Grayson County, TX

KXII.com

Mother charged with child neglect in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was arrested, charged with child neglect after her infant baby was taken to the hospital for malnourishment. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said the mother of the child, Cheyene Michele Vivier was arrested for child neglect and possession of CDS-methamphetamine. Sheriffs said...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Robust early voting totals in Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — More than 130,000 Oklahoma voters cast ballots during the four-day early voting period that ended on Saturday. Carter County saw a good turnout for in-person early voting, with more than 2,300 absentee ballots counted. “It's a big increase from previous years,” said Carter County Election...
CARTER COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Ardmore man arrested for animal cruelty

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested on Tuesday, accused of neglecting his dog. Court documents state Paris Chatman cruelly neglected his black and white pit bull. The documents describe Chatman’s dog as malnourished and “heavily infested with fleas and ticks.”. Chatman could face up to...
ARDMORE, OK
Outsider.com

Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes

At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

Trailer home flattened by tornado that swept through Calera

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) -Some Calera residents and business owners are cleaning up tornado damage. Reports from the National Weather Service show the EF-1 tornado pushed through Bryan County around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. It lasted approximately four minutes, with winds just over 100 miles per hour. Damage off of U.S....
CALERA, OK
prosperpressnews.com

Local family participates in St. Jude fundraiser

The Hammond family of Prosper is participating in the Skeletons for Hope fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. This program, which began in North Carolina in 2020, allows families to use their festive Halloween decorations as a fundraiser for the hospital. “We decided to participate in the fundraiser because...
PROSPER, TX
KTEN.com

Demolition of abandoned Denison factory set for April

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- The Johns Manville plant was once a major employer in the city of Denison, but the site has been vacant for more than 30 years. Denison Development Alliance president Tony Kaai says demolition and cleanup of the plant will be a $4.5 million project. Kaai says...
DENISON, TX
CBS DFW

National Weather Service surveys tornado damage, destruction in North Texas

ATHENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Following the severe weather in North Texas Friday, the National Weather Service has spent the weekend surveying the total damage done by tornadoes.On Saturday, NWS Fort Worth tweeted that their survey team found damage in Lamar County that is consistent with a high end EF-3 tornado. With wind speeds of up to 160 mph, that tornado injured several people and damaged dozens of homes.The NWS survey team also confirmed that the city of Athens in Henderson County was hit by an EF-2 tornado with max winds of up to 115 mph.For several blocks in Athens, people spent...
ATHENS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Elementary Teacher Dies Suddenly after Flu Complications

Art educator Amanda Kelly, a McKinney ISD teacher who taught at Valley Creek Elementary, died suddenly on October 31. Her death was apparently the result of complications related to the flu virus, just days after loved ones say she fell ill. Blynda Christian, a long-time friend and coworker of Kelly,...
MCKINNEY, TX
bryancountypatriot.com

Bokchito woman killed on Bryan County road

BRYAN COUNTY – One woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Friday night. Mindy Vandenburg, 30, of Bokchito, was involved in a fatality collision at about 11:25 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 70E approximately 1.6 miles south of Bennington, according to a report form the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Vandenburg...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Thunderstorms start two fires near Pottsboro

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Friday night’s storms kept Pottsboro area firefighters busy. A lightning bolt caught a home north of Pottsboro on fire around noon,. Firefighters got another call at the same time about an oil tank storage battery struck by lightning off of FM 996. The Locust Community...
POTTSBORO, TX
KTEN.com

Severe weather rocks Texoma

(KTEN) – The coast is clear, Texoma. We were dealt a serious blow in terms of severe weather Friday afternoon through Friday evening. Several tornado warnings were issued throughout the region. A few confirmed tornadoes were spawned by the severe storms. One tornado moved through Powderly, Texas, in Lamar...
IDABEL, OK
bryancountypatriot.com

Marriage licenses- Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2022

Presented by Why We Care, here are the marriage licenses filed in Bryan County during the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2022:. • Robert William Henderson and Megan Colleen Hartley. • Timothy Eugene Ussery, Jr. and Hannah Grace Bryant. • Josiah Edward Boss and Christine Elizabeth Biggerstaff. • Dakota Gene...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK

