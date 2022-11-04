Read full article on original website
Crash downs power lines, causes U.S. 51 closure near Bardwell, Ky.
Some streets are set to reopen in Mayfield Monday following the demolition of the Graves County Courthouse and American Legion building. Highway 61 reopened after gas leak in New Madrid County. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT. U.S. Highway 61, north of Marston, was shut down for...
Farmington Driver Injured in Butler County
(Butler County, MO) A man from Farmington, 50 year old Fred J. Leeper Jr., is seriously injured after a Saturday traffic accident in Butler County. According to Highway Patrol Reports Leeper was driving a pick up east on Highway 60, 4 miles east of Poplar Bluff, when it ran off the road and crashed into a tree. Leeper, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center at Poplar Bluff.
Early morning camper fire in Cape Girardeau
Hidden in Plain Sight
Food Truck Rally in Cape Girardeau
U.S. 51 south of Bardwell reopened after crash, downed power lines
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 51 at the south edge of Bardwell, Kentucky is has been reopened. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the road was closed early Monday morning, November 7 because a crash took out a utility pole and brought down power lines. This was in...
Charges for Hickman County woman after two-county pursuit
A traffic stop and vehicle pursuit resulted in the arrest of a Hickman County woman in Bardwell early Monday morning. Ballard County deputies stopped 39-year-old Michelle McCutchen in Wickliffe, but she reportedly refused to give an ID or exit the vehicle. Deputies reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol in the vehicle.
First Alert: Rain pushing out of the Heartland, making way for cooler day
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Rain will be pushing out of the region to the east this morning behind our wet and windy overnight cold front. Brian Alworth says gusty southwest winds look to continue through about mid-day, but clouds and wind should gradually decrease from west to east this afternoon and evening.
3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri
An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment
County clerks prepare for midterm election
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With polls opening up in less than 24 hours for the midterm election, county clerks prepared for the influx of voters. We caught up with workers in Cape Girardeau County on Monday, November 7 as they were setting up a polling place at St. Andrew’s Church.
Strong winds could lead to tree damage overnight
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - We issued a First Alert Action Day due to strong winds overnight, and those winds could leave your yards a mess by Saturday morning. We caught up with one tree trimmer on Friday who said he usually sees an uptick in calls before and after bad weather.
East Prairie R-2 School District cancels classes Monday because of water outage
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - All East Prairie R-2 Schools will be closed Monday, November 7, giving students a three day weekend. District leaders said the closure is because water will be shut off citywide for repairs. All district buildings and offices will be closed. This is the second time...
Cape Girardeau animal shelter needs help
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local animal shelter is facing the effects of inflation. Jenn Farmer is the operations coordinator at Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau. She said the shelter is in need of donations and volunteers. “We run on donations, since we’re a non-profit. You know, those...
Cape Girardeau residents asked to take transportation survey
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The public is asked to take a survey on transportation needs in Cape Girardeau County. The survey is from the newly-formed Transportation Coalition, led by the United Way of Southeast Missouri. They’re asking all Cape Girardeau citizens, whether they use public transportation or not, to...
Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau
Woodland R-IV School District closed Monday because of water outage
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - Students in the Woodland R-IV School District will have a three day weekend. According to the district’s Facebook page, a water outage on Monday, November 7 will keep students out of class. In addition to no school for Woodland R-IV students, there will be...
Fundraiser held for Stars and Stripes Museum in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau on Saturday to do a little shopping and support a great cause. This is all part of the Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library Craft Fair where roughly 60 vendors took part in the event.
Missing Jackson teen found safe
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Police Department says a missing teen has been found safe. Kendyll Stewart, 13, was first reported missing Friday morning. She was last seen in Jackson at or about midnight on Friday, November 4. In a Facebook post, Jackson Police thanked the public for...
One hurt in Pemiscot County shooting, suspect arrested
STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) – A 50-year-old Steele man is behind bars after police said he shot another man. According to Police Chief Billy Stanfield, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers responded to a home on North Locust Street about someone being shot. He said they found the 33-year-old victim, also...
