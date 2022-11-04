Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
cityonahillpress.com
What the Closure of the Benchlands Means for its Residents
Steven Bailey has been living in the Benchlands, a city-sanctioned houseless encampment in San Lorenzo Park, for the past two years. Soon, that won’t be the case. In the eyes of the City of Santa Cruz, an eviction notice needs to be served. “They look at us like we’re...
Still putting up fair holiday lights, Dave Kegebein talks about his stunning firing — and future plans
"I don't want people to think I was trying to steal from the fairgrounds," Dave Kegebein says in a Q&A in the wake of his October ouster as head of the Santa Cruz County Fair. "It's the loss of focus on the big picture, which is sometimes astounding."
tinybeans.com
Christmas in the Park
Christmas in the Park has been helping families make memories in downtown San Jose for over 40 years at Plaza de Cesar Chavez. With more than 30 displays, over 300 decorated trees, free visits with Santa, rides for the little ones, and the best hot chocolate in town – there’s something for everyone. And it’s free. (The wine and beer in the new Park Tavern isn’t free. Sorry.)
It's not over: When to expect the heaviest rain in the Bay Area
Is there more rain on the way? The heaviest rain with this storm hitting the Bay Area has yet to come.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area storm will bring rain, cold weather and dangerous beach conditions with it
OAKLAND calif., - People in the Bay Area will be in for a wet start to the work week. Sunday is expected to be mostly dry during the day and into the evening hours. Scattered showers are expected to arrive around 8:00 a.m. on Monday. Rain will likely stick around on and off throughout the day.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Brace for Upcoming Storm
With temperatures dropping and rain arriving this weekend, many Bay Area communities are bracing for the first storm problems of the season. As clouds roll in and rain heads towards the Bay Area, PG&E said it's prepping to make sure the lights stay on. “We are preparing for it logistically....
I was the first biracial mayor of Santa Cruz; why has Santa Cruz ignored my race?
Martine Watkins, vice mayor of Santa Cruz, is perplexed. She is biracial — her father is Black, her mother white — and she was the first biracial woman to serve as the mayor of Santa Cruz. She thinks it's a misrepresentation of local history to call Justin Cummings — who is currently a candidate for District 3 county supervisor — the first Black mayor of Santa Cruz.
2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store
A cannabis business may be able to operate in Pacific Grove if voters this November vote to pass Measure M. Voting 'yes' on Measure M, is voters giving council the nod to move forward to amend the city’s municipal code to allow the sale of cannabis with geographic restrictions. However, the measure is non-binding. Councilmember The post 2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store appeared first on KION546.
All lanes reopened after vehicle fire, Dumbarton Bridge toll plaza
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – All westbound lanes have been reopened following closures in the toll plaza of the Dumbarton Bridge, according to 511.org. The closure was due to a vehicle fire, according to California Highway Patrol, stemming from a vehicle explosion reported at 6:25 a.m. Monday. A multi-car accident was reported at the same time, […]
KSBW.com
When to expect the heaviest rain on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Central Coast residents woke up to puddles Monday morning after rain overnight but clear skies. Those skies won't remain clear and more rain is on the way. KSBW 8 meteorologist Holt Hanley breaks down when rain can be expected. >>Watch his full forecast in the video player above.<<
Man drowns at Bay Area beach Sunday, just 1 day before High Surf Advisory goes into effect
In Pacifica, an officer could be seen walking with a boogie board from the ocean after two people had to be rescued at Linda Mar Beach.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Photos | Hundreds turn out for Salinas Valley’s Halloween, Day of the Dead activities
SALINAS VALLEY — Over the past week, spine-chilling activities to celebrate Halloween and Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) took place throughout the Salinas Valley. Hundreds of trick-or-treaters stopped by the third annual Front Street’s Spook Fest on Monday, presented by the group Front Street in collaboration with the City of Soledad and Soledad Police Department.
NBC Bay Area
Police Continue to Investigate Deadly Redwood City Crash
The deadly car crash Friday night in Redwood City left two young girls without parents, family members tell NBC Bay Area. Redwood City Police say the crash happened along El Camino Real at the intersection with Finger Avenue. Police confirmed two people died in this crash which involved a total of seven people in two separate cars.
Sierra braces for blizzard conditions; 4 feet of snow; Possibility of Thundersnow
SAN FRANCISCO -- A storm front advancing toward the Bay Area Sunday morning, triggered winter weather warnings, advisories and special weather statements for the havoc it will churn up in the Sierra over the next several days. The National Weather Service said the first punch late Sunday, early Monday morning may be the most potent."The most intense snowfall rates are most likely for early-mid morning Monday -- up to 3 inches/hour with possible embedded lightning -- and from late morning through the evening on Tuesday -- 1-2 inches/hour," the weather forecasters at the NWS office in Reno predicted.The forecast was a...
SFist
Sunday Links: $1.1M Powerball Ticket Sold in Bay Area
While no one won the $1.6B Powerball jackpot yet, a winning $1.1M ticket was sold in San Leandro. The winning ticket matched all five numbers and was sold at a 76 station located at 15199 Washington Avenue; Monday night's Powerball drawing is now set at $1.9B — $300M more than the previous record-breaking jackpot. [ABC7]
Stealing at suppertime: Police warn Palo Alto residents of early evening burglaries
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a series of home burglaries with similar circumstances that have occurred since early October, according to a press release from the Palo Alto Police Department. Since Oct. 9, 11 similar burglary incidents took place across the city of Palo Alto around dinnertime. Police say that the burglars […]
kalw.org
Contra Costa County youth detention facility to close
The board voted 3-2 to close the facility, with supervisors John Gioia and Federal Glover dissenting. Both supported keeping the facility -- also known as the "Ranch," in the unincorporated East County area of Byron -- open until late March to allow for more transition time and input from the district attorney's and public defender's offices.
NBC Bay Area
$1.1 Million Powerball Ticket Matching First 5 Numbers Sold in San Leandro
Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot in Saturday's draw, but a player in the Bay Area is holding one of three tickets sold in California worth $1.1 million after matching the first five numbers, according to the California Lottery. The 5/5 ticket was bought at the 76 station...
KSBW.com
Strong thunderstorm to cover areas of the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a special weather statement for a widespread thunderstorm expected along the Central Coast. According to the NWS, a strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Santa Cruz, northwestern San Benito and southeastern Santa Clara counties. Hazards include winds above...
KCRA.com
Remains of Bay Area woman who disappeared months ago found in Amador County
PLYMOUTH, Calif. — The remains of a Bay Area woman who disappeared months ago were found in Amador County, officials said Friday. A resident in the community of Plymouth called the Amador County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon after they found what they believed were human remains, according to the City of Oakley in Contra Costa County.
Comments / 0