Washington, DC

Hoya

XC/TRACK | Teams Finish in Top 3 at Big East Championships

Another year, another crown for the Georgetown University women’s cross country team. In the Big East Cross Country Championships, the women’s team brought home its third straight title, while the men’s team placed third in team rankings and saw two Hoyas finish among the top ten. Senior...
