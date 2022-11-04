Read full article on original website
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York StateTravel MavenUtica, NY
A sleepless 24 hours in Central NY: 5 mobile home fires, an apartment fire, acres of woods catch fire
Central Square, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters in Oswego and Onondaga counties kept busy this weekend battling multiple outdoor fires, five mobile home fires and a fire at an apartment building. The calls were so constant that some fire departments are calling out for more people to volunteer. Many of...
WKTV
Food Truck Rally to be held at JFK Middle School in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- John F. Kennedy Middle School will be holding a Food Truck Rally on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 12:30- 2 p.m. On hand will be, "Oh Crepe & Waffles" which offers French-style crepes and Belgium waffles, served with coffee, and "Savage Eats" which offers specialty sandwiches made with beef and different kinds of exotic meats. Both will be out front of the school waiting for the public's arrival.
Update: power restored to over 1,000 people in Tully and Otisco
Update as of 10:45 p.m.: Power has been fully restored in Tully and Otisco. Update as of 9 p.m.: 748 people are still without power and power is now expected to be restored at 11 p.m. Tully, N.Y. — Over 1,000 people are without power in Tully and Otisco after...
WKTV
Otsego County fugitive found in Ohio
A Unadilla man is charged with bail jumping after he was found Ohio in October. His original charges were not released.
WKTV
Melfe's Shoes moves to larger location in Mohawk
MOHAWK, N.Y. – A local store that specializes in workboots has moved and is now selling a Carhartt line at its new location. Melfe’s Shoes moved from Ilion to 101 W. Main St. in Mohawk in late September, but they are still putting the finishing touches on the new storefront.
WKTV
Utica police find gun in discarded bag on Noyes Street; suspect arrested
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing gun possession charges following an investigation on Noyes Street Sunday morning. According to Utica police, officers saw a man, later identified as 26-year-old Raheem Hightower, walking in the area of Francis and Noyes streets with a shoulder bag. Police say when Hightower noticed the officers, he dropped the bag over a fence as he walked by and continued down Noyes Street.
Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
mylittlefalls.com
Road Work Report for the Week Beginning November 7, 2022
Village of Ilion: (D#264647) Route 51 between Weber Ave and Fourth Street. Motorists will encounter a full road closure with a signed detour in place due to the bridge replacement over Steele Creek. The detour will be Route 51 to Route 20 to Route 28 to Route 5S back to Route 51.
cnyhomepage.com
Utica man charged with multiple felonies for possessing stolen Ilion PD handgun
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a man has been arrested for criminal weapons charges after allegedly being caught with a gun that was reported stolen by the Ilion Police Department in May of 2021. Around 11:00 am on Sunday, officers were patrolling in the...
WKTV
Kemble Park basketball courts dedicated to late Patrick Johnson
UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica has dedicated the basketball courts at Kemble Park to the late Patrick Johnson, a community advocate who founded the local Hoops and Dreams program. A ceremony was held Monday to dub “The Patrick Johnson Courts at Kemble Park” which now display his...
flackbroadcasting.com
Investigators: Lewis County man pronounced deceased on scene of motorcycle accident
CROGHAN- A North Country man died in a fatal motorcycle accident earlier this week in Lewis County. It happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday on the Long Pond Road, town of Croghan. According to investigation via the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Michael K. Brennan, 63, of Croghan, NY was operating his 2005 Harley Davidson bike.
WKTV
Frankfort-Schuyler Elementary to host ceremony honoring Veterans
FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- An annual ceremony at Frankfort-Schuyler Elementary School will take place Thursday to thank and honor Veterans. All students will participate in the ceremony which will include patriotic songs sung by students, musical numbers played by the school band, essays written and presented by fifth-grade students as well as many guest speakers and other presenters. Local Veterans will also have an opportunity to share their stories.
There’s BBQ, Then There’s Utica BBQ, A New Restaurant in Class All Its Own
There's BBQ. Then there's Utica BBQ, a new restaurant that's in a class all its own. Chance Borawski is the man behind the latest restaurant in Central New York. He has transformed the former Boneyard BBQ location in Utica, fulfilling a lifelong dream of offering top-quality food in a rustic hometown bar atmosphere.
WKTV
Taberg woman charged with DWI after crash investigation
VERONA, N.Y.-- An investigation into a one-car crash in September has led to the arrest of a Taberg woman who is now charged with driving while intoxicated with children in the car. According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Sept. 11 on Sand Hill Road in...
WKTV
DMV Issues major part in Oneida County clerk race
Utica, N.Y.-- The closure of the Rome DMV in may due to staffing issues caused headaches for many Oneida County residents. The candidates for Oneida County clerk have differing opinions on how to ensure the office stays up and running. Democrat Merima Smajic-Oren feels that increasing staffing is the answer.
$6 million home in Skaneateles: See 155 home sales in Onondaga County
156 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Oct. 24 and Oct. 28. The most expensive home sold was a 6-bedroom, 6½-bath, old style home on the lakefront in the Village of Skaneateles. It sits on a cove with more than 200 feet of private waterfront and includes a boathouse. The home sold in 1999 for $850,000. (See photos of the home)
WKTV
9 arrested in Oneonta drug bust
Oneonta, N.Y.-- 9 people were arrested after a drug bust at an Oneonta motel. The New York State Police Violent Gangs and Narcotics Enforcement Team and Oneonta Police carried out multiple search warrants at the Budget Inn on Route 23 in the Town of Oneonta. According to State Police, the...
WKTV
OC Sheriff's need help locating Roger Ferguson, 84, last seen in Clinton
CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating 84-year-old, Roger P. Ferguson of Westmoreland. Ferguson was last seen at the Kinney's in Clinton around 4:45 p.m., driving a 2015 Tan, Toyota Rav 4. He is approximately 5'7", 130 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, white sneakers and a sweatshirt.
WKTV
Mohawk Village Market closing mid-November
MOHAWK, N.Y. – After 33 years, the owners of Mohawk Village Market are retiring and closing the shop later this month. The store is slated to close Nov. 19, and the groceries and meats will be 25% off for customers paying in cash until then. In a post to...
flackbroadcasting.com
Oneida County teen charged by State Police for threatening mass harm
REMSEN- A teenage youth from Oneida County is accused of threatening mass harm, authorities say. The New York State Police in Remsen say they arrested a 14-year-old suspect Wednesday afternoon. A name or gender of the suspect was not provided. The teen is from Remsen, NY and was officially charged...
