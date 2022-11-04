When it comes to trying to lock down a contract, it hasn't been a very easy last few months for former Detroit Red Wings defenceman Danny DeKeyser. After parts of ten seasons with Detroit, he became an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. The opportunities weren't there for the 32-year-old and he opted to sign a professional try-out contract (PTO) with the Vancouver Canucks. He appeared in three pre-season games with the Canucks, before being released on October 4th.

