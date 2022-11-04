ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotts Valley, CA

cityonahillpress.com

What the Closure of the Benchlands Means for its Residents

Steven Bailey has been living in the Benchlands, a city-sanctioned houseless encampment in San Lorenzo Park, for the past two years. Soon, that won’t be the case. In the eyes of the City of Santa Cruz, an eviction notice needs to be served. “They look at us like we’re...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
tinybeans.com

Christmas in the Park

Christmas in the Park has been helping families make memories in downtown San Jose for over 40 years at Plaza de Cesar Chavez. With more than 30 displays, over 300 decorated trees, free visits with Santa, rides for the little ones, and the best hot chocolate in town – there’s something for everyone. And it’s free. (The wine and beer in the new Park Tavern isn’t free. Sorry.)
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Brace for Upcoming Storm

With temperatures dropping and rain arriving this weekend, many Bay Area communities are bracing for the first storm problems of the season. As clouds roll in and rain heads towards the Bay Area, PG&E said it's prepping to make sure the lights stay on. “We are preparing for it logistically....
Lookout Santa Cruz

I was the first biracial mayor of Santa Cruz; why has Santa Cruz ignored my race?

Martine Watkins, vice mayor of Santa Cruz, is perplexed. She is biracial — her father is Black, her mother white — and she was the first biracial woman to serve as the mayor of Santa Cruz. She thinks it's a misrepresentation of local history to call Justin Cummings — who is currently a candidate for District 3 county supervisor — the first Black mayor of Santa Cruz.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store

A cannabis business may be able to operate in Pacific Grove if voters this November vote to pass Measure M. Voting 'yes' on Measure M, is voters giving council the nod to move forward to amend the city’s municipal code to allow the sale of cannabis with geographic restrictions. However, the measure is non-binding. Councilmember The post 2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store appeared first on KION546.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KRON4 News

All lanes reopened after vehicle fire, Dumbarton Bridge toll plaza

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – All westbound lanes have been reopened following closures in the toll plaza of the Dumbarton Bridge, according to 511.org. The closure was due to a vehicle fire, according to California Highway Patrol, stemming from a vehicle explosion reported at 6:25 a.m. Monday. A multi-car accident was reported at the same time, […]
FREMONT, CA
KSBW.com

When to expect the heaviest rain on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — Central Coast residents woke up to puddles Monday morning after rain overnight but clear skies. Those skies won't remain clear and more rain is on the way. KSBW 8 meteorologist Holt Hanley breaks down when rain can be expected. >>Watch his full forecast in the video player above.<<
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Photos | Hundreds turn out for Salinas Valley’s Halloween, Day of the Dead activities

SALINAS VALLEY — Over the past week, spine-chilling activities to celebrate Halloween and Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) took place throughout the Salinas Valley. Hundreds of trick-or-treaters stopped by the third annual Front Street’s Spook Fest on Monday, presented by the group Front Street in collaboration with the City of Soledad and Soledad Police Department.
SOLEDAD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Continue to Investigate Deadly Redwood City Crash

The deadly car crash Friday night in Redwood City left two young girls without parents, family members tell NBC Bay Area. Redwood City Police say the crash happened along El Camino Real at the intersection with Finger Avenue. Police confirmed two people died in this crash which involved a total of seven people in two separate cars.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sierra braces for blizzard conditions; 4 feet of snow; Possibility of Thundersnow

SAN FRANCISCO -- A storm front advancing toward the Bay Area Sunday morning, triggered winter weather warnings, advisories and special weather statements for the havoc it will churn up in the Sierra over the next several days. The National Weather Service said the first punch late Sunday, early Monday morning may be the most potent."The most intense snowfall rates are most likely for early-mid morning Monday  -- up to 3 inches/hour with possible embedded lightning -- and from late morning through the evening on Tuesday -- 1-2 inches/hour," the weather forecasters at the NWS office in Reno predicted.The forecast was a...
SFist

Sunday Links: $1.1M Powerball Ticket Sold in Bay Area

While no one won the $1.6B Powerball jackpot yet, a winning $1.1M ticket was sold in San Leandro. The winning ticket matched all five numbers and was sold at a 76 station located at 15199 Washington Avenue; Monday night's Powerball drawing is now set at $1.9B — $300M more than the previous record-breaking jackpot. [ABC7]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
kalw.org

Contra Costa County youth detention facility to close

The board voted 3-2 to close the facility, with supervisors John Gioia and Federal Glover dissenting. Both supported keeping the facility -- also known as the "Ranch," in the unincorporated East County area of Byron -- open until late March to allow for more transition time and input from the district attorney's and public defender's offices.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Strong thunderstorm to cover areas of the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a special weather statement for a widespread thunderstorm expected along the Central Coast. According to the NWS, a strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Santa Cruz, northwestern San Benito and southeastern Santa Clara counties. Hazards include winds above...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Remains of Bay Area woman who disappeared months ago found in Amador County

PLYMOUTH, Calif. — The remains of a Bay Area woman who disappeared months ago were found in Amador County, officials said Friday. A resident in the community of Plymouth called the Amador County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon after they found what they believed were human remains, according to the City of Oakley in Contra Costa County.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA

