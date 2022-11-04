Read full article on original website
Related
fintechfutures.com
Worldline to buy Banco Desio’s merchant acquiring activities for €100m
Global payment services provider Worldline is set to acquire 100% of Banco Desio’s merchant acquiring activities for €100 million and forge a commercial partnership with the Italian bank. With the partnership, Worldline aims to leverage Banco Desio’s network so as to distribute its payment products and services to...
fintechfutures.com
TIAA agrees to sell its banking arm to suite of investors
Retirement and investment solutions provider TIAA is set to sell its banking arm, TIAA Bank, to a suite of investors for an undisclosed sum. The firm says the move will allow it to “refocus” on its retirement business, with the bank to be sold to investors with “extensive experience” in financial services.
fintechfutures.com
US OCC to establish office of fintech next year
The US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is to set up an Office of Financial Technology early next year. With the new office, the OCC says it intends to “bolster its expertise and ability to adapt to a rapidly changing banking landscape” and provide “strategic leadership, vision and perspective” for its financial technology activities and related supervision.
fintechfutures.com
US lender Dwight Funding bags $100m credit facility
Dwight Funding, a New York-based lender for brands and platforms, has secured a $100 million asset-based revolving credit facility from IDB Bank. Ben Brachot, co-founder of Dwight, says the facility will support the company’s growth and allow it to invest further in its proprietary technology and improve its lending experience.
fintechfutures.com
US real estate platform Prevu buys mortgage tech from shuttered Reali
Digital homebuying platform Prevu has completed the acquisition of mortgage technology assets from recently closed fintech Reali for an undisclosed sum. Reali closed down in September this year citing “challenging” real estate and financial market conditions. According to the terms of the transaction, all the technology and intellectual...
fintechfutures.com
With tech giants going passwordless, will banks be ready to meet new consumer expectations?
Two key breakthroughs will soon intersect, influencing how people access and safeguard their financial data. As banks, financial service providers, and fintechs continue to implement open banking, consumers’ ability to share financial information in order to gain access to new financial services and other online financial tools expands, and new technologies are being developed to enhance the security of online authentication.
fintechfutures.com
French paytech start-up Fintecture lands €26m Series A funding
Paris-based B2B payment platform Fintecture has raised €26 million in a Series A funding round. Participating in the round were new investors Eurazeo, RTP Global, HEC Ventures and Allianz Trade, as well as existing investors Target Global, Samaipata and Societe Generale, with angel investors also taking part. The new...
fintechfutures.com
SME financial services provider Finom buys cross-border paytech Kapaga
Finom, a fintech providing online financial services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has acquired cross-border paytech Kapaga in a deal worth at least £10 million. The merger will allow Finom to unify separate paytech services for freelancers, mid-sized firms and corporate clients across the UK and Europe and...
fintechfutures.com
Crypto infrastructure start-up Ramp raises $70m in Series B round
Crypto payments infrastructure provider Ramp has secured $70 million in a Series B funding round, bringing its total funding raised in the past 12 months to more than $120 million. The round was co-led by Mubadala Capital and Korelya Capital with participation from London-based venture capital firm Balderton Capital and...
fintechfutures.com
Low-code platform Genesis Global hires Tej Sidhu as CTO
Low-code application development platform Genesis Global has appointed Tej Sidhu as chief technology officer (CTO). Sidhu brings “deep experience” developing tech strategies and development teams across fintech firms, Genesis says. Genesis Global CEO and co-founder Stephen Murphy says: “Tej will propel our platform strategy and lead our global...
fintechfutures.com
DTCC hires new chief security officer, Nashira Spencer
The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), which provides post-trade market infrastructure for financial services, has named Nashira Spencer as its new chief security officer. In her new role, Spencer will be tasked with managing DTCC’s enterprise-wide global information security, physical security, employee safety, and crisis/incident management functions. She will...
fintechfutures.com
Binance signals intent to acquire rival crypto exchange FTX
The world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire rival FTX to help protect users’ holdings amid a “liquidity crunch”, according to tweets by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried also announced the news on Twitter that a...
fintechfutures.com
Goldman, MSCI, Coin Metrics partner for digital asset taxonomy framework
US multinational Goldman Sachs, global investment solutions provider MSCI and crypto financial intelligence firm Coin Metrics have partnered to create a taxonomy framework for digital assets. Datonomy is designed to provide investors, service providers, developers, and researchers a way to monitor market trends, analyse portfolio risk and returns, and help...
fintechfutures.com
The demise of the 90-day rule and the future of open banking
The FCA’s recent amendment to the 90-day open banking reauthentication rule came into effect a few weeks ago – a change that was introduced back in November 2021. It signals a new breakthrough for open banking, bound to reduce high drop-off rates and reduce unnecessary friction for consumers.
Comments / 0