itrwrestling.com
Triple H Has WWE Star On “Fast Track” To Become The Next Sasha Banks
While Sasha Banks remains absent from WWE, the company seemingly already have their eye on the woman who could fill the very famous shoes of The Boss. Since Triple H assumed creative control of WWE he has set about reshaping the main roster and that has involved bringing back a number of former stars as well as features Superstars from NXT. Even in recent weeks, NXT faction Legado Del Fantasma made their long-awaited main roster debuts on SmackDown.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Reveal Potential Injury To Jey Uso
At WWE Crown Jewel 2022 The Usos put their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line against The Brawling Brutes. The rivalry between the two teams has been running for a number of weeks with the British duo coming within inches of the claiming the gold on September 23rd. Tension...
itrwrestling.com
Bobby Lashley Says He Was “Ready To Die” During WWE Clash With Brock Lesnar
The opening match to WWE Crown Jewel 2022 saw a rematch from the Royal Rumble, as Brock Lesnar met Bobby Lashley. It was Lashley who won their previous contest at the Rumble, regaining the WWE Championship with help from Roman Reigns, stemming from Paul Heyman reuniting with ‘The Tribal Chief’.
itrwrestling.com
Bandido Signs With AEW
Making his debut for All Elite Wrestling on the September 28 Dynamite broadcast, Bandido came up short vs. Chris Jericho. This marked the first in a series of clashes between ‘The Ocho’ and various ex-ROH champions; the reigning ROH World Champion has since fought off the likes of Dalton Castle and Colt Cabana.
itrwrestling.com
Andrade Addresses Reports Of Unhappiness At AEW In Now-Deleted Tweet
Prior to the October 5 AEW Dynamite even going on air, it was reported that a backstage altercation had occurred between Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo. The situation had stemmed from a handful of, seemingly at first storyline, jabs at one another before things turned sour. The result of...
ringsidenews.com
Natalya Shows Off Gruesome Photo Of Her Broken Nose After WWE SmackDown
Natalya is one of the well-known Superstars, bred for greatness as part of the Hart Dynasty. She has established a stronghold through her unique antics in the WWE. Fans must have observed Shayna’s reaction as she decimated Natalya in the ring. Now with a broken nose, Natalya displayed the horrific photo that was taken after the fact.
ringsidenews.com
Identity Of Strange Woman In Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Segment Revealed
Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and completely shocked everyone in attendance. Since then, he has been regularly featured on the blue brand, cutting eerie promos that keep fans invested. Fans went crazy over his most recent segment, but it seems some people went crazy over nothing.
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch Bare Knuckle FC 32 turn into a brawl after fighter disqualified over headbutts
You never know what wild thing you’re going to see at a Bare Knuckle FC event. That point was underscored this weekend when a brawl broke out at BKFC 32 in Orlando, Florida after one fighter was disqualified for multiple headbutts. The fight was called at 1:50 of the...
itrwrestling.com
New SmackDown Star Calls Out Roman Reigns Following WWE Crown Jewel
Retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns guaranteed that he would reach 800 days as WWE Universal Champion. Reigns has held the top prize on Friday Night SmackDown since his blockbuster comeback in August 2020, dethroning then-champion The Fiend at Payback. Although...
itrwrestling.com
Jim Cornette Believes Current WWE Star Could Be One Of The “Most Believable Wrestlers” In The Business
Jim Cornette hasn’t always been complimentary of the modern wrestling product but as far as Bray Wyatt’s current WWE run is concerned, Cornette is all in. Returning to the sports entertainment giant at Extreme Rules, the former Fiend has rapidly risen once more to become one of the most popular WWE Superstars. It’s believed that he’s perceived as the number one babyface on Friday Night SmackDown, as well as being a top merchandise seller.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 is the fourth instalment for the event that first appeared on the WWE calendar back in 2018. The card for the spectacular features huge championship matches, grudge matches and an appearance from Bray Wyatt. In the main event Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Announce SmackDown World Cup Tournament
Although details remain very thin on the ground, the WWE SmackDown World Cup tournament is set to begin on the November 11th edition of the blue brand. The tournament will feature eight stars from SmackDown, and the winner will receive the SmackDown World Cup Trophy. At time of writing no participants in the tournament have been confirmed.
wrestlinginc.com
Shibata Gives His Thoughts On Mike Tyson Calling His First AEW Match
New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Katsuyori Shibata has revealed his thoughts on having "Iron" Mike Tyson call his in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling. "I watched a lot of footage of Tyson when I was doing the overall," Shibata told Tokyo Sports. "I respect him. If you work hard and live your life, things like your dreams will come true."
BKFC president takes down fighter after post-fight brawl ensues (Video)
Watch BKFC president David Feldman get involved in the madness of a post-fight melee that took place at BKFC 32. You wouldn’t expect the president of a combat sports operation to get physical, but that’s just what happened to Bare Knuckle FC president David Feldman at BKFC 32.
PWMania
Top AEW Star Teases Possible Heel Turn
Samoa Joe and Wardlow won again this week in the main event of AEW Rampage, but it appears that they will not be a team for long. Powerhouse Hobbs took the stage after the match and Warlow pushed Samoa Joe to the side as he prepared to face Hobbs. The camera picked up on Joe’s displeasure at being pushed to the sidelines, which the announcers acknowledged.
itrwrestling.com
5 WWE Games That Didn’t Feature Wrestling
Just because it’s a WWE game, doesn’t mean it has to take place in the confines of the ring!. WWE video games have been around for over three decades, and just because they may be mostly about wrestling that doesn’t mean they don’t have a variety to them.
MMAmania.com
UFC 281: Alex Pereira not clinging to previous wins over Israel Adesanya — ‘We’re talking MMA, not kickboxing’
Alex Pereira has two wins over Israel Adesanya, including one by knockout. But “Poatan” understands that he’s not signed for another kickboxing match on Sat. night (Nov. 12) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where he meets the reigning middleweight champion in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event.
itrwrestling.com
Bobby Lashley Responds To ‘Huge Blessing’ From Kurt Angle
Though they never contested a singles outing together in WWE, Bobby Lashley and Kurt Angle were no stranger to one another in IMPACT Wrestling. In total, they were on opposite sides of the ring on five occasions, one of which came by way of a tag team match and another in a three-way collision. This was in addition to tagging together three times.
itrwrestling.com
Former Superstar Comments On WWE Return, Rules Out AEW Switch
Since assuming creative control of WWE Triple H has not hesitated to bring back a number of former stars. This policy has seen Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross and many more return to the company after being let go by Vince McMahon. In recent weeks the returns have shown no sign of stopping with former NXT star Emma appearing on Friday Night SmackDown to challenge Ronda Rousey.
itrwrestling.com
Sasha Banks Training With Former WCW Cruiserweight Champion [Video]
With every passing day speculation surrounding a potential WWE return for Sasha Banks continues to gather pace. The star has begun to drop hints about her future on her own social media, while she and fellow absentee Naomi were recently added back into WWE’s opening “Then. Now. Forever” signature.
