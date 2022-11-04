Read full article on original website
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
Dodgers News: Insider Predicts Clayton Kershaw’s Next Contract
At the age of 34, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw still has plenty left in the tank to deliver, especially coming off of his ninth All-Star selection of his career. Kershaw appeared in 22 games pitching to a 2.28 ERA with a 12-3 record. He also missed several weeks with back and hip issues over the course of the season.
Dodgers Rumors: One Insider Thinks LA Will Lead the Chase for Carlos Correa
Jon Heyman ranked his top 30 free agents for the New York Post, sharing a little information about each player along with a list of interested teams and an “outside expert’s” salary prediction. There’s not a ton of information on each player — on some, you could make a strong case that there’s not any information — but the team and money predictions are interesting.
Dodgers Offseason: Is There Any Chance Danny Duffy Comes Back?
The Dodgers traded for Danny Duffy at the trade deadline in 2021, knowing he was hurt. The hope was to get him back for the stretch run that season, but it never happened. We don’t just mean it didn’t happen in 2021. As of this moment, it has still never happened — Duffy has been a Dodger for over 15 months and thrown zero pitches for them due to a series of injuries.
Dodgers Trea Turner Rumors: Insider Believes 6 Teams Will be in the Mix on Free Agent Shortstop
MLB insider Jon Heyman listed his top 30 free agents in a column for the New York Post, with a list of interested teams and a contract prediction from an “outside expert.” Coming in fourth on his list is a name the Dodgers and their fans are quite familiar with: shortstop Trea Turner.
Dodgers Rumors: Could the Dodgers Go After Jacob deGrom?
Over at the New York Post, MLB insider Jon Heyman has an article ranking the top 30 free agents, with a little snippet about each player along with rumored interested teams and an “outside expert’s” contract prediction. In some cases, “little” and “snippet” might both be overstatements, like in the case of Carlos Rodon, whose entire snippet is, “Big year by the Bay.”
Dodgers News: Julio Urias Named a Finalist for the NL Cy Young Award
Dodgers ace Julio Urias has been one of the best pitchers in baseball over the last few seasons, and he’s finally getting the recognition he’s so long deserved. Today, it was announced that Urias was officially named as a finalist for the National League Cy Young Award. El...
Dodgers News: Kasten ‘Assumes’ Organization Can Do Things to Get Better
Dodgers CEO Stan Kasten talked with Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times this weekend, covering a wide range of topics. One of the most notable area of discussion was the idea of Los Angeles improving a team that won 111 games in 2022 but then lost in stunning fashion in the NLDS.
Dodgers: Edwin Rios Could Be on the Trade Block for Los Angeles
Every Dodger fan thought that the 2022 season would be like a Disney ending; instead, we got a horror film where all our hopes and dreams were shattered unexpectedly. Many questions remain at the forefront of the Dodgers, and we’ll be getting some answers soon. One player that many...
Dodgers Rumors: Mookie Betts Could Shift to Utility Type Role if LA Signs Aaron Judge
When a player as high of a caliber as Aaron Judge is a possibility for your roster, you will make the room necessary for him. For the Dodgers, aside from the money and the years the slugger would be asking for, another question about where exactly he’d play and what happens with the current roster is something the front office will have to carefully consider.
Dodgers Rumors: Zack Greinke Not Hanging it Up Quite Yet
Former Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke pitched his 19th season in 2022, heading back to the Kansas City Royals where his career began. Greinke had a solid season, posting a 3.68 ERA in 137 innings pitched at age 38. There was speculation that the six-time All-Star, who won the AL Cy...
Dodgers Star Hitting Prospect Makes Incredible Catch in AFL Fall-Stars Game
Some good news amidst a quite disappointing 2022 season is that the younger guys in the farm system show much promise for the future of the Dodgers. Andrew Friedman has already hinted at the possibility of the team bringing up a few minor league players and giving them a shot at the major leagues for the upcoming season. Among the conversation was Andy Pages, a 21-year-old outfielder who impressed during his time in Double-AA.
Dodgers: Justin Turner Feels Like His Life Changed the Day He Put on an LA Uniform
Justin Turner grew up loving the Dodgers, dreaming of one day playing for his favorite team. In 2014, JT got the opportunity to live out his boyhood dream, signing as a free agent with Los Angeles after the Mets non-tendered him. Most of us never get to live out our...
Dodgers News: Stan Kasten Suggests Youth Movement May Be On The Way in LA
One of the most notable things about the Dodgers organization is that, despite what some social media trolls will try to tell you, they’re not just a rich team that signs all the big free agents. They definitely are a rich team, and they do sometimes sign big free agents, but the best way to describe Los Angeles is that they’re really good at all the different ways of building a team. They draft well, they develop well, they identify talent from other organizations to trade for or pick off the waiver wire, and they mostly make smart decisions in free agency that are definitely aided by the fact that they essentially print money.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Set to Participate in CMAs Next Week
Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts is a man of all traits. He is a hooper, could burn you on a couple of routes, is a tremendous bowler, and is one of the best baseball players in the league today. Betts will take his talents on stage as he will be a...
Dodgers News: Paul Goldschmidt won NL Outstanding Player of the Year Award over Freddie Freeman
The 2022 MLB Players choice awards were announced on Friday Night. Our very own Freddie Freeman was nominated for National League Outstanding Player of the Year. Sadly, he came up short, coming in second place, while Cardinals third baseman Paul Goldschmidt took home that honor. Among Goldschmidt and Freeman was...
MLB News: Mets Completely Blow Up the Free Agent Market With Edwin Diaz Deal
Mets closer Edwin Diaz had a dominant season in 2022, posting a 1.31 ERA with 118 strikeouts in 62 innings and saving 32 of 35 opportunities. He figured to be the top reliever on the free-agent market this offseason, but any teams who were looking at him will need to pivot to Plan B, as he’s staying in New York on a record-breaking contract.
Dodgers Send Congratulations to LAFC for Bringing a Championship Back to LA
Los Angeles is the city of champions. Teams that represent this town with pride have shown that throughout the decades. And on Saturday, the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) of Major League Soccer were crowned champions of their league. The club defeated Philadephia Union, 3-0 in penalties at the Banc of California Stadium.
Dodgers News: Sandy Alcantara Finishes Above Julio Urias for Players Choice Award
The MLB Players Choice Awards 2022 were announced, and only two Dodgers were nominated for major awards. One of them was Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman for National League Outstanding Player of the Year. And the other Boy in Blue is Julio Urias, who was nominated for National League Outstanding...
Dodgers Roster: Which Players Have Contract Options and For How Much?
The movement heading into free agency for the Dodgers will ultimately come down to how much money they have to spend. Trea Turner remains a top priority and Aaron Judge seems like a dream, but regardless both players will ultimately choose the team who can offer them the most money.
