Libyan commander Hifter deposed in US civil lawsuit
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Libyan military commander who once lived in Virginia has been deposed in a U.S. lawsuit in which he is accused of orchestrating indiscriminate attacks on civilians and torturing and killing political opponents. That’s according to the Libyan American Alliance, which supports one of three lawsuits against Khalifa Hifter. The deposition took place Sunday. Plaintiffs have for years sought to question the commander of the self-styled Libyan National Army about his role in fighting that has plagued Libya over the last decade. Hifter and his family own property in Virginia that could be used to satisfy any judgment against him. Hifter submitted an affidavit saying the lawsuits are being used against him by his political opponents.
Mimi Parker, co-founder of Minnesota indie band Low has died
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Singer Mimi Parker has died. Parker’s soothing vocals helped propel the Minnesota indie band Low to critical acclaim. Her husband and bandmate Alan Sparhawk announced her death on Twitter Sunday. The 55-year-old Parker died nearly two years after she announced she had ovarian cancer. She was the band’s drummer and songwriter. The couple built success with beautifully simple instrumentals and harmonious vocals. They stood out in what would later be defined as the decade’s “slowcore” movement, a subgenre of alternative and indie rock. Their 1994 debut album, “I Could Live in Hope,” received critical acclaim, and they went on to release 13 albums over the years.
Kentucky candidates make final pitches ahead of election
Republican Sen. Rand Paul is stressing his faith in a “hands off” federal government in final campaigning across Kentucky. He’s approaching the finish line of his reelection bid against Democrat Charles Booker. Paul on Monday headlined get-out-the-vote rallies statewide. Booker concentrated on his hometown of Louisville after an extended statewide bus tour. Many Kentuckians cast ballots during early voting over three days last week. The Senate race tops the midterm ballot as Kentuckians prepare to elect representatives to Congress, the state legislature and local offices. Those contests were largely overshadowed by a proposed constitutional amendment dealing with abortion.
Maine mother sounds alarm over dangers of water beads as daughter fights for life
BERWICK, Maine (WMTW) — A Berwick woman is warning about the dangers of small children ingesting water beads, and is calling on a bead manufacturer to add additional warnings to its product as her infant daughter fights for her life after swallowing one. Folichia Mitchell says her daughter needed...
Beach Hazards Statement issued November 6 at 6:04AM PST until November 8 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Large breaking waves and increased risk of rip currents. * WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay County. * WHEN…From Monday morning through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS…Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach. without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks,. jetties, and beaches. These waves can...
The Storm Door Is Open
Rainy season will be in full swing for the next few days as a potent upper level storm system digs down t. he West Coast. As the larger scale system develops, it will send several frontal systems through our area. The first will be late Sunday into Monday, bringing moderate rain and breezy conditions to the area. Showers will continue throughout Monday ahead of the next, colder system. That one will arrive on Tuesday with another wave of moderate rains and breezy conditions. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers will then linger into Wednesday before we dry out for the end of the week. There is some potential for another system into the weekend as early as late Friday, but more likely on Saturday. All the while, expect cooler than normal temperatures.
