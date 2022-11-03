ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amy Schumer’s son was hospitalized with RSV, comedian reveals

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer has revealed that her young son, Gene, was admitted to the emergency room this week with RSV. “This was the hardest week of my life,” wrote Schumer in an Instagram post published on Sunday. “Shout out to all the parents going through this right now.”

