, however, cut short the momentum with a goal in the dying seconds of the first.
Cornell Daily Sun
Men’s Hockey Falls to No. 7 Quinnipiac
Subscribe to our men’s hockey newsletter. In a defensive battle that has become typical when the two teams meet, Cornell fell to No. 7 Quinnipiac, 2-0, in Hamden, Connecticut on Saturday night. Cornell (1-3, 1-1 ECAC) knew coming in that success on the power play would be critical to...
Cornell Daily Sun
As the Flu Sweeps Across Campus, Students and Cornell Health are Falling Behind
This year’s flu season has students struggling to keep up on missed work while Cornell Health struggles to handle an influx of appointments punctually. Influenza A has come to Cornell in mass waves: students experienced fevers, heat flashes, fatigue and non-stop coughing among other severe symptoms. According to Dr....
Cornell Daily Sun
Local Republican Zachary Winn Runs for City Mayor
This article is the third in a series profiling the candidates for city mayor. Read The Sun’s profile of Democratic candidate Acting Mayor Laura Lewis and Independent candidate Katie Sims. Zachary Winn is a lifelong, politically-active resident of Ithaca. He decided to run for mayor on the Republican ticket...
Cornell Daily Sun
All in for Anabel’s Fundraiser Raises Over $5,000 to Support Food Accessibility on Campus
Through painted pumpkins, leaf centerpieces, chai lattes and a charcuterie board, the All in for Anabel’s fundraiser brought an autumn ambiance to The Terrace Restaurant — all while raising well over $5,000 to aid food justice efforts. All in for Anabel’s was a collaboration between Hotel Administration 4315:...
Cornell Daily Sun
Congressional Candidate Josh Riley Visits Campus as Campaigns Conclude
On Nov. 8, Americans all over the country will cast their votes to determine who should represent them in the 118th Congress — Ithaca is no different. In preparation for this widely-anticipated and widely-consequential election, Democratic nominee for the NY-19 district Josh Riley (D-N.Y.) visited campus as part of his home-stretch tour of Upstate New York.
Cornell Daily Sun
Your Voice + Your Vote Makes Debut With Voting Event
Your Voice + Your Vote, a brand-new coalition of local nonpartisan groups — including the League of Women Voters of Tompkins County, Tompkins County Human Rights Commission, Finger Lakes Independence Center and Rejoice the Vote — hosted a celebration of voting event on Saturday. “Your Voice + Your...
