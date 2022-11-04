Read full article on original website
Hochul beats Zeldin, becomes first woman elected NY governor
The Associated Press projects Gov. Kathy Hochul has beaten Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin in her bid for a full term to lead the state, becoming the first woman elected governor of New York. The Democratic incumbent and her running mate, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, hold a 52.8% to 47.2%...
Here's who won House races so far to represent New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — Many candidates up for reelection in New York's congressional races prevailed Tuesday. While both sides saw victories, Democratic candidates appear to have been favored as results begin to pour in. Here's a look at who won:. 1st Congressional District. Republican Nicholas LaLota has won New...
Analysis: It’s now Hochul’s Albany
The center held for Gov. Kathy Hochul as voters in New York gave her a full, four-year term on Tuesday night, cementing a victory that will allow her to put her own stamp on Albany. Hochul’s victory is history making: She’s the first woman elected to the position, and the...
New York Governor Kathy Hochul sees her support plummet among Orthodox Jews
One could circle Brooklyn’s Edward R. Murrow High School for blocks on Tuesday. There were no political activists handing out campaign material. A truck with inaudible speakers passed the school’s polling place once in a four-hour window. Neighborhood residents could be forgiven for not realizing an election was taking place.
Interactive: How New Yorkers voted in the 2022 election for governor
The 2022 race for New York governor wound up being the closest contest the state has seen for that office since George Pataki unseated Mario Cuomo in 1994. In the end, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul won a full term of her own, defeating Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, becoming the first woman ever elected to the office and the first upstate governor in 100 years.
NY Gov. Hochul looks to become 1st woman elected to office
Kathy Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid scandal, is looking to make history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win election to the job. NY Gov. Hochul looks to become 1st woman elected …. Kathy Hochul, who became New York’s governor...
Kathy Hochul Elected As New York State’s First Female Governor
NEW YORK, NY (WNY News Now) – Kathy Hochul was elected as New York’s first female Govenor on Tuesday night. The Democrat declared victory around 11:30 p.m. while speaking to supporters in New York City. Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid...
Mobile sports betting in New York surpasses half a billion dollars in tax revenue
Wagering on sporting events in New York has become a big business for mobile gambling companies — and hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue reflects it. Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Wednesday reported $542 million through the end of October, making New York the highest-earning state for mobile sports betting.
Alarming Number Of Flu Cases Reported Across New York State
Flu cases have been surging this year across Western New York and the number of cases so far this year is alarming. New York State has developed a Flu Tracker website and you can see that the amount of positive flu cases is much higher so far in 2022 than it was last year.
Hurricane Type Rain For New York State This Week
It is November and that should mean we are talking turkey, holiday decorations and deals and the threat of snow! While all of those are in play this month here in New York State, we can add hurricane type rain to the list of discussions. The forecast for the next...
More than 1.1 million early in-person votes cast in New York
More than 1.1 million early in-person votes have been cast over nine days in New York statewide amid a closely watched race for governor, according to numbers released Monday by the state Board of Elections. All told, 1,178,674 votes have been cast statewide. Early voting has been in place since...
Is New York A Best State To Live In? The Answer May Shock You
There are pros and cons to living anywhere, but apparently, there are a lot more pros than we realize when it comes to living in the Empire State. I think pretty much everywhere I have lived over the years, at some point I imagined the grass being greener elsewhere. It is human nature - we sometimes get hung up on what bothers us the most about our living situations. And full disclosure - our gripes are usually legitimate. You know, like the high cost of living here in New York.
Bulletproof Vests Banned in New York State For Civilians
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has banned most bulletproof vests that civilians use in New York State. There are only few exceptions according to the New York State website:. Effective July 6, 2022, when not being engaged or employed in an eligible profession, the purchase, taking possession of, sale,...
Analysis: National Democrats largely hold off red wave; in New York it's more of a mixed bag
It’s been a tough year for New York Democrats. Fresh off the traumatic resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo in August 2021, the party took a drubbing at the polls that November in several down-ballot races, particularly in Long Island. Then this past spring, after the Independent Redistricting Commission failed...
Advocates call for updated affordable housing guidelines
Housing advocates are calling on the Adams administration to update city guidelines for publicly financed housing projects, in light of a recent spike to an income metric used to set affordability levels. The city’s Area Median Income, which is set annually by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development,...
Live New York 2022 Election Results
NEW YORK - Election Day is over in New York and several key races had national implications. The election for governor of New York was the top race in the state with Gov. Kathy Hochul running against Rep. Lee Zeldin. Also up for election were New York's attorney general and comptroller.
Schools see little attention in race for New York governor
Away from the rallies and TV ads calling attention to issues like abortion rights and public safety, the shadow of the state budget in Albany is getting bigger. The next governor will likely be facing economic pain. Jasmine Gripper of the Alliance for Quality Education says issues facing schools have not been discussed.
State GOP Chair Nick Langworthy defeats Max Della Pia in race for NY-23 seat
State Republican Party Chair Nick Langworthy has bested Democrat Max Della Pia in the race for New York’s 23rd Congressional District, The Associated Press projected. Langworthy will fill the Western New York House seat that was vacated by Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs this spring when he decided not to run for re-election.
Free Wegman’s Gift Cards At McDonald’s In New York State?
The generosity of people across New York really shines during the holidays and this years seems to be more of the same. At a McDonald's in Syracuse, for a limited time, Wegman's gift cards will be given to those who need help getting a turkey this year. The temperatures are...
Warm, humid day on tap in NY, NJ
The temps will be unseasonably high when they hit the 70s and 80s in some areas. The temps will be unseasonably high when they hit the 70s and 80s in some areas. Biden slams GOP, Trump warns of ‘tyranny’ ahead of …. President Joe Biden pilloried Republicans up...
