Read full article on original website
Related
In Style
Jennifer Garner’s Relatable Outfit Includes the Comfy Boot Every Hollywood Mom Owns
Halloween has come and gone, but Jennifer Garner’s “costume” is relevant all day, every day, especially if you’re a mom-on-the-go. Garner is relatable! She’s real! And she’s always down to make fun of herself, so it’s fitting she recently dressed up as “late-for-the-bus-mom,” opting for two or, well, three things every parent always has within close reach: a bathrobe (Garner’s takes it a step further with her monogrammed initials on the front), a cup of coffee, and last but certainly not least, a pair of Ugg boots, which leads us to the most important takeaway from Garner’s recent look. Uggs are the unofficial shoe of every Hollywood mom, backed by big names like Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, and Reese Witherspoon, and it’s easy to see why.
In Style
The KarJenner Sisters Recreated Kris Jenner's Most Iconic Looks for Her 67th Birthday
Halloween may be over, but the Kardashians aren't done dressing up. On Friday, the KarJenner sisters rang in their mom Kris Jenner's 67th birthday by recreating her most iconic looks over the years — from Christmas card Kris to Kris circa 1989. "It’s my mom’s birthday dinner and [the...
In Style
Hilary Duff Shared the Sweetest Tribute Following Aaron Carter's Death
Hilary Duff is mourning the loss of her teenage boyfriend Aaron Carter. On Saturday, the actress shared a heartfelt tribute to her ex on Instagram — just hours after news broke of his unexpected death. “For Aaron — I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and...
In Style
Hailey Bieber Threw a Seasonal Fashion Curveball with Her Latest Look
When it comes to getting dressed, Hailey Bieber doesn't follow the rules. And thankfully for us, that means a whole lot of spellbinding looks to be had. Take, for instance, her outfit at NFL player Odell Beckham Jr.'s 30th birthday party last night, where the model wore a strapless corset dress by Alex Perry that broke fall's fashion rules in a spring-ready shade of Easter egg blue. The midi-length dress featured a sweetheart neckline and ruching around the bodice and skirt. Further defying the seasonal status quo, Hailey paired the dress with sparkly open-toe heels. Gold chainlink earrings and a matching bracelet were her only other accessories.
In Style
Selena Gomez Addressed Her Rumored Feud with Kidney Donor Francia Raisa
Selena Gomez is addressing speculation that there's drama between herself and longtime friend Francia Raisa. Rumors of a feud first began following Selena's Rolling Stone interview, in which she said she struggled to fit in with the "cool group" in Hollywood, adding that Taylor Swift was her "only friend" in the industry. “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities," Gomez said. "My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong."
In Style
Camila Coelho Said She Was "Bringing Back Capri Pants" for Chanel's Cruise 2022/2023 Show in Miami
So nice, they had to show it twice. That was likely the thought process behind Chanel's 2022/2023 Cruise collection, which was showcased for the second time on Friday, Nov. 4. While racing-inspired pieces made their runway debut in Monte Carlo back in May, this time around, sandy, sunny Miami served as the backdrop, and plenty of notable names were in attendance for this Replica show.
In Style
Oprah's Favorite $48 Tote Bag for 2022 Is Bound to Sell Out on Amazon
When it comes to bags, Oprah is the queen of recommendations. The bag picks featured on her Favorite Things lists tend to sell out quickly — case in point, the crossbody she selected this year is already out of stock on Amazon. Another bag bound to sell out soon is her $48 tote bag pick, which she deemed as “just the right size.”
In Style
I Finally Found My New Go-To Office Pants, and No, They're Not What You Think
Let’s rewind back to November 2019. It was my first time starting a real-life, New York City office job. Prior to that, I was freelancing out of my mom’s house in Minneapolis, with the end goal always being, well, moving to The Big Apple. Sure, it was an adjustment — like the commute to work and actually getting dressed in “office attire,” but I was living my dream. Fast forward to today, and the office life I was introduced to in 2019 is not the same one I was reintroduced to post pandemic. And honestly, I’m okay with that.
Kim Kardashian on Her ‘Pinch Me’ Moment at CFDA Fashion Awards
Kim Kardashian hit the red carpet in Dolce & Gabbana at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, where her SKIMS shapewear line was honored with the Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion. Kim told reporters including “Extra” on the red carpet, “This means everything for SKIMS. I’m so proud of SKIMS,...
In Style
Rihanna Is Receiving Backlash for Including Johnny Depp in Her Savage X Fenty Fashion Show
Rihanna is facing backlash ahead of her Savage X Fenty runway show (premiering on Prime Video Nov. 9) for casting Johnny Depp in this year's production as the first male to have a feature role. When word got out about Depp's participation in the show, fans of Rihanna's and her brands expressed their disappointment on social media. The Los Angeles Times initially confirmed the actor's appearance.
In Style
Netflix Just Dropped a Mysterious Full-Length Trailer for the Star-Studded 'Knives Out' Sequel
Back in 2019, Knives Out (in all of its cable-knit sweater glory) exploded onto the scene, leaving us not-so-patiently awaiting its sequel ever since. Now, almost three years after the first installment hit our screens, the wait for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is nearly over — and Netflix just gave us the film’s first full-length trailer to tide us over until Dec. 23.
My Little Dumb Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 23 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
These are some absolutely incredible shots.
In Style
Sydney Sweeney Just Wore a Cassie-Approved Outfit on the Red Carpet
Last night, Sydney Sweeney channeled a grown-up version of Euphoria's Cassie on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala, trading in her character's sparkly, skin-baring two-piece sets for head-to-toe couture (all in bubblegum pink). For the glamorous occasion, the actress wore a plunging ballerina-style minidress with voluminous...
In Style
Amazon Slashed Up to 55% Off Thousands of Beauty, Fashion, and Home Items — 3 Weeks Before Black Friday
While Black Friday is still three weeks away, Amazon has already released thousands of incredible deals. The retailer slashed prices sitewide on everything from clothes and shoes to skincare and home decor, and we found the 35 best deals to shop ahead of the holiday chaos. Amazon’s early Black Friday...
Comments / 0