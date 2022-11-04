FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- An annual ceremony at Frankfort-Schuyler Elementary School will take place Thursday to thank and honor Veterans. All students will participate in the ceremony which will include patriotic songs sung by students, musical numbers played by the school band, essays written and presented by fifth-grade students as well as many guest speakers and other presenters. Local Veterans will also have an opportunity to share their stories.

FRANKFORT, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO