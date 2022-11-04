Read full article on original website
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 24 Texas is a 7-point favorite over No. 7 TCU
The No. 24 Texas Longhorns are early seven-point favorites for next Saturday’s matchup against the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, according to DraftKings.*. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Central on ABC, the Big 12 Conference announced last week. In the all-time series...
oklahoma Sooner
Men's Gymnastics Announces 2023 Schedule
NORMAN – University of Oklahoma head men's gymnastics coach Mark Williams and the Sooners announced their 2023 schedule Monday, highlighted by four home meets in Norman. "I really feel like this is a very challenging schedule," said Williams. "We have meets about every weekend against a lot of good teams. We're meeting every team that was in the top six from last year. It's a season where we'll have to come out and be prepared every weekend to be very good."
oklahoma Sooner
Women's Hoops Hosts Oral Roberts Monday to Open Season
NORMAN – The 49th season of Oklahoma women's basketball is set to open Monday afternoon when the Sooners host Oral Roberts at Lloyd Noble Center at 4 p.m.. It also marks the beginning of the second season of the Jennie Baranczyk era. To launch Oklahoma's "Welcome Back to Basketball"...
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Close Fall Season
NORMAN - Oklahoma men's tennis concluded its fall season splitting time between the National Fall Championships and SEC/Big 12 Challenge this weekend. Junior Nathan Han and sophomore Jordan Hasson traveled to San Diego, Calif., for the ITA fall finale, while seniors Baptiste Anselmo and Justin Schlageter headed east for Tuscaloosa, Ala.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Sweep West Virginia in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Oklahoma volleyball team went back-to-back in conference wins for the first time since October 16-17, 2020, after it swept West Virginia, 3-0, Saturday afternoon inside the WVU Coliseum. The Sooners are now 13-10 overall and 5-4 on the road. The Sooners took the match in...
oklahoma Sooner
Guzman Claims Big 12 Fall Invite Title
NORMAN - Junior Dana Guzman notched the singles title at the Big 12 Fall Invite to close the squad's fall season in Stillwater, Okla., on Sunday. Guzman racked up four-straight wins against opponents from Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Kansas and Iowa State. The junior locked in the title after defeating Ayumi Miyamoto (OSU) 6-2, 6-2. Advancing to the semifinals, newcomerRomana Cisovska grabbed three wins in her Sooner debut, taking down Yekaterina Dmitrichenko (TTU) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals to earn her spot.
Pride is What's Left for Texas AM
The Texas A&M Aggies need to win their last three games to be bowl eligible.
FOX Sports
No. 7 TCU stays unbeaten, but misses chance to make point to CFP committee
When the College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its initial set of rankings on Tuesday, many felt surprised to see undefeated TCU sitting at No. 7 behind Alabama, Clemson and several others. "We're looking for a balanced team, offense and defense," said committee chairman and NC State athletic director Boo...
oklahoma Sooner
OU Earns Nine Top-Five Finishes at Michigan State Open
EAST LANSING, Mich. — In its first competition of the season, the Oklahoma wrestling team had three wrestlers grab silver and nine of its 16 grapplers finished in the top half of their respective weight classes at the Michigan State Open on Saturday. "We had a very solid day....
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 11
AUSTIN, Texas - Four teams were still undefeated heading into the 11th week of Central Texas high school football season, and those four teams remain unbeaten heading into the playoffs. Check out our rankings for Week 11 of the season which featured such matchups as Burnet vs Taylor, Manor vs...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Largest Buc-ee’s in the Universe Breaking Ground Back Home in Texas
We're bringing it back home to the Austin and San Antonio, TX area. Last year Buc-ee’s revealed that they'd be building a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store in Tennessee. The new largest store, constructed near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people, has become the biggest in the company....
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Man Buys Online Lottery Ticket, Wins $1 Million
A Dallas man in his 20s woke up a millionaire on Thursday after purchasing an online Texas lottery ticket. The Dallas man had never purchased a ticket through the online service before, according to a press release from theLotter Texas. He was awarded one million in the second-tier category; no one won the U.S. Powerball Jackpot.
Dallas man wins $1 million from Powerball ticket ordered online
When you're in your 20s, your adult life is truly just beginning as a lot of firsts will take place, your first drink, getting your own insurance, graduating from college, your first big adult job, and for one Dallas 20-something-year-old, becoming a millionaire.
Watch: Dangerous tornadoes captured on camera tearing through Texas
Tornadoes were seen near the towns of Sulphur Springs, Miller Grove, Athens and New Boston, Texas.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
fwtx.com
The Last of the Pizza Inns
For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this week
Margot Perot is the richest woman in Dallas and perhaps also the most generous. This week Perot and her family foundation made $55 million in donations. The first was $5 million to the Sheila and Jody Grant Children's Park at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas. The park opened on Friday, free to the public, thanks to the donation. Also, this week the family foundation gave $50 million to establish a permanent endowment at UT Southwestern Medical Center to train medical researchers.
