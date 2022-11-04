‍Only Gold at MCC Theater has all of the makings of a sparkling musical. There are high-energy numbers, bold design choices, and even a bit of star power. But be it the plot, the book, or the space, the production’s greatest potentials are swallowed by its desire to be more than it can handle. This seemingly rare dance-heavy show with an original story could carve a place into the theatre landscape (honestly…think Movin’ Out,) but it would need to shed a lot of gratuitous layers before.

2 DAYS AGO