Netflix to Adapt ‘Gears of War’ for Feature Film and Animated Series
Another marquee video game franchise has officially found its streaming home. It has been revealed that Netflix has acquired the media rights to produce projects based around the Gears of War video game series. This comes after what has been described as a competitive negotiation process over the past number of months. The franchise had gradually become one of the most successful for the Xbox consoles. The announcement comes on the 16th anniversary of the franchise launch.
‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Adds Sasheer Zamata and Eric André
It looks like the cast for the upcoming WandaVision spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, continues to grow as we have some more casting news from Deadline. Sasheer Zamata, an alumna from Saturday Night Live, has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. Not just that, it seems that Eric André may have also booked at least an episode of the show. Jac Schaeffer is developing the series as part of their new deal with Marvel and 20th Century, which will further explore the character of Agatha Harkness, who was introduced to Marvel Studios’ first Disney+ series with Kathryn Hahn in the role.
Daryl Dixon’s ‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff Adds 2 to Cast
The Walking Dead is coming to an end, long live The Walking Dead. As AMC has been busy promoting the end of its long-running series while also promoting the next generation with various spinoffs in some form of development. Among them is one focused primarily on Daryl Dixon. Norman Reedus is set to lead the series as his iconic character once again, as he seemingly finds his way to Europe.
Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins Disney+’s ‘Percy Jackson’ Series as Hermes
Many were excited when the announcement dropped that Percy Jackson and the Olympians were in development as a series. While many have a soft spot for the two films exploring the iconic books series by Rick Riordan, there still was some hope to finally see the entire series realized. Luckily, Disney+ has taken on the task of bringing the story of young Percy Jackson to life, as he uncovers his true heritage and enters a Greek mythology-filled world that he never knew existed.
James Cameron Open to End ‘Avatar’ With Third Entry if ‘The Way of Water’ Bombs
It’s hard to deny that James Cameron has been quite ambitious when it was first revealed that he was not only returning to the Avatar series but also had four more sequels in some form of development. After a long wait since the first film made box office history ever since it was released in 2009, The Way of Water is finally set to release next month in December. Cameron has already filmed the third entry and it seems that they may not move forward if the upcoming Avatar sequel bombs.
RUMOR: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ May Feature 2 Familiar Spider-Men
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse sadly got postponed into the next year, but it hasn’t lost any momentum in regards to what we can expect from the latest entry of the animated Spider-Man franchise. There have also been many theories that concepts like the Spider-Verse would simply open up the potential crossover with existing franchises from Sony’s hope to expand the license alongside their MCU counterpart.
‘One Piece Film Red’ More Than Triples ‘Stampede’s Entire Domestic Box Office on Opening Day
It’s looking good for Black Adam to top the box office once again. The film is showing a bit more of its Dwayne Johnson-like hold after seeing some bigger drops throughout the week. As it stands, the film is likely to end its second weekend with $17M. The biggest advantage of this DC film lies in the fact that there’s no real competition so far and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is surely going to change that once it releases next weekend with an already impressive $175M+ opening weekend prediction.
New Details Emerge about the Origin and Death of the Vulture in Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 4’
Sam Raimi‘s unmade Spider-Man 4 has long been a giant question mark to fans, but some exciting new details are finally becoming public. It’s been known for a long time that Hollywood legend John Malkovich would have portrayed Adrian Toomes, a.k.a. The Vulture, in the film, had it come to fruition, but his character’s actual role in the plot has always been shrouded in mystery. Luckily for those who want more information, an upcoming book centered on Spider-Man, Sean O’Connell‘s With Great Power, has shed a little bit of light on the matter.
Kumail Nanjiani Cast Some Doubt on the Status of ‘Eternals 2’
Marvel Studios Eternals served as a departure from the “Marvel formula” that has often been at the center of criticism of MCU films. Ironically enough, the departure from that formula became the center of criticism of Eternals, leaving fans wondering when, and maybe even if, a sequel might happen. Earlier this year, however, Patton Oswalt, who voiced Pip the Troll in a sequence that could set the stage for a potential sequel, claimed that a sequel was in the works. Shortly after that statement, it seemed clear that Oswalt was just repeating something he’d read online and not prematurely sharing any official info.
Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ is a Cinematic Ocean of Potential
The following article exploring the potential cinematic potential of Netflix’s One Piece adaptation was inspired by chatting with some great people on the Discord fan page for the live-action adaptation. If you want to join the conversation, you can check out their Discord by clicking here or following @OPLAfandom on Twitter.
Tenoch Huerta on the Challenge of Tackling Namor as an Antagonist in ‘Wakanda Forever’
Black Panther Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, as it not only continues where the previous left off but also opens up the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a new corner, the introduction of Talocan. Tenoch Huerta is set to take on the role of Namor, who is a major player in the comics but is taking on a more antagonist role in the sequel.
‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ Wraps Production
Actress Rachel Zegler has announced that production has wrapped on The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Zegler, who plays Lucy Gray Baird in the film, shared two images of herself with the film’s clapperboard on set. “Many, many, many more words come to mind but I...
