ONLY GOLD Has A Spark, but Can’t Keep It Lit — Review
Only Gold at MCC Theater has all of the makings of a sparkling musical. There are high-energy numbers, bold design choices, and even a bit of star power. But be it the plot, the book, or the space, the production’s greatest potentials are swallowed by its desire to be more than it can handle. This seemingly rare dance-heavy show with an original story could carve a place into the theatre landscape (honestly…think Movin’ Out,) but it would need to shed a lot of gratuitous layers before.
Taylor Iman Jones, Nasia Thomas, More Set to Join SIX on Broadway
Some new queens are coming to town. Taylor Iman Jones, Nasia Thomas, and several others will join the cast of Six: The Musical on Broadway when the remaining original cast members depart later this year at the Lena Horne Theatre. Beginning December 5, the new cast of Six will star...
The Complete 2022 Holiday Movie & TV Guide for Broadway Fans
‘Tis the season for our favorite Broadway celebrities to appear on our screens amid a backdrop of snowy mountain landscapes, romantic sleigh rides, and steaming cups of hot cocoa. While one could argue the official start of the holiday season, Hallmark, Netflix, Lifetime, and so many others are already unleashing a marathon of movies and TV to enjoy while snuggled up on the couch.
