Dodgers Rumors: One Insider Thinks LA Will Lead the Chase for Carlos Correa

Jon Heyman ranked his top 30 free agents for the New York Post, sharing a little information about each player along with a list of interested teams and an “outside expert’s” salary prediction. There’s not a ton of information on each player — on some, you could make a strong case that there’s not any information — but the team and money predictions are interesting.
Dodgers Offseason: Is There Any Chance Danny Duffy Comes Back?

The Dodgers traded for Danny Duffy at the trade deadline in 2021, knowing he was hurt. The hope was to get him back for the stretch run that season, but it never happened. We don’t just mean it didn’t happen in 2021. As of this moment, it has still never happened — Duffy has been a Dodger for over 15 months and thrown zero pitches for them due to a series of injuries.
Dodgers Rumors: Could the Dodgers Go After Jacob deGrom?

Over at the New York Post, MLB insider Jon Heyman has an article ranking the top 30 free agents, with a little snippet about each player along with rumored interested teams and an “outside expert’s” contract prediction. In some cases, “little” and “snippet” might both be overstatements, like in the case of Carlos Rodon, whose entire snippet is, “Big year by the Bay.”
Dodgers Rumors: Mookie Betts Could Shift to Utility Type Role if LA Signs Aaron Judge

When a player as high of a caliber as Aaron Judge is a possibility for your roster, you will make the room necessary for him. For the Dodgers, aside from the money and the years the slugger would be asking for, another question about where exactly he’d play and what happens with the current roster is something the front office will have to carefully consider.
Dodgers Star Hitting Prospect Makes Incredible Catch in AFL Fall-Stars Game

Some good news amidst a quite disappointing 2022 season is that the younger guys in the farm system show much promise for the future of the Dodgers. Andrew Friedman has already hinted at the possibility of the team bringing up a few minor league players and giving them a shot at the major leagues for the upcoming season. Among the conversation was Andy Pages, a 21-year-old outfielder who impressed during his time in Double-AA.
Dodgers News: Stan Kasten Suggests Youth Movement May Be On The Way in LA

One of the most notable things about the Dodgers organization is that, despite what some social media trolls will try to tell you, they’re not just a rich team that signs all the big free agents. They definitely are a rich team, and they do sometimes sign big free agents, but the best way to describe Los Angeles is that they’re really good at all the different ways of building a team. They draft well, they develop well, they identify talent from other organizations to trade for or pick off the waiver wire, and they mostly make smart decisions in free agency that are definitely aided by the fact that they essentially print money.
