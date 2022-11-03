Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Mother charged with child neglect in Johnston County
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was arrested, charged with child neglect after her infant baby was taken to the hospital for malnourishment. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said the mother of the child, Cheyene Michele Vivier was arrested for child neglect and possession of CDS-methamphetamine. Sheriffs said...
KTEN.com
Robust early voting totals in Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — More than 130,000 Oklahoma voters cast ballots during the four-day early voting period that ended on Saturday. Carter County saw a good turnout for in-person early voting, with more than 2,300 absentee ballots counted. “It's a big increase from previous years,” said Carter County Election...
KXII.com
Ardmore man arrested for animal cruelty
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested on Tuesday, accused of neglecting his dog. Court documents state Paris Chatman cruelly neglected his black and white pit bull. The documents describe Chatman’s dog as malnourished and “heavily infested with fleas and ticks.”. Chatman could face up to...
Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes
At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
KXII.com
Trailer home flattened by tornado that swept through Calera
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) -Some Calera residents and business owners are cleaning up tornado damage. Reports from the National Weather Service show the EF-1 tornado pushed through Bryan County around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. It lasted approximately four minutes, with winds just over 100 miles per hour. Damage off of U.S....
prosperpressnews.com
Local family participates in St. Jude fundraiser
The Hammond family of Prosper is participating in the Skeletons for Hope fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. This program, which began in North Carolina in 2020, allows families to use their festive Halloween decorations as a fundraiser for the hospital. “We decided to participate in the fundraiser because...
KTEN.com
Demolition of abandoned Denison factory set for April
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- The Johns Manville plant was once a major employer in the city of Denison, but the site has been vacant for more than 30 years. Denison Development Alliance president Tony Kaai says demolition and cleanup of the plant will be a $4.5 million project. Kaai says...
KWTX
Tornado leaves 10 people injured, 50 homes damaged in Northeast Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A confirmed tornado on the ground in Lamar County injured 10 people and damaged or destroyed 50 homes, according to the sheriff’s office. Law enforcement officials said two of the 10 people injured were in critical, but stable condition at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief sending dozens to Oklahoma towns destroyed by tornado
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief is sending several volunteers to Idabel after Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and Le Flore counties following the destructive tornado that tore through Southeastern Oklahoma Friday night.
National Weather Service surveys tornado damage, destruction in North Texas
ATHENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Following the severe weather in North Texas Friday, the National Weather Service has spent the weekend surveying the total damage done by tornadoes.On Saturday, NWS Fort Worth tweeted that their survey team found damage in Lamar County that is consistent with a high end EF-3 tornado. With wind speeds of up to 160 mph, that tornado injured several people and damaged dozens of homes.The NWS survey team also confirmed that the city of Athens in Henderson County was hit by an EF-2 tornado with max winds of up to 115 mph.For several blocks in Athens, people spent...
NWS: 2 tornadoes touched down in McCurtain County
The National Weather Service's Shreveport office released storm damage surveys about Friday night's severe weather on Sunday morning.
OHP investigating deadly crash in Bryan County
Authorities say two people have died following a crash in Bryan County.
dallasexpress.com
Elementary Teacher Dies Suddenly after Flu Complications
Art educator Amanda Kelly, a McKinney ISD teacher who taught at Valley Creek Elementary, died suddenly on October 31. Her death was apparently the result of complications related to the flu virus, just days after loved ones say she fell ill. Blynda Christian, a long-time friend and coworker of Kelly,...
bryancountypatriot.com
Bokchito woman killed on Bryan County road
BRYAN COUNTY – One woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Friday night. Mindy Vandenburg, 30, of Bokchito, was involved in a fatality collision at about 11:25 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 70E approximately 1.6 miles south of Bennington, according to a report form the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Vandenburg...
KXII.com
Thunderstorms start two fires near Pottsboro
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Friday night’s storms kept Pottsboro area firefighters busy. A lightning bolt caught a home north of Pottsboro on fire around noon,. Firefighters got another call at the same time about an oil tank storage battery struck by lightning off of FM 996. The Locust Community...
Gov. Kevin Stitt declares state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and Le Flore counties
Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and Le Flore counties on Saturday.
KTEN.com
Severe weather rocks Texoma
(KTEN) – The coast is clear, Texoma. We were dealt a serious blow in terms of severe weather Friday afternoon through Friday evening. Several tornado warnings were issued throughout the region. A few confirmed tornadoes were spawned by the severe storms. One tornado moved through Powderly, Texas, in Lamar...
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in Texas
A major supermarket chain just opened another new location in Texas, and local shoppers couldn't be happier. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the popular Texas-based grocery store chain H-E-B opened another new grocery store in Plano, Texas.
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Denison (Denison, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Denison on Wednesday. The crash happened on U.S. 75 near Spur 503 at around 7:30 p.m. According to the Police, two unknown vehicles were involved in the collision involving three people.
bryancountypatriot.com
Marriage licenses- Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2022
Presented by Why We Care, here are the marriage licenses filed in Bryan County during the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2022:. • Robert William Henderson and Megan Colleen Hartley. • Timothy Eugene Ussery, Jr. and Hannah Grace Bryant. • Josiah Edward Boss and Christine Elizabeth Biggerstaff. • Dakota Gene...
