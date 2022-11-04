Read full article on original website
Charles Reardon
5d ago
I live in Chautauqua County in western New York state; Erie County, where Queen Hochul is from, is to the north. I've traveled all throughout my county and have yet to see one political sign for her, they're(the signs) are for Zeldin.
Reply(23)
67
JB Monterey
5d ago
62 counties in NYS..8 vote blue traditionally and determine the outcome historically..the rest all vote Red..this is changing...Zeldin is changing the outcome and it's no secret why... Kickback Kathy Cuomo has got to go!
Reply(3)
54
Tim Kleber
5d ago
VOTE RED. NEW YORK NEEDS TO BE TURNED BACK RED. Once a great state full of beauty now it's a cesspool of criminals and crime and high prices
Reply(6)
43
Related
How Did Each New York County Vote In Race For New York Governor
One candidate is claiming victory but the other candidate appears to have won many more counties. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Who Did The Hudson Valley Elect As Governor of New York State
The Hudson Valley has spoken. One candidate appears to have dominated the Hudson Valley in the race to become New York's governor. Election Day has finally arrived. In New York State that meant Empire State voters were deciding who will lead New York State for the next four years. New...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul beats Zeldin, becomes first woman elected NY governor
The Associated Press projects Gov. Kathy Hochul has beaten Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin in her bid for a full term to lead the state, becoming the first woman elected governor of New York. The Democratic incumbent and her running mate, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, hold a 52.8% to 47.2%...
nystateofpolitics.com
Analysis: It’s now Hochul’s Albany
The center held for Gov. Kathy Hochul as voters in New York gave her a full, four-year term on Tuesday night, cementing a victory that will allow her to put her own stamp on Albany. Hochul’s victory is history making: She’s the first woman elected to the position, and the...
NY Democrats may have lost seats but poised to keep strong majorities in state Legislature
NY Democrats are poised to maintain strong majority in the senate despite losing seats. Democrats could lose anywhere between four and seven seats in the state Assembly, though several races were still too close to call. [ more › ]
Cleveland Jewish News
New York Governor Kathy Hochul sees her support plummet among Orthodox Jews
One could circle Brooklyn’s Edward R. Murrow High School for blocks on Tuesday. There were no political activists handing out campaign material. A truck with inaudible speakers passed the school’s polling place once in a four-hour window. Neighborhood residents could be forgiven for not realizing an election was taking place.
13 WHAM
Here's who won House races so far to represent New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — Many candidates up for reelection in New York's congressional races prevailed Tuesday. While both sides saw victories, Democratic candidates appear to have been favored as results begin to pour in. Here's a look at who won:. 1st Congressional District. Republican Nicholas LaLota has won New...
NBC News: Hochul defeats Zeldin for New York governor
BUFFALO, N.Y. — NBC News has declared Gov. Kathy Hochul the winner in the New York governor's face. Hochul was going up against U.S. Rep Lee Zeldin. Both made their final pleas to New York voters last weekend. Hochul declared victory and spoke to her constituents before midnight. Zeldin...
Election Results 2022: Check full New York and New Jersey election results
NEW YORK - Voters across the Tri-State Area and the nation headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in an election many experts said was the most consequential midterms in history. New York voters faced a choice for governor. Kathy Hochul was running to be the first woman ever elected to a full term as governor in the Empire State, whereas Lee Zeldin was hoping to unseat her and become the first Republican to win the governor's office in New York since George Pataki. For complete election results: CLICK HERE to check election results in New York, including governor, U.S. House, U.S. Senate, Attorney General, Comptroller, State Supreme Court, State Senate, Assembly and various ballot measures. CLICK HERE to check election results in New Jersey, including U.S. House, State Senate, and State House. CLICK HERE for complete election day coverage across the Tri-State Area. CLICK HERE for more coverage of local and national politics.
nystateofpolitics.com
Analysis: National Democrats largely hold off red wave; in New York it's more of a mixed bag
It’s been a tough year for New York Democrats. Fresh off the traumatic resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo in August 2021, the party took a drubbing at the polls that November in several down-ballot races, particularly in Long Island. Then this past spring, after the Independent Redistricting Commission failed...
wskg.org
2022 election results: See some of the key races we’re following
U.S. Senator (New York) At 9:00 p.m., the Associated Press projects Democrat Charles Schumer wins reelection to U.S. Senate over Republican Joe Pinion and Diane Sare on the LaRouche-party line. Attorney General. New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James wins reelection, defeating Republican Michael Henry. Congress (19th Congressional District) Republican...
nystateofpolitics.com
State Comptroller DiNapoli secures fourth term
The second longest-serving comptroller in state history, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli secured his fourth term Tuesday night with a victory over Republican Paul Rodriguez, Spectrum News projects. DiNapoli holds a 56.9% to 43.1% lead, with nearly 83% of the vote reporting as of Wednesday morning, according to The Associated Press.
nystateofpolitics.com
State GOP Chair Nick Langworthy defeats Max Della Pia in race for NY-23 seat
State Republican Party Chair Nick Langworthy has bested Democrat Max Della Pia in the race for New York’s 23rd Congressional District, The Associated Press projected. Langworthy will fill the Western New York House seat that was vacated by Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs this spring when he decided not to run for re-election.
Election 2022: What you need to know in Ontario County
Today is election day and voters across the state and Ontario County are heading to the polls in the Nov. 8 New York General Election. Once we have live results we will be tracking governor and U.S. congressional races here. Local race results will be available as well. ...
25th District: Joe Morelle declares victory, Singletary congratulates
New York's 25th congressional district was redrawn this year, alongside many other congressional and Senate districts.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York's race for governor was also a costly one
The campaign for governor this year was among the most costly, with millions of dollars in money injected into the race by outside entities seeking to sway the outcome. The bulk of the money, about $11 million, came from billionaire Ron Lauder, who contributed to indepenent expenditure committees meant to burnish the Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin.
Election Day 2022: Who won the big races in Western New York?
Tune in at 9 p.m. for live elections coverage
Live Election 2022 coverage: Winners, losers and analysis of historic mid-terms
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It’s finally here: the end of the 2022 election season. Will there be a red wave or a red ripple, will either affect races in Syracuse and Central New York? Will abortion rights or rising inflation prove the stronger motivator for voters this year?. Locally, Onondaga...
Washington Square News
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
Tomorrow is Election Day. If you’re not a New York resident, you’ve probably already registered to vote in your home state and sent in your absentee ballot. But if you are, tomorrow is your chance to go in person to a polling site and cast your ballot in this year’s midterm elections if you haven’t already.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York Attorney General Letitia James wins second term
Spectrum News projects that New York state Attorney General Letitia James successfully secured a second term and beat her Republican opponent Michael Henry 54.2% to 45.8%, with nearly 83% of the vote reported Wednesday morning, according to The Associated Press. James, the first woman and first Black New Yorker elected...
Comments / 159