Boston, MA

huntnewsnu.com

Geoff Diehl promises supporters a new kind of freedom

In the mid 18th century, patriots wrought with simmering grievances toward a tyrannical British monarchy met in Faneuil Hall to plan their revolution. In 1870, thousands marched into the same gallery following the abolition of slavery. From 1977 to 1996, hundreds of Boston’s LGBTQ+ community members gathered amid the array of Corinthian columns to advocate for their civil liberties. On Oct. 25, Republican candidate for governor, Geoff Diehl, stood in the same place and promised to fight for the same thing: freedom.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Wilmington Apple

LETTER: Are You Better Off Than You Were Two Years Ago? Avoid One-Party Rule & Vote For Diehl & Allen On Tuesday

Happy Monday before the election, Wilmington! Tuesday will be the midterm election day across the country and our day that we can change the direction of our state. Much has happened in the last two years that we must reflect on while deciding who gets that most valuable vote. Over the past two years, we have had to endure government mandated lock-downs which resulted in an untold number of small business closures, which kept millions relying on government handouts. We were forced to abide by some draconian absurd requirements like walking one way down grocery aisles, and forced to mask while walking through restaurants while sitting did not require one. We forced our most vulnerable citizens, our children to attend class in their bedrooms instead of schools where they could hone their interpersonal skills. Then we were told we must take a medicine that would stop the spread of COVID that in the end not only did it not work, it quite possibly did harm to thousands.. We lived through a disastrous military withdrawal from Afghanistan which cost the lives of 13 servicemen and untold numbers of allies living there. We have seen a massive transportation crisis unfold before our very eyes with goods destined for sale sitting in ships unable to come into port for offload. We have seen baby food become as scarce as winning lottery tickets and we have seen such a humanitarian crisis at the border with 5 million crossings this year alone and hundreds dead at the hands of human smugglers. We have seen the stock market drop several years of gains resulting in 401ks dropping like an anchor. We have seen gas prices rise over 100 percent and now we are facing a heating oil disaster which will cost a home owner over 1500 dollars to fill their 275 gallon oil tank, that’s if you will be able to find a company not rationing oil. To top this off, this week we learned we will most likely face rolling blackouts when the cold weather sets in because of a lack of Natural Gas. This looks more like a bad episode of Family Guy than real life but unfortunately this is our reality. Fortunately it can be fixed.
WILMINGTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

A sudden flash of the ‘Troubles’ and Boston’s tribal past

ADD THE SCRATCHY sound effect of recordings from the 1920s and 30s, close your eyes, and it was possible for a moment to think the thundering from City Hall was James Michael Curley stoking his base, claiming Boston’s Catholics were again under attack by the imperious Brahmins who had so long subjugated them and held tight to the reins of power.
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Radio Personalities from the North Shore Reflect on the Region

When listening to Boston radio stations, you may be surprised to know that on nearly every channel, many of the friendly and familiar voices you hear belong to broadcasters who call the North Shore home. Some grew up here, while others were drawn to the beauty of the area and its proximity to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
miltontimes.com

Fontbonne convent eyed for Public Schools' use

The School Building Committee is taking a look at the convent building at Fontbonne Academy that recently came on the market for $8.5 million as a possible way to help ease the overcrowding of the Milton Public Schools. Members of the Building Committee said on Oct. 24 that the possible...
MILTON, MA
Boston Globe

Here are the TV political ads driving Boston.com readers crazy

"Here I thought I knew how the government worked, but apparently, the U.S. government is run totally by the N.H. rep, N.H. senator, Nancy Pelosi and then Joe Biden." So in case you thought there was a sizable portion of the local electorate just waiting for the right political ad to come along before making up their mind about this year’s election … Yeah, that’s not happening.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Sergeant Richard F. Halloran 47 Years Ago Today

BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Sergeant Richard F. Halloran who was killed in the line of duty 47 years ago today. In the early morning hours on Thursday, November 6, 1975, Sergeant Richard Halloran was shot and killed while investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Bremen Street and Neptune Road.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Celebrate Thanksgiving with these Boston-area restaurants

You'll be thankful for these spots open for holiday dining and offering festive meals to-go. Thanksgiving is coming up on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Boston’s best restaurants and hotels are ready to host you and yours. Whether your autumn celebration calls for brunch or dinner — with or without live jazz — or even a feast at home, there’s surely a holiday dining option to fit your fancy.
BOSTON, MA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Seaport, Boston

Seaport is a neighborhood within South Boston. It was previously an industrial area developed into a waterfront commercial district with restaurants, office buildings, and luxury apartments. Officially named The South Boston Waterfront, Seaport District was developed as the city’s tech hub when the Big Dig was finished. It was...
BOSTON, MA

