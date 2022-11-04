Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
Related
citrustv.com
Juice and Java | Saturday, November 4th
Juice and Java hosts Nicole Aponte and Alex Malanoski are in studio this morning to break down this morning’s biggest stories. Juice and Java reporter Ilana Epstein is live at the 47th Annual Model Train Fair. Juice and Java reporter Marie Achkar has more on how Syracuse University is celebrating the Day of the Dead. Entertainment reporter Lilly Evans is in studio to break down today’s hottest entertainment headlines.
citrustv.com
Felisha Legette-Jack Earns First Win at Syracuse
The first game of the Felisha Legette Jack era started out with a win on Monday as Syracuse took down Stony Brook 79 to 56. After the game, Coach Jack made sure to take a moment, take a breath and enjoy her first win as head coach of the Orange.
citrustv.com
Volleyball Falls to #7 Pitt in Straight Sets
Syracuse Volleyball is now on its longest losing streak of the season after falling to #7 Pitt on Friday. However, the Orange are staying positive. Ryan Bridges breaks down the match and the team’s attitude going forward.
citrustv.com
Big leadership expectations for Joe Girard
Despite a change from point guard to shooting guard, Joe Girard is excited for his role as a leader on this year’s Syracuse men’s basketball squad. CitrusTV’s Trey Redfield details how the senior has always been ready for this moment.
citrustv.com
Volleyball Snaps Four-Match Losing Streak Against Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. – On Sunday, it looked as though Syracuse Volleyball was going to cruise to a straight-set victory over Virginia. The Orange cruised to a 2-0 set lead after winning the second game by a margin of 25-11. That’s when things started to falter for SU. Syracuse dropped...
citrustv.com
Syracuse Men’s Soccer Defeats UNC in Thrilling Quarterfinal
Sometimes all you need in soccer is one chance. That is what Syracuse needed tonight to knock off North Carolina 1-0 in the ACC Tournament quarterfinal. For SU, it only tallied one shot on goal all game. That chance came in the 86th minute when Levonte Johnson found himself on a breakaway and slotted home the chance into the back of the net, giving the Orange the win. Although it was not a back-and-forth, high scoring affair, there is nothing better than playoff soccer.
Comments / 0