Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Amy Schumer’s son was hospitalized with RSV, comedian reveals
Comedian and actress Amy Schumer has revealed that her young son, Gene, was admitted to the emergency room this week with RSV. “This was the hardest week of my life,” wrote Schumer in an Instagram post published on Sunday. “Shout out to all the parents going through this right now.”
KTVZ
Harry Styles postpones more shows because he’s in bed with the flu
After rescheduling a Nov. 4 show in Los Angeles, Harry Styles has postponed more concerts because he’s sick with the flu. Over the weekend, Styles released a statement to social media regarding his health. “Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill and I’ve been...
‘Emus can break bones’: stop buying giant birds on a whim, farmers warn
As a social media obsession grows, experts urge unprepared fans to think twice: ‘Videos don’t show the ugliness’
More black people than white find stop and search humiliating, UK survey finds
Poll shows levels of trust in the police markedly lower among black people than white people
Comments / 0