After severing ties with problematic prospect Mitchell Miller, Bruins still have questions to answer
There is a lot the Boston Bruins have yet to explain, even after releasing prospect Mitchell Miller on Sunday night and after team president Cam Neely met with media on Monday morning. Nothing team officials have said, in statements or in front of cameras, offers a satisfying answer as to...
NESN
Bruins’ Cam Neely Reached Out To Family Of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely revealed Monday he planned to reach out to Isaiah Meyer-Crothers’ family. And it appears he did just that. The Bruins received backlash for signing Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday morning. Miller has a controversial past that followed him into the 2020 NHL Draft. After being selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round, Miller’s draft rights were revoked after the disturbing details came to light of the bullying incident with Meyer-Crothers.
Boston Bruins Rescind Contract Offer to White Player Who Bullied Disabled Black Classmate
A contract offer has been rescinded after reports surfaced that hockey player, Mitchell Mitchell, allegedly bullied a Black student with developmental disabilities in middle school. According to NHL, th prospect had signed an entry-level contract on Friday with the Boston Bruins before the organization canceled the offer two later. In...
Brad Marchand Gives Hysterical Take On Bruins’ ‘Pooh Bear’ Jersey
The Boston Bruins rocked their reverse retro “Pooh Bear” jerseys for the first time this season Monday night. Bruins star left winger Brad Marchand was a fan of the uniform, which Boston hasn’t worn since 2006. Marchand certainly liked the way he looked — that sounded like...
markerzone.com
EVANDER KANE RELEASES STATEMENT FOLLOWING GRUESOME INJURY ON TUESDAY NIGHT
During last night's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane suffered a pretty gruesome injury. After being hit, Kane fell to the ice and was then accidently stepped on by Pat Maroon. Kane got up immediately and skated quickly to the Oilers bench, holding his arm....
markerzone.com
MITCHELL MILLER REMAINS UNDER CONTRACT WITH THE BRUINS PENDING FURTHER ACTION
When the Boston Bruins announced that they were parting ways with Mitchell Miller, it felt like the conclusion of a polarizing story. However, the epilogue of that story could prove spicy in its own right. In a recent thread, ESPN's Greg Wyshynski reports that the defenseman is still under contract...
Legendary Hockey Player, Broadcaster Dead At 70
A legendary hockey player and broadcaster has died at the age of 70. Hall of Famer Peter McNab died over the weekend, multiple reports confirmed. McNab was a standout player who spent 14 years in the league, including time with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and New Jersey Devils.
Deadspin
Bruins get a finger in the wind and then jammed in their own eye
As far as public statements go, this one rings pretty hollow:. To make a long story short, in the late hours of Thursday, in the hopes of sneaking through to Friday-news-dump territory, the Bruins signed minor league defenseman Mitchell Miller. Whether that name is familiar or not, it’s important to remind everyone that Miller was the player the Coyotes had to renounce the rights to after it came to public awareness that Miller had spent most of his teen years bullying and abusing a disabled classmate who also happened to be Black. The details were galling to the least, and Arizona had little choice after the public outcry.
markerzone.com
CANADIENS' ROOKIE JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY BOOTED FROM GAME FOR BOARDING (VIDEO)
The first overall pick in the latest NHL entry draft has been handed his first game misconduct. Juraj Slafkovsky of the Montreal Canadiens was given a five-minute major and was booted from Tuesday night's game against the Detroit Red Wings after a dangerous hit into the boards on Matt Luff in the third period. It was essentially a no-brainer for the officials. This was textbook boarding. Now we wait for word on whether Slafkovsky will get a call from the Department of Player Safety.
markerzone.com
KIRILL KAPRIZOV EARNS MATCH PENALTY FOR INTENT TO INJURE, DREW DOUGHTY TAUNTS HIM OFF THE ICE
Kirill Kaprizov received a match penalty for intent to injure Los Angeles Kings defender Drew Doughty. Doughty was playing very tight defense on Kaprizov, and it was evident the Russian grew frustrated until eventually boiling over into this incident:. All told, Kaprizov got the match and a major penalty which...
markerzone.com
TRIO OF PLAYERS HIT THE WAIVER WIRE ON NOVEMBER 9TH
According to Chris Johnston of TSN, a trio of players have hit the waiver wire for Wednesday, November 9th. Those players are, Mike Reilly of the Boston Bruins, as well as Nikita Zaitsev and Magnus Hellberg, both of the Ottawa Senators. Reilly, 29, has appeared in ten games this season...
markerzone.com
ALEX OVECHKIN MAKES INSANE BETWEEN-THE-LEGS PLAY ON CLUTCH GOAL
Alex Ovechkin scored goal number 788 earlier tonight, putting him 13 behind Gordie Howe on the all-time list and 106 behind Wayne Gretzky's record for most ever. The Great-8's goal scoring prowess speaks for itself, but every now and again we are reminded of the Russian's ability to dish the puck.
markerzone.com
POTENTIAL NEW OWNER RYAN REYNOLDS SHOWS UP AT SENS GAME; GETS HUGE RECEPTION (VIDEO)
This has all the making of a public relations dream for the Ottawa Senators, and the NHL as a whole. Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has made it very clear he's interested in buying the team, and the reception he got after showing up at a game unannounced shows the fans are digging it.
markerzone.com
JOHN TORTORELLA IS WHOLLY UNIMPRESSED WITH RASMUS RISTOLAINEN'S GAME, JOINING PRETTY MUCH EVERYONE ELSE
Since John Tortorella took over as head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers, they have looked nothing like the pile of garbage they were last season. Torts' preachings have resulted in a total buy-in from the team, at least for now. We'll see where they are at come game 70. But...
markerzone.com
FULL WAIVERS LIST - NOVEMBER 7
After everyone from yesterday cleared waivers, there is a new list today. On November 7, a pair of players were placed on waivers by their respective teams for purpose of reassignment. Montreal Canadiens - Rem Pitlick, forward. Chicago Blackhawks - Dylan Wells, goalie.
markerzone.com
547-GAME NHL VETERAN RELEASED FROM AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE PTO
When it comes to trying to lock down a contract, it hasn't been a very easy last few months for former Detroit Red Wings defenceman Danny DeKeyser. After parts of ten seasons with Detroit, he became an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. The opportunities weren't there for the 32-year-old and he opted to sign a professional try-out contract (PTO) with the Vancouver Canucks. He appeared in three pre-season games with the Canucks, before being released on October 4th.
markerzone.com
DETROIT'S MATT LUFF NEEDS SURGERY, WILL MISS SIGNIFICANT TIME FOLLOWING HIT BY JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY
It's definitely not good news for Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The team has announced he needs surgery on his wrist after a dangerous hit from behind by Juraj Slafkovsky of the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday night. According to head coach Derek Lalonde, Luff will miss 10 to 12 weeks.
markerzone.com
OILERS ANNOUNCE EVANDER KANE TO MISS SEVERAL MONTHS, RECALL PAIR OF FORWARDS
The Edmonton Oilers announced today that forward Evander Kane is expected to miss the next 3-4 months in recovery from his gruesome injury suffered last night. "[Oilers] forward Evander Kane has been placed on LTIR & is expected to miss 3-4 months. Mattias Janmark & Klim Kostin have been recalled from the.
markerzone.com
SENATORS TO RETIRE CHRIS NEIL'S NUMBER LATER THIS SEASON
During at TV timeout at Tuesday's game, the Ottawa Senators announced that they will be retiring the number of enforcer Chris Neil on February 17th against the Chicago Blackhawks. "Chris was a team-first player, a physical presence who never backed down from a challenge," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion....
markerzone.com
CONNOR MCDAVID PUTS THE GAME ON EASY-MODE AGAINST WASHINGTON
Connor McDavid is a nightmare for opposing players at 5v5. So how do you think it feels playing against him at 4v4, 3v3 or shorthanded. Probably NOT fun. Tonight, he put the settings on 'easy' mode and caught the Caps' flatfooted, burying the chance on Charlie Lindgren. This makes it...
