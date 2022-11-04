Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Has WWE Star On “Fast Track” To Become The Next Sasha Banks
While Sasha Banks remains absent from WWE, the company seemingly already have their eye on the woman who could fill the very famous shoes of The Boss. Since Triple H assumed creative control of WWE he has set about reshaping the main roster and that has involved bringing back a number of former stars as well as features Superstars from NXT. Even in recent weeks, NXT faction Legado Del Fantasma made their long-awaited main roster debuts on SmackDown.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE's Natalya Shares Photo Of Her Broken Nose
On the November 4 episode of "WWE SmackDown", Natalya competed against her former tag team partner Shayna Baszler. Their battle was brief as Baszler was able to make Natalya pass out by applying the Kirifuda Clutch. With Ronda Rousey's encouragement, Baszler opted to pull down her knee pad and deliver a vicious knee strike to Natalya's face post-match.
itrwrestling.com
Bobby Lashley Says He Was “Ready To Die” During WWE Clash With Brock Lesnar
The opening match to WWE Crown Jewel 2022 saw a rematch from the Royal Rumble, as Brock Lesnar met Bobby Lashley. It was Lashley who won their previous contest at the Rumble, regaining the WWE Championship with help from Roman Reigns, stemming from Paul Heyman reuniting with ‘The Tribal Chief’.
PWMania
Triple H “Has an Idea” on Who Will End Roman Reigns’ WWE Title Reign
Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE. As PWMania.com previously reported, the general consensus is that Reigns will retain his championship through the build-up to WrestleMania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com reports,...
ringsidenews.com
Rare Sighting of Vince McMahon at a Restaurant
When Vince McMahon was exposed for being involved in a $3 million hush-money settlement that he paid over an alleged affair with a former employee of the company, that sent shockwaves across the pro wrestling world. Ultimately, that leads to Vince McMahon retiring from WWE. He has been very much out of the public eye until recently.
ringsidenews.com
Outrage Erupts After Botched Finish To Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley At WWE Crown Jewel
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has done pretty much anything one would want to accomplish in WWE and then some. His match against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel was also dragged by fans for a good reason.
ComicBook
Brock Lesnar Escapes Crown Jewel With a Win Over Bobby Lashley
Brock Lesnar narrowly escaped Crown Jewel with a victory over Bobby Lashley, overcoming an offensive assault to score a quick pin on Saturday. Lashley took an immediate advantage over Lensar, attacking Lesnar's leg outside the ring before the match officially began, then hitting him with four consecutive Spears both in and out of the ring. Lesnar managed to counter a Hurt Lock attempt, then delivered multiple suplexes and an F-5 despite only having one good leg.
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
stillrealtous.com
Title Change Takes Place At WWE Crown Jewel
The stars of WWE made their way to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Saturday and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles were on the line when Asuka & Alexa Bliss defended the belts against Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai. After Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai made their entrance...
wrestletalk.com
Injury Announced To WWE Champion Ahead Of Match
Ahead of their championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, one WWE champion has been announced as having an injury but will still compete. WWE’s premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia rolls on with a massive Undisputed WWE Tag Team match, but is one of the champs already working hurt?
wrestletalk.com
New Champion Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel After Returning Star Attacks
At WWE’s premium live event, Crown Jewel, a major title has changed hands!. In the second match of the premium live event, Asuka and Alexa Bliss took on Damage CTRL just five days after winning the titles. A fun and hard hitting match ensued with all the talent getting...
ComicBook
Braun Strowman Defeats Omos at WWE Crown Jewel
Two of WWE's biggest superstars locked horns at WWE Crown Jewel. Braun Strowman and Omos clashed for the first time in front of a packed Saudi Arabian crowd, with Strowman especially rallying the fans in attendance. The match began methodical, with the two men testing each other's strength. Omos took the advantage early, forcing Strowman into the corner and Irish whipping him to the opposite side. Color commentator described Omos's dominance as "one-way traffic" to open the contest. From there, Omos mixed in a big boot and a kick to the ribs before Strowman gained control with a series of strikes.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Passed On Having Scarlett As His Manager
Karrion Kross and Scarlett got the wrestling world talking a few months ago when they returned to WWE, and they’ve been feuding with Drew McIntyre ever since. Kross and Scarlett are a well established duo, but it seems that WWE pitched an idea for her to be paired with another wrestler before Karrion Kross joined the company.
ComicBook
WWE Crown Royal: Fans Applaud Logan Paul For Roman Reigns Match
WWE's Tribal Chief has taken on more opponents than we can count when it comes to defending both the World Heavyweight Championship and the Universal Championship belts, though none might have been quite as famous outside of the ring as Logan Paul. The Youtuber has made a name for himself not only online, but also by becoming a professional boxer, joining World Wrestling Entertainment recently, and showing his stuff. Now, fans are wrapping their heads around Crown Jewel's main event of the night.
ComicBook
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
itrwrestling.com
Former Superstar Comments On WWE Return, Rules Out AEW Switch
Since assuming creative control of WWE Triple H has not hesitated to bring back a number of former stars. This policy has seen Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross and many more return to the company after being let go by Vince McMahon. In recent weeks the returns have shown no sign of stopping with former NXT star Emma appearing on Friday Night SmackDown to challenge Ronda Rousey.
itrwrestling.com
5 WWE Games That Didn’t Feature Wrestling
Just because it’s a WWE game, doesn’t mean it has to take place in the confines of the ring!. WWE video games have been around for over three decades, and just because they may be mostly about wrestling that doesn’t mean they don’t have a variety to them.
itrwrestling.com
WWE SmackDown Ratings – November 4th 2022
The Crown Jewel 2022 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown further set the scene for the event in Saudi Arabia and was headlined by an Intercontinental title match between Rey Mysterio and champion Gunther. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, WWE SmackDown pulled in 2,138,000 viewers with a 0.48 rating...
itrwrestling.com
Andrade Addresses Reports Of Unhappiness At AEW In Now-Deleted Tweet
Prior to the October 5 AEW Dynamite even going on air, it was reported that a backstage altercation had occurred between Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo. The situation had stemmed from a handful of, seemingly at first storyline, jabs at one another before things turned sour. The result of...
itrwrestling.com
AEW Rampage Ratings – November 4th 2022
Once again AEW Rampage was live on November 4th, and featured match the vast majority of fans never thought they would see. There was also the small matter of boxing legend Mike Tyson making an appearance on commentary. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics the November 4th edition of...
