Lyft stock drops after earnings show key misses

Lyft (LYFT) reported disappointing third-quarter earnings results on Monday after the closing bell, with both earnings and revenue missing analyst estimates. The ride-sharing company also reported 20.3 million active riders, less than the 21.1 million expected. Revenue per active rider beat estimates, however. Shares of Lyft have dropped more than...
With Midterms Here, Twitter’ “Free Speech” Test Will Begin Soon

"Ever since Twitter owner Elon Musk promised to restore “free speech” to the platform, users have wondered what it meant for the health of the platform. With midterm elections being held, Twitter’s first test to allow people to share opinions with fewer restrictions is nigh - even if the platform hasn’t made many changes yet. To make sure that users were truly who they said they were, Twitter offered verification to public figures, politicians, media and celebrities. Under Musk, Twitter plans to charge $8 a month for verification to raise revenue, which would allow people to pay to get the...
Kathy Griffin continues to troll Elon Musk on Twitter despite suspension

Kathy Griffin continues to taunt Elon Musk on Twitter despite being suspended from the app. How? By tweeting the new Twitter CEO from her dead mother's account. Griffin was kicked off the social media platform over the weekend for impersonating Musk, but she maneuvered her way back online thanks to her mom Maggie. Maggie, a fan-favorite on My Life on the D-List, passed away in 2020. Maggie's Twitter account hadn't been active since 2019 — until Sunday night. Kathy started tweeting from "TipItMaggieG" and has relentlessly gone after Musk the past 24 hours.
Subway exec: Our tuna is 'nothing but 100% fantastic tuna'

Subway is sticking with its story: The tuna it uses in its sandwiches is real. "Our tuna is nothing but 100% fantastic tuna," Subway North America President Trevor Haynes said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "It's delicious. You want to learn more about it, [go to] subwaytunafacts.com and you will find plenty of info. But tuna is there, and it's alive and kicking."

