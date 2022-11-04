Sometimes all you need in soccer is one chance. That is what Syracuse needed tonight to knock off North Carolina 1-0 in the ACC Tournament quarterfinal. For SU, it only tallied one shot on goal all game. That chance came in the 86th minute when Levonte Johnson found himself on a breakaway and slotted home the chance into the back of the net, giving the Orange the win. Although it was not a back-and-forth, high scoring affair, there is nothing better than playoff soccer.

