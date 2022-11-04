ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

itrwrestling.com

AEW Rampage Ratings – November 4th 2022

Once again AEW Rampage was live on November 4th, and featured match the vast majority of fans never thought they would see. There was also the small matter of boxing legend Mike Tyson making an appearance on commentary. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics the November 4th edition of...
itrwrestling.com

Bandido Signs With AEW

Making his debut for All Elite Wrestling on the September 28 Dynamite broadcast, Bandido came up short vs. Chris Jericho. This marked the first in a series of clashes between ‘The Ocho’ and various ex-ROH champions; the reigning ROH World Champion has since fought off the likes of Dalton Castle and Colt Cabana.
itrwrestling.com

Former Superstar Comments On WWE Return, Rules Out AEW Switch

Since assuming creative control of WWE Triple H has not hesitated to bring back a number of former stars. This policy has seen Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross and many more return to the company after being let go by Vince McMahon. In recent weeks the returns have shown no sign of stopping with former NXT star Emma appearing on Friday Night SmackDown to challenge Ronda Rousey.
itrwrestling.com

Big Return Set For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite (SPOILER)

The events of AEW All Out rocked the landscape of All Elite Wrestling, to say the least. Numerous parties involved, including CM Punk, The Elite, and various backstage employees were left suspended as a direct result of the incident. Now, it looks like the latest comeback is about to occur.
itrwrestling.com

Tony Khan Plans To Try And Scissor Daddy Khan

In recent weeks and months, scissoring begun to take over the world. Max Caster, Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn have turned the hand gesture into a sporting phenomenon which has even made it’s way into the world of baseball while being embraced by AEW boss Tony Khan. In fact,...
itrwrestling.com

NWA Suspends Nick Aldis, Star Fires Back

In a video posted to his Instagram account Nick Aldis revealed that he would be leaving the NWA at the end of the year, becoming a free agent from January 1st 2023. Aldis stated that he had handed in his notice to NWA boss Billy Corgan, citing issues with the creative direction of the company. Following these comments, the former Worlds Heavyweight Champion has now been suspended.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
itrwrestling.com

Nikki Cross Throws Newly-Won 24/7 Championship In The Trash

On October 24th, Nikki Cross made a splash when she returned to WWE Raw in the main event Raw Women’s Championship match between Bianca Belair and Bayley. Though she initially cost Belair the match, she turned her attention to Damage CTRL after the bout, attacking all three members and leaving Bayley lying in the ring alongside Bianca Belair.
itrwrestling.com

WWE SmackDown Ratings – November 4th 2022

The Crown Jewel 2022 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown further set the scene for the event in Saudi Arabia and was headlined by an Intercontinental title match between Rey Mysterio and champion Gunther. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, WWE SmackDown pulled in 2,138,000 viewers with a 0.48 rating...
itrwrestling.com

Nick Jackson Makes First Public Appearance Since AEW Suspension

It’s been a little over two months since the events of AEW All Out and thus, since CM Punk, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and numerous other parties were left suspended from All Elite Wrestling. Current reports suggest that Omega and the Bucks are expected back on AEW programming “imminently”, having already returned backstage.
itrwrestling.com

Mia Yim Returns On WWE Raw

Ever since Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to WWE Raw to aid AJ Styles in his battle with The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley has proven herself to be a thorn in the side of The OC. She consistently interferes in their matches, and the members of The OC have alluded to finding someone to take care of their “Rhea Ripley problem.”
itrwrestling.com

WWE Monday Night Raw Ratings – November 7th 2022

Fresh off the back of Crown Jewel on November 5th, Monday Night Raw rolled into Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania as the road to Survivor Series begins. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics the November 7th edition of WWE Raw pulled in 1,593,000 viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic. This compares to the previous week (October 31st) where the red brand drew 1,500,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the key demographic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
itrwrestling.com

Vince McMahon Photographed With Mystery Woman

Retiring from WWE on Friday, July 22, Vince McMahon has largely maintained a low profile. The ex-WWE boss has been spotted in public only once, celebrating his birthday in August at a dinner with John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and others in attendance. Leaving the event, McMahon wasn’t alone. Alongside him...
itrwrestling.com

A Wrestling Legend Is Seemingly Competing On The Masked Singer

When he’s not wrestling, Chris Jericho can be found behind the microphone as the lead vocalist for the band Fozzy. The group released their debut album in 2000 and has since seen great acclaim, with Jericho even using the band’s hit single Judas as his entrance music after leaving WWE.
itrwrestling.com

Jim Cornette Praises Sami Zayn As His “Favourite” WWE Star To Watch

The October 28 Friday Night SmackDown was memorable for several reasons, including Uncle Howdy confronting Bray Wyatt and the return to WWE of Emma. If you ask anyone, though, the defining moment of the broadcast was The Bloodline’s segment. Stemming from Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa losing to Butch...
itrwrestling.com

“These Two Things Cannot Coexist” – Jim Cornette Blasts Tony Khan For “Undermining” Recent AEW Debut

On November 2nd, Jeff Jarrett shocked the world when he made his All Elite Wrestling debut on AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, MD, hitting Darby Allin over the head with his guitar as commentary mentioned his long history with Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt. He then got on the microphone, telling Allin that his alliance with Sting was his greatest weakness before recounting his family history in wrestling and saying that he was here to take over AEW.
TENNESSEE STATE
itrwrestling.com

Details On Scrapped WWE Plans For Bret Hart To Return At WrestleMania 22

To say that Bret Hart left WWE in acrimonious circumstances would be an understatement. While there was an element of tension around his departure for WCW in late 1997, the Montreal Screwjob ensured that The Hitman and Vince McMahon wouldn’t see eye-to-eye for a number of years, while the death of his brother Owen in a WWE ring, only served to damage the relationship further.
itrwrestling.com

Ex-AEW Star Claims Tony Khan Didn’t Know What To Do With Him

During 2021 Tony Khan added to the All Elite Wrestling roster with a number of big name stars. This period saw the likes of Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, CM Punk and more join the company. Another former WWE Superstar who joined AEW in 2021 was Lio Rush, the star making...
itrwrestling.com

Omos Surprises Family In Nigeria After 14 Years Away In Heartwarming New Video

Currently positioned on the Monday Night Raw roster, Omos has remained a regular act on WWE programming since his main roster debut. ‘The Nigerian Giant’ arrived as AJ Styles’ towering bodyguard, winning the Raw Tag Team Championships alongside ‘The Phenomenal One’ before going their separate ways. He is now aligned with MVP, the former United States Champion having turned on Bobby Lashley.
itrwrestling.com

Nick Aldis Set To Depart NWA Following Now Deleted Video

Joining the National Wrestling Alliance in 2017, Nick Aldis has risen to become the face of the Billy Corgan-helmed promotion. ‘The National Treasure’ is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion in the company, the second reign of which marked the sixth-longest (by days recognised) in history at 1,043 days.

