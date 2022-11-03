Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
Related
WTOK-TV
Hundreds pay respect to Jerry Lee Lewis at Hernando visitation
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - The line went to the end of the parking lot at Hernando Funeral Home on Thursday, with hundreds coming to pay their respect to music legend Jerry Lee Lewis. “I rode my motorcycle down here last night, 700 miles,” said Monty McIntyre from Ravenswood, West Virginia....
Customers warn others after Mississippi baker fails to deliver
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Dorothy Johnson and her husband danced their way into their sixth year of marriage with a memorable anniversary party in their backyard. However, there’s one part Johnson wishes she could forget. “I had a cake lady supposed to be bringing my cake. Her name was Tam,” Johnson said “She never did […]
Mid-South residents take shot at biggest Powerball jackpot ever
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — $1.9 billion. It was the biggest Powerball jackpot ever. After no winner was declared Saturday night, the prospect of winning the money brought Mid-South residents out in droves. FOX13 talked to people about where and what they’d do with all that money. The jackpot got...
Voters at Berclair church may have been given wrong ballot
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Shelby County Administrator of Elections confirms some early voters at the Berclair Church of Christ may have been given an incorrect ballot. Linda Phillips, the Administrator of Elections, said the issue was not related to the new voting machines or the use of paper ballots. However, they are still investigating to find […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 1-7
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Krispy Wings – 901336 […]
thelocalvoice.net
Beloved University of Mississippi Political Science Professor John W. Winkle III Mourned by Campus Community
Mississippi constitution expert leaves impressive legacy at Ole Miss. John W. Winkle III was a monumental figure at the University of Mississippi. He won virtually every teaching award the university offers, served as chair of the Department of Political Science more than once and contributed to the creation of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College and Trent Lott Leadership Institute, to name a few accomplishments.
Everything Tony Vitello said about Tennessee's exhibition with Memphis
Tennessee baseball traveled to Jackson, Tennessee on Sunday for an 18-inning scrimmage with Memphis at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Vols led 9-1 after nine innings before outscoring the Tigers 13-3 over the final nine innings to win the day 22-4. It was the second of two exhibitions Tennessee played this fall. It hosted Wake Forest in Knoxville on Oct. 9 for an 18-inning scrimmage and beat the Demon Deacons 13-9.
TN prosecutors urge AR voters to support marijuana measure
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas’ recreational marijuana measure is getting support from some district attorneys across the river in Tennessee. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy organized a press conference in Memphis on Monday, urging voters in Arkansas to vote yes Tuesday on Amendment 4. The ballot measure would allow adults to possess marijuana for recreational […]
tnvacation.com
Gift These 13 Tennessee Experiences This Holiday Season
Skip the holiday mall rush and purchase the gift of experiences instead for everyone on your list. Browse these gift ideas from Memphis and the surrounding areas. Skip the holiday mall rush and purchase the gift of experiences instead for everyone on your list. Whatever your loved ones are into - music festivals, history tours, luxury stays or culinary excursions - Tennessee has the experience for them. Browse the gift ideas below that celebrate some of the best spots in West Tennessee.
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Memphis
If you are looking for a cheap and cozy place to stay in Memphis, you can’t go wrong with this budget-friendly Airbnbs in Memphis. This 3 bedroom, 5 star-rated bungalow is conveniently located near Beale Street. It’s close to a variety of attractions, including the Blues Hall of Fame...
actionnews5.com
Tipton County WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County World War II veteran celebrated 100 years of life Friday amongst the Town of Atoka and other Tipton County residents. John Abbott served in the United States Merchant Marines and United States Army. He comes from a family of veterans. Friday, he said being recognized by the community was overwhelming.
This Sunken, Exposed Riverboat Casino In Memphis Was Once Grand In The QC
The Mississippi River is really low south of the QC and with the shrinking water levels comes new discoveries. At Memphis, the river is at a record low. You can just see it drying up. The declining levels have exposed the sunken Diamond Lady casino riverboat. The Diamond Lady took...
actionnews5.com
‘The Rock’ returns to WMC
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The biggest movie star in the world visited Action News 5 in September. Our WMC staff members strategically positioned themselves in hallways just to get a glimpse of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. After the superstar drove himself from Walls, MS, and the old trailer...
Thrillist
Sleep Inside a Working Train Station at This Funky Memphis Hotel
There’s something alluring about train travel. Sure, it could be the chance to sit and watch the world go by, but it’s hard to overlook the way each railroad journey invokes that bygone era before cars became ubiquitous. If you wish to seek out vestiges of train rides past, you can hop aboard an American scenic train line or look for old-fashioned passenger cars like those on the Orient Express. Or you can opt to simply stay at the train station—specifically, at Memphis’s historic Central Station Hotel, a stylish accommodation situated inside a former rail hub where you can still catch a train.
Letter threatening life of Mississippi county supervisor sent for DNA analysis, sheriff says
Officials say they are waiting on the results from DNA testing to determine the next steps in the investigation of a letter threatening the life of a Mississippi county supervisor. Sheriff Shane Phelps said this week the investigation into the letter that threatened the life of Panola County Supervisor John...
FOX13 announces Andrew Humphrey as new Chief Meteorologist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 has named Andrew Humphrey Chief Meteorologist of Severe Weather Center 13. “Our community is extraordinarily fortunate. They are about to be served with lifesaving weather information by one of the best scientists in the business,” said FOX13 News Director Randy Wardell. Before joining FOX13,...
usflnewsroom.com
RUMOR: USFL Reportedly Rebranding Tampa Bay Bandits to Memphis Showboats
In the leadup to the inagurual USFL season the new league filed a handful of trademarks for team names. Beyond the eight teams that took the field in 2022, the league also resevered a few from the USFL’s past. These names included Denver Gold, Jacksonville Bulls, LA Express, Memphis Showboats and plenty of others.
localmemphis.com
What officials are saying happened to the One Beale deal in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The $190 million Grand Hyatt hotel, part of the One Beale project overlooking the Mississippi River, is a dream that might not come true. The 350-room luxury Grand Hyatt hotel is a highly anticipated crowning jewel addition to the Bluff City’s skyline but it may not happen, the project's developer said Wednesday.
desotocountynews.com
Two arrested after Horn Lake shooting
Horn Lake Police are reporting that a shooting took place Friday morning, Nov. 4 which has resulted in two arrests. The vehicle used in the incident was later found in Southaven as part of a shoplifting investigation at Sportsmen’s Warehouse. Officers were called about 9:15 a.m. Friday to the...
Seven suspects charged in Southaven with shoplifting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police responded to a report of shoplifting at the Sportsman’s Warehouse on Marathon Way Friday night and found seven suspects on the scene. Police said they were able to detain all seven people. In addition, Southaven Police said that the suspects were found to be in possession of firearms and narcotics […]
Comments / 0