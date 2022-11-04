On November 2nd, Jeff Jarrett shocked the world when he made his All Elite Wrestling debut on AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, MD, hitting Darby Allin over the head with his guitar as commentary mentioned his long history with Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt. He then got on the microphone, telling Allin that his alliance with Sting was his greatest weakness before recounting his family history in wrestling and saying that he was here to take over AEW.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO