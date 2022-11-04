ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

esuwarriors.com

Warriors Tied for Second in NFHCA DII National Coaches Poll

EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University field hockey team fell one spot to No. 2 in this week's Penn Monto/NFHCA Division II National Coaches Poll, released on Tuesday by the organization. After defeating the Warriors last week, Kutztown claimed the top spot for the first time this season...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

Preview: ESU Volleyball vs. Shippensburg

EAST STROUDSBURG – After punching postseason ticket on the final day of the regular season, the East Stroudsburg University volleyball team begins the PSAC Tournament at Shippensburg on Wednesday night. The PSAC Quarterfinal match against the Raiders is set for 7:00 p.m. inside Heiges Field House. How to Follow:
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

Rachel Ward Tabbed IWLCA Division II Outstanding Assistant Coach

NORTHBOROUGH, MASS. – After a record-breaking season that saw the East Stroudsburg University lacrosse team advance to the NCAA Championship Game, the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association announced on Monday that ESU assistant coach Rachel Ward was named the IWLCA Outstanding Assistant Coach for NCAA Division II. "I am...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA

