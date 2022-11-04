Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now
With the stock market in bear territory and a lot of fear in financial media, sizzling hot stocks might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to the market right now. It might seem like these stocks are few and far between. But there are under-the-radar stocks in unexpected areas shaking off the doom and gloom, plying ahead, and posting red-hot gains in 2022.
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
NASDAQ
Rally May Stall For Singapore Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, improving almost 65 points or 2.1 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,165-point plateau although it may see profit taking on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests...
NASDAQ
Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today
Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.
NASDAQ
Canadian Market Remains Weak After Early Setback
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market, which opened notably lower Wednesday morning, continues to languish in the red in late morning trades, with stocks from across several sectors reeling under sustained selling pressure. Energy, technology and materials shares are among the major losers. Financials shares are also mostly lower, while select...
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
NASDAQ
Why Cryptocurrencies Went Into Free Fall Overnight
The cryptocurrency market went into free fall overnight after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and FTX and Alameda Research founder Sam Bankman-Fried escalated their feud. The fallout has been widespread but there were some key moves among certain digital currencies. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, FTX Token has fallen 22.7% in...
NASDAQ
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
NASDAQ
AMBP Breaks Above 9% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (Symbol: AMBP) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.4), with the stock changing hands as low as $4.39 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (Symbol: AMBP) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Why Roblox Stock Was Falling Today
Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) were down 16% as of 1:08 p.m. ET on Wednesday after the company reported a larger loss than expected for the third quarter. While bookings came in above estimates, the company reported a loss per share of $0.50 -- lower than estimates calling for a loss of $0.30 per share.
NASDAQ
Profit Taking Anticipated For Taiwan Shares
(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, jumping more than 650 points or 5.2 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 13,640-point plateau although it's due for consolidation on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests...
NASDAQ
Why LiveRamp Stock Soared on Wednesday
Shares of advertising technology (adtech) company LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) soared on Wednesday after the company reported financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal 2023. The company beat expectations, despite challenging headwinds, and raised expectations for the rest of the year. That's why LiveRamp stock was up 20% as of 2:20 p.m. ET.
Asian stocks follow Wall St down before US inflation update
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes after elections left control of Congress uncertain. Hong Kong’s market benchmark fell by more than 2%. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney also declined. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 2.1% as investors watched vote-counting from Tuesday’s congressional elections to see whether Republicans take control, possibly leading to changes that can unsettle markets. Investors were rattled by the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence and weaker profit reports from The Walt Disney Co. and some other companies. Forecasters expect U.S. government data Thursday to show surging inflation eased in September but stayed near a four-decade high. That might reinforce arguments by some Fed officials that rates have to stay high for an extended period to slow economic activity and extinguish inflation.
NASDAQ
AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report
The odds were stacked against Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) leading up to its third-quarter 2022 earnings report. The slump in personal computer (PC) sales was all set to wreck this fast-growing chipmaker's momentum. But it looks as if the company did well enough to earn investors' vote of confidence.
NASDAQ
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
In trading on Wednesday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Centrus Energy, down about 25.4% and shares of Smart Sand down about 18.1% on the day. Also lagging the market Wednesday are oil &...
NASDAQ
Why Wolverine World Wide Stock Was Down Over 20% on Wednesday
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) stock fell hard on Wednesday as shares declined 29% by 12:30 p.m. ET, compared with a 0.6% drop in the S&P 500. That drop added to a painful year so far for investors in the apparel and footwear specialist, whose shares are down over 50% in 2022.
NASDAQ
Buy 5 Tech Stocks at Attractive Valuation to Tap Market Rally
U.S. stock markets have been witnessing an impressive rally since the beginning of October. We are not out of the woods as inflation remains elevated. In the post-FOMC meeting statement in November, the Fed Chairman clearly indicated that the terminal interest rate in this rate-hiking cycle will be higher than 5%.
NASDAQ
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Bandwidth (BAND) Stock
Investors might want to bet on Bandwidth (BAND), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this enterprise...
NASDAQ
2 Big Stock Winners From a Horrible Day on Wall Street
The stock market had a tough outing on Wednesday, as investors reacted negatively to uncertainty stemming from the midterm elections and prepared for the latest readings on inflation due out early Thursday. Losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) ranged from 2% to 2.5%.
NASDAQ
Why McGrath (MGRC) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Investors might want to bet on McGrath (MGRC), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this business-to-business...
Comments / 0