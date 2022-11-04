ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Food Truck Rally to be held at JFK Middle School in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- John F. Kennedy Middle School will be holding a Food Truck Rally on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 12:30- 2 p.m. On hand will be, "Oh Crepe & Waffles" which offers French-style crepes and Belgium waffles, served with coffee, and "Savage Eats" which offers specialty sandwiches made with beef and different kinds of exotic meats. Both will be out front of the school waiting for the public's arrival.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Melfe's Shoes moves to larger location in Mohawk

MOHAWK, N.Y. – A local store that specializes in workboots has moved and is now selling a Carhartt line at its new location. Melfe’s Shoes moved from Ilion to 101 W. Main St. in Mohawk in late September, but they are still putting the finishing touches on the new storefront.
MOHAWK, NY
WKTV

Utica police find gun in discarded bag on Noyes Street; suspect arrested

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing gun possession charges following an investigation on Noyes Street Sunday morning. According to Utica police, officers saw a man, later identified as 26-year-old Raheem Hightower, walking in the area of Francis and Noyes streets with a shoulder bag. Police say when Hightower noticed the officers, he dropped the bag over a fence as he walked by and continued down Noyes Street.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Road Work Report for the Week Beginning November 7, 2022

Village of Ilion: (D#264647) Route 51 between Weber Ave and Fourth Street. Motorists will encounter a full road closure with a signed detour in place due to the bridge replacement over Steele Creek. The detour will be Route 51 to Route 20 to Route 28 to Route 5S back to Route 51.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Kemble Park basketball courts dedicated to late Patrick Johnson

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica has dedicated the basketball courts at Kemble Park to the late Patrick Johnson, a community advocate who founded the local Hoops and Dreams program. A ceremony was held Monday to dub “The Patrick Johnson Courts at Kemble Park” which now display his...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Frankfort-Schuyler Elementary to host ceremony honoring Veterans

FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- An annual ceremony at Frankfort-Schuyler Elementary School will take place Thursday to thank and honor Veterans. All students will participate in the ceremony which will include patriotic songs sung by students, musical numbers played by the school band, essays written and presented by fifth-grade students as well as many guest speakers and other presenters. Local Veterans will also have an opportunity to share their stories.
FRANKFORT, NY
WKTV

Taberg woman charged with DWI after crash investigation

VERONA, N.Y.-- An investigation into a one-car crash in September has led to the arrest of a Taberg woman who is now charged with driving while intoxicated with children in the car. According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Sept. 11 on Sand Hill Road in...
VERONA, NY
WKTV

DMV Issues major part in Oneida County clerk race

Utica, N.Y.-- The closure of the Rome DMV in may due to staffing issues caused headaches for many Oneida County residents. The candidates for Oneida County clerk have differing opinions on how to ensure the office stays up and running. Democrat Merima Smajic-Oren feels that increasing staffing is the answer.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

9 arrested in Oneonta drug bust

Oneonta, N.Y.-- 9 people were arrested after a drug bust at an Oneonta motel. The New York State Police Violent Gangs and Narcotics Enforcement Team and Oneonta Police carried out multiple search warrants at the Budget Inn on Route 23 in the Town of Oneonta. According to State Police, the...
ONEONTA, NY
WKTV

OC Sheriff's need help locating Roger Ferguson, 84, last seen in Clinton

CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating 84-year-old, Roger P. Ferguson of Westmoreland. Ferguson was last seen at the Kinney's in Clinton around 4:45 p.m., driving a 2015 Tan, Toyota Rav 4. He is approximately 5'7", 130 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, white sneakers and a sweatshirt.
CLINTON, NY
WKTV

Mohawk Village Market closing mid-November

MOHAWK, N.Y. – After 33 years, the owners of Mohawk Village Market are retiring and closing the shop later this month. The store is slated to close Nov. 19, and the groceries and meats will be 25% off for customers paying in cash until then. In a post to...
MOHAWK, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County teen charged by State Police for threatening mass harm

REMSEN- A teenage youth from Oneida County is accused of threatening mass harm, authorities say. The New York State Police in Remsen say they arrested a 14-year-old suspect Wednesday afternoon. A name or gender of the suspect was not provided. The teen is from Remsen, NY and was officially charged...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy