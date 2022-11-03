ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theScore

Jets stifle Allen, use late scoring drive to beat Bills

The New York Jets held Josh Allen in check and used a late scoring drive to upset the Buffalo Bills 20-17 on Sunday. Tied at 17 late, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson engineered a 86-yard drive before Greg Zuerlein drilled a game-winning field goal with just over a minute remaining. The...
BUFFALO, NY
theScore

Report: Packers pursued Waller, Claypool, Moore ahead of trade deadline

Despite a lack of activity, the Green Bay Packers reportedly tried to make a splash at the trade deadline. The Packers aggressively pursued a move for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller in the lead-up to Tuesday's cutoff, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Green Bay...
GREEN BAY, WI
theScore

Taylor ruled out for Patriots game due to ankle injury

Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor will miss Sunday's game against the New England Patriots due to an ankle injury, the team announced Friday. Colts head Frank Reich said Indianapolis has no plans to place Taylor on injured reserve, calling the ailment a week-to-week issue, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
theScore

Panthers ponder QB situation after rout by Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Just when the Carolina Panthers’ season seemed as if it couldn’t get any worse, they played the worst first half in team history — and another change at quarterback may be in their future. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team playing on a short...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Titans said after Week 9 loss to Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, falling in overtime, 20-17. While we’d like to call this a moral victory for the Titans, who put up much more of a fight than anyone expected, the fact that Tennessee should have won this game makes it a bit more difficult to look at it that way.
NASHVILLE, TN
theScore

Fantasy Podcast: Injury updates heading into Week 9

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone goes over the notable injury updates heading into Week 9. Quarterback injuries (0:30) Running back injuries (2:10) Wide receiver injuries...
theScore

Mahomes helps Chiefs rally past Titans in OT on SNF

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was probably having flashbacks Sunday night to his days at Texas Tech, when he would scramble around like a kid playing sandlot football while routinely throwing the ball 60-plus times in a game. The Chiefs needed all of it — every run,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
theScore

Fantasy: Start, Sit, Stash, Quit - Week 9

SSSQ is a weekly look at underappreciated fantasy players to consider starting and potential busts you should leave on your bench. We also identify breakout candidates to stash on your roster and players you can safely cut. For the rest of your lineup decisions, consult our Week 9 rankings. You...
MINNESOTA STATE
theScore

Report: Teams asking NFL to push trade deadline back

Multiple teams reached out to the NFL this week to inquire about pushing back the trade deadline from its current spot after Week 8 to after either Week 10 or Week 12, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The idea is reportedly set to be discussed at the NFL's general manager...
theScore

Schultz: An early look at the NFL's major player awards

TheScore's NFL insider Jordan Schultz checks in on the major award races and gives you his early leaders in each category. Walker possesses a special blend of power, speed, and a herky-jerky running style that has helped him average 100.8 yards rushing (6.4 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in the last four games as he assumed the starter's load.
TENNESSEE STATE
theScore

Report: Rams offered two 1st-rounders, 2nd-rounder for Panthers' Burns

The NFL trade deadline almost had another blockbuster deal. The Los Angeles Rams offered two first-round draft picks and a second-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for pass-rusher Brian Burns, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. However, Carolina reportedly rebuffed the NFC West club's offer. It was previously reported that the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
theScore

Titans' Tannehill a game-time decision vs. Chiefs

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be a game-time decision Sunday versus the Kansas City Chiefs due to the ankle injury he sustained in Week 7, according to ESPN's Turron Davenport. The team listed Tannehill as questionable on the final injury report of Week 9. The 34-year-old missed Tennessee's 17-10...
NASHVILLE, TN
theScore

Fantasy: Week 9 Rankings (Sunday Update)

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 9.
theScore

Brady becomes 1st NFL player to top 100K passing yards

Tom Brady added another remarkable milestone to his legendary career. With a 15-yard connection to running back Leonard Fournette on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback became the first player in NFL history to reach 100,000 passing yards, including the playoffs. Retired quarterback Drew Brees is the closest player to...
TAMPA, FL

