MITCHELL MILLER REMAINS UNDER CONTRACT WITH THE BRUINS PENDING FURTHER ACTION
When the Boston Bruins announced that they were parting ways with Mitchell Miller, it felt like the conclusion of a polarizing story. However, the epilogue of that story could prove spicy in its own right. In a recent thread, ESPN's Greg Wyshynski reports that the defenseman is still under contract...
markerzone.com
KIRILL KAPRIZOV EARNS MATCH PENALTY FOR INTENT TO INJURE, DREW DOUGHTY TAUNTS HIM OFF THE ICE
Kirill Kaprizov received a match penalty for intent to injure Los Angeles Kings defender Drew Doughty. Doughty was playing very tight defense on Kaprizov, and it was evident the Russian grew frustrated until eventually boiling over into this incident:. All told, Kaprizov got the match and a major penalty which...
markerzone.com
POTENTIAL NEW OWNER RYAN REYNOLDS SHOWS UP AT SENS GAME; GETS HUGE RECEPTION (VIDEO)
This has all the making of a public relations dream for the Ottawa Senators, and the NHL as a whole. Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has made it very clear he's interested in buying the team, and the reception he got after showing up at a game unannounced shows the fans are digging it.
markerzone.com
JOHN TORTORELLA IS WHOLLY UNIMPRESSED WITH RASMUS RISTOLAINEN'S GAME, JOINING PRETTY MUCH EVERYONE ELSE
Since John Tortorella took over as head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers, they have looked nothing like the pile of garbage they were last season. Torts' preachings have resulted in a total buy-in from the team, at least for now. We'll see where they are at come game 70. But...
markerzone.com
RYAN REYNOLDS ADDRESSES RUMOURS THAT HE'S LOOKING TO BUY THE OTTAWA SENATORS
Even before it was officially announced that the Ottawa Senators were up for sale, there were rumours that Canadian movie star Ryan Reynolds is attempting to buy the team. Reynolds himself addressed those rumours during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Monday night, and said it is absolutely true.
markerzone.com
EVANDER KANE RELEASES STATEMENT FOLLOWING GRUESOME INJURY ON TUESDAY NIGHT
During last night's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane suffered a pretty gruesome injury. After being hit, Kane fell to the ice and was then accidently stepped on by Pat Maroon. Kane got up immediately and skated quickly to the Oilers bench, holding his arm....
markerzone.com
EDMONTON OILERS RELEASE UPDATE ON EVANDER KANE + TEAMMATES' POST-GAME REACTIONS
The Edmonton Oilers have released the following update on forward Evander Kane:. "After suffering a wrist injury early in the second period, Evander Kane is stable and has been transported to hospital for a procedure later this evening." Kane has his wrist slashed accidentally by the skate of Patrick Maroon...
markerzone.com
DON CHERRY GIVES AUSTON MATTHEWS ADVICE AFTER REFUSING TO FIGHT
The story of Auston Matthews and the Philadelphia Flyers from the other night is no big secret. Matthews and Flyers forward Travis Konecny started jawing back and forth, and it led to a scrum in which the former refused to participate. Seemingly getting amusement all the while. Retired tough guy...
markerzone.com
FORMER NHL 1ST-ROUNDER FLOPS IN SWEDISH LEAGUE, HAS CONTRACT TERMINATED
It was supposed to be a prestigious signing for the Malmo Redhawks of the SHL. Instead, the team and their star signing have decided to mutually part ways after 15 games. It is believed that Kristian Vesalainen will head to his home country of Finland and sign there. "After a...
markerzone.com
ALEX OVECHKIN MAKES INSANE BETWEEN-THE-LEGS PLAY ON CLUTCH GOAL
Alex Ovechkin scored goal number 788 earlier tonight, putting him 13 behind Gordie Howe on the all-time list and 106 behind Wayne Gretzky's record for most ever. The Great-8's goal scoring prowess speaks for itself, but every now and again we are reminded of the Russian's ability to dish the puck.
markerzone.com
NEW JERSEY DEVILS RELEASE SEVERAL INJURY UPDATES, INCLUDING TIMELINES FOR PALAT, BLACKWOOD
The New Jersey Devils currently sit atop the Metropolitan Division with a record of 9-3-0 and a division-best +13 goal-differential. Much to the surprise of many, the Devils have looked like one of the best teams in the NHL to start their '22-23 campaign, as they have dominated their competition so far.
markerzone.com
TRIO OF PLAYERS HIT THE WAIVER WIRE ON NOVEMBER 9TH
According to Chris Johnston of TSN, a trio of players have hit the waiver wire for Wednesday, November 9th. Those players are, Mike Reilly of the Boston Bruins, as well as Nikita Zaitsev and Magnus Hellberg, both of the Ottawa Senators. Reilly, 29, has appeared in ten games this season...
markerzone.com
DETROIT'S MATT LUFF NEEDS SURGERY, WILL MISS SIGNIFICANT TIME FOLLOWING HIT BY JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY
It's definitely not good news for Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The team has announced he needs surgery on his wrist after a dangerous hit from behind by Juraj Slafkovsky of the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday night. According to head coach Derek Lalonde, Luff will miss 10 to 12 weeks.
markerzone.com
CONNOR MCDAVID PUTS THE GAME ON EASY-MODE AGAINST WASHINGTON
Connor McDavid is a nightmare for opposing players at 5v5. So how do you think it feels playing against him at 4v4, 3v3 or shorthanded. Probably NOT fun. Tonight, he put the settings on 'easy' mode and caught the Caps' flatfooted, burying the chance on Charlie Lindgren. This makes it...
markerzone.com
547-GAME NHL VETERAN RELEASED FROM AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE PTO
When it comes to trying to lock down a contract, it hasn't been a very easy last few months for former Detroit Red Wings defenceman Danny DeKeyser. After parts of ten seasons with Detroit, he became an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. The opportunities weren't there for the 32-year-old and he opted to sign a professional try-out contract (PTO) with the Vancouver Canucks. He appeared in three pre-season games with the Canucks, before being released on October 4th.
markerzone.com
JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY HANDED MULTI-GAME BAN BY DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY
The National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety have announced that Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky has been suspended for two games for boarding on Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff. Luff is expected to miss the next 10-12 weeks with an upper-body injury, the Red Wings announced this afternoon. Slafkovsky...
markerzone.com
FULL WAIVERS LIST - NOVEMBER 7
After everyone from yesterday cleared waivers, there is a new list today. On November 7, a pair of players were placed on waivers by their respective teams for purpose of reassignment. Montreal Canadiens - Rem Pitlick, forward. Chicago Blackhawks - Dylan Wells, goalie.
markerzone.com
CANADIENS ROOKIE JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY SUMMONED FOR HEARING WITH DOPS
The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Wednesday that Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky will have a hearing for boarding Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff. The incident occurred late in the third period during Tuesday's game near the benches. Luff was near the boards trying to get...
markerzone.com
LUKE SCHENN AND AUSTIN WATSON DROP THE GLOVES AND EXCHANGE BOMBS
In front of potentially his new boss, Austin Watson saw Luke Schenn do something he didn't like and immediately challenged the Canucks' veteran. That is certainly one way of endearing oneself to the new prospective owner. Ryan Reynolds really seemed to be enjoying it once the camera panned to him, and for good reason.
markerzone.com
PANTHERS SET TO RECEIVE A MASSIVE BOOST TO THEIR LINEUP THIS WEEKEND
After missing the last month due to a lower-body injury, the Florida Panthers are set to receive a huge boost to their line-up in the way of Aaron Ekblad. Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice told reporters on Tuesday that he expects Ekblad will be able to return to the lineup on Saturday when Florida hosts Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.
