Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Star CNN Anchor Sees Ratings "Plummet"
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Radar Online is noting that CNN executives have not been happy with the ratings put up by its new Sunday evening program hosted by Chris Wallace.
Lyft stock drops after earnings show key misses
Lyft (LYFT) reported disappointing third-quarter earnings results on Monday after the closing bell, with both earnings and revenue missing analyst estimates. The ride-sharing company also reported 20.3 million active riders, less than the 21.1 million expected. Revenue per active rider beat estimates, however. Shares of Lyft have dropped more than...
With Midterms Here, Twitter’ “Free Speech” Test Will Begin Soon
"Ever since Twitter owner Elon Musk promised to restore “free speech” to the platform, users have wondered what it meant for the health of the platform. With midterm elections being held, Twitter’s first test to allow people to share opinions with fewer restrictions is nigh - even if the platform hasn’t made many changes yet. To make sure that users were truly who they said they were, Twitter offered verification to public figures, politicians, media and celebrities. Under Musk, Twitter plans to charge $8 a month for verification to raise revenue, which would allow people to pay to get the...
A climate reckoning for US housing: Too many homes in harm's way, 'too many zeros' in the costs
More than a month has passed since Hurricane Ian struck the country, killing at least 119 and potentially causing more than $100 billion in damages. Many survivors are now facing a gut-wrenching question. Should I stay or should I go?. In the aftermath of such natural disasters, residents and politicians...
Kathy Griffin continues to troll Elon Musk on Twitter despite suspension
Kathy Griffin continues to taunt Elon Musk on Twitter despite being suspended from the app. How? By tweeting the new Twitter CEO from her dead mother's account. Griffin was kicked off the social media platform over the weekend for impersonating Musk, but she maneuvered her way back online thanks to her mom Maggie. Maggie, a fan-favorite on My Life on the D-List, passed away in 2020. Maggie's Twitter account hadn't been active since 2019 — until Sunday night. Kathy started tweeting from "TipItMaggieG" and has relentlessly gone after Musk the past 24 hours.
"People Want To Feel Like They're Part Of A Movement": These Gen Z Political Organizers Think Memes Can Change The Country
"The old guard in Democratic politics has an issue with not bringing young people to the table.” —@OrganizerMemes
Subway exec: Our tuna is 'nothing but 100% fantastic tuna'
Subway is sticking with its story: The tuna it uses in its sandwiches is real. "Our tuna is nothing but 100% fantastic tuna," Subway North America President Trevor Haynes said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "It's delicious. You want to learn more about it, [go to] subwaytunafacts.com and you will find plenty of info. But tuna is there, and it's alive and kicking."
