ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

New Mexico town delays banning abortion

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fTZ03_0iyBYgWA00

CLOVIS, New Mexico, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The city commission of Clovis on Thursday put off a vote on an ordinance designed to ban abortions within the New Mexico town near the Texas border, fearing challenges to the move in a state where the procedure remains legal.

Clovis was set to become the first town to pass a so-called "sanctuary city for the unborn" ordinance in a state controlled by the Democratic Party, according to anti-abortion advocates, who say it is part of a national push into "blue" states.

Clovis does not have an abortion clinic, but could be a place that could serve people from Republican-controlled Texas, to the east. Texas was one of the first states to impose a near-total ban on abortion and providers can face up to life in prison there.

On Monday, the city commission of the nearby town of Hobbs is expected to take up a similar measure. Both Clovis and Hobbs are in conservative eastern New Mexico. Hobbs also does not have an abortion clinic.

Thursday, all eight members of the Clovis commission said they want to ban abortions, but seven voted to delay until they could perfect the language to better protect against litigation.

Mayor Mike Morris, who led the meeting, reaffirmed that he is anti-abortion, that he wants to see an ordinance pass and that he "does not want to see Clovis become a destination for abortions." But he said more work was needed on the proposed measure.

The architect of the ordinance is Jonathan Mitchell, a conservative Texas lawyer who was the driving force behind Texas' 2021 "heartbeat" abortion law.

Mitchell participated in the city commission meeting by phone. He said the ordinance was based on federal law that should trump state laws. But he acknowledged there could be benefit in delaying a final vote, if only to see what new abortion rights legislation New Mexico lawmakers may draft in their next session, which begins in January, and change the city ordinance to combat it.

The office of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham told Reuters that the ordinance is clearly against state law protecting the right to an abortion, and that it is an affront to the rights and autonomy of all women in the region.

President Joe Biden visited New Mexico on Thursday, and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the possibility of Clovis banning abortions.

"We have been very clear about what MAGA extreme Republicans are trying to do when it comes to a woman's rights to choose," she said. "They're trying to take that away, clearly, and in the most extreme ways. What it's doing is it's putting women — women and girls' lives at risk."

Mark Lee Dickson, a pastor from Texas, is the architect of the "sanctuary city" movement, which has seen over 50 cities adopt anti-abortion measures in Texas and other conservative states.

He was kicked out of Tuesday's meeting in Clovis by the mayor after yelling "I'll pay for it!" in response to commissioners' worries about the city being sued over the ordinance. He said the decision to delay was a blow, but that he would continue the fight in Clovis.

Laura Wight, a Clovis resident helping lead Eastern New Mexico Rising, a progressive group opposed to ordinance, welcomed the delay.

"But we know there is still a fight ahead," she said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 56

Vicky Graham
3d ago

Why does anyone think it's any of their business what is happening in a woman's private uterus? Seriously people! Mind your own business. Smart women and rich women will always get abortions! You can only force impoverished disenfranchised drug addicted women to carry unwanted pregnancies. Just mind your own business! Women will have babies when they are ready!

Reply(11)
18
Vicky Graham
3d ago

"Pro life" forced birthers murder doctors, burn down clinics and constantly harass women for decades. Google Dr George Tiller, Dr Barnett Slepian, Dr David Gunn, all doctors murdered by forced birthers!

Reply(7)
8
Are you kidding me
3d ago

Towns without abortion clinics are banning abortions. This appears to be political theatrics. Clovis is a city which sends a lot of patients to other cities to get more capable treatment. Women who want abortions will just continue to do what they've done before.

Reply
7
Related
fox34.com

Clovis cracks down on abortion pills

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Clovis wants to crack down on anyone who sends or receives abortion pills through the mail, despite abortion being legal in New Mexico. The city, however, is citing Federal Code 18 U.S.C. Section 1461-62 which states, “Federal law imposes felony criminal liability on every person who ships or receives abortion pills or abortion-related paraphernalia in interstate or foreign commerce, and all such acts are predicate offenses under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).
CLOVIS, NM
KFDA

Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Portales suffers water outage, ENMU cancels classes

Update: (12 p.m.) PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Portales Police Department announced on social media that officials will set up distribution locations at Portales Fire Department Station One and the C&S parking lot for non-potable water. Community members needing non-potable water were asked to bring containers to those locations for distribution, with a limit of […]
PORTALES, NM
KRQE News 13

Portales water line leak shuts city down

ENMU students living at San Juan Village are doing what they can to get through the outage. The staff has been helping students out. They were able to get cases of bottled water for students to take with them. Students are also trying to be resourceful.
PORTALES, NM
KRQE News 13

Curry County holding meeting on new sports complex

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Curry County wants residents to weigh in on its plans for a new sports complex and recreation center. A community meeting will be held next Monday at 5:15 p.m. inside the County Commission room. They’ve launched an online survey asking about peoples’ favorite activities, where the center should be built, and the […]
CURRY COUNTY, NM
Reuters

Reuters

641K+
Followers
363K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy