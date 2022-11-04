ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

Charles Reardon
5d ago

I live in Chautauqua County in western New York state; Erie County, where Queen Hochul is from, is to the north. I've traveled all throughout my county and have yet to see one political sign for her, they're(the signs) are for Zeldin.

JB Monterey
5d ago

62 counties in NYS..8 vote blue traditionally and determine the outcome historically..the rest all vote Red..this is changing...Zeldin is changing the outcome and it's no secret why... Kickback Kathy Cuomo has got to go!

Tim Kleber
5d ago

VOTE RED. NEW YORK NEEDS TO BE TURNED BACK RED. Once a great state full of beauty now it's a cesspool of criminals and crime and high prices

