KYTV
Bourbon man dies in car crash in Phelps County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), James Hendricks, 50, of Bourbon, MO died in a car crash at eastbound I-44 near mile marker 197.2 near St. James at around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. MSHP said the crash occurred when the vehicle in front of...
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro woman injured in a single-car crash
A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single-car accident on Route Y west of Russell Road on Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 69-year-old Linda Davis was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion east on Y and traveled off the road, and struck a tree. She was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place a little before 10 o’clock Sunday morning.
mymoinfo.com
Fenton woman killed after being struck on Hwy 30
A Fenton woman was struck and killed while walking across Highway 30 west of Wolf Street on Saturday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Amanda Oberfield was struck by a Honda Accord driven by 63-year-old Craig Mataya of Dittmer. Oberfield was pronounced deceased at the scene by Big River Ambulance personnel. The incident took place around 10:30 on Saturday night.
kfmo.com
Sunday 5 Vehicle Wreck
(Jefferson County, MO) A Bonne Terre man, 44 year old Andrew J. Hasemeier, is recovering from moderate injuries after a 5 vehicle wreck Sunday morning in Jefferson County. Highway Patrol reports show the accident took place at 11:30 as the vehicles were all headed north, in the left lane, on Interstate 55, north of Route A. The 1st vehicle, driven by 52 year old Michael T. Smith of Desoto, struck the 2nd vehicle, an SUV driven by 18 year old Savanna L Hasemeier, also of Bonne Terre. It crashed into the 3rd vehicle, a pick up, driven by 39 year old Nicholas W. King of Festus. It crashed into the 4th vehicle, driven by 41 year old Michael M. Berkley, of Alton, Illinois which hit the rear of the 5th vehicle, an SUV, driven by 39 year old Jason W. Meyer, of Centralia, Illinois. Andrew Hassemeier was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. All of those involved in the accident were wearing their seat belts at the time of the wreck.
kjluradio.com
Fire at Crawford County salvage yard burns hundreds of vehicles
Numerous fire departments respond to a large fire Friday in Crawford County. The fire was located at I-44 Auto Salvage between Leasburg and Bourbon. One structure, tractor trailers, busses, and almost 200 cars burned in the fire, as well as hundred of tires and auto parts. Fire departments stretching all...
1 man dead after a 2-car crash in Phelps County Sunday
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I investigated a two-car crash that happened Sunday afternoon which resulted in the death of one man. It happened at about 3:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 in Phelps County, about a mile east of St. James.
mymoinfo.com
Sunday chain reaction accident on I-55 in Festus
A chain reaction accident near Festus sent a Bonne Terre man to the hospital yesterday morning. The Highway Patrol reports that a GMC Sierra driven by 52-year-old Michael Smith of DeSoto was traveling northbound on I-55 near Highway A when he failed to brake due to traffic congestion, and he struck the right side of a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Savannah Hassmeyer of Bonne Terre, she, in turn, struck the vehicle in front of her, which struck the vehicle in front, and so on. In all, 5 vehicles were involved in the accident. Hassmeyers’ passenger, 44-year-old Andrew Hassmeyer, also of Bonne Terre, was taken to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident happened at 11:30 on Sunday morning.
Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri
WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
myleaderpaper.com
County firefighters help with search, rescue in Mark Twain forest
Jefferson County firefighters recently helped search for and rescue a 46-year-old Sullivan woman lost in the Mark Twain National Forest in the Berryman area. John Scullin, spokesman for the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District, said the search and rescue on Oct. 14 involved dozens of emergency responders. “There were...
KMOV
Human remains found in Crawford County, Mo.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Human remains were found in Crawford County, Missouri on Friday, the sheriff’s office confirmed Saturday night. Authorities tell News 4 the skeletal remains were found in the 4100 block of North Service Road in West Sullivan. The identity of the remains has not been...
myleaderpaper.com
Byrnes Mill motorcyclist hurt when debris hits him
A Byrnes Mill man was injured Thursday morning, Nov. 3, when he was riding a motorcycle on Hwy. 30 east of Dillon Road just north of High Ridge and was struck by debris, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:10 a.m., Donald L. Brandt, 49, of Byrnes Mill was...
myleaderpaper.com
Fire destroys De Soto home
A home in the 300 block of East Kingston Street in De Soto recently was destroyed by fire, De Soto Fire Department Chief James Maupin said. He said De Soto Fire got a call at about 8 p.m. Nov. 2 that did not indicate a house was on fire but directed firefighters to check for a possible one in the area where the home is located. It took about seven minutes for firefighters to locate the house, which was fully involved in flames.
KMOV
Vandals cause $500,000 in damages to a Jefferson County construction site; spray paint hate messages on walls
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Vandalism to a construction site in Jefferson County on Thursday has led to hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages. Foreman Antony Ehrhart walked onto his job site Thursday morning to find damaged equipment and destroyed property. “Disgusted,” Ehrhart said. “I literally felt sick to...
1 dead in Friday morning Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Jefferson County Friday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. on northbound Missouri 141 and Interstate 55 near Arnold, Missouri. The driver was traveling on the northbound I-55 exit ramp to Missouri 141....
houstonherald.com
Bridge damaged in overnight fire on Big Piney River
A well-traveled bridge at Baptist Camp Access on the Big Piney River was damaged by fire Thursday night, authorities said. The Houston Rural Fire Department arrived early Thursday evening to find a large amount of wood debris piled up and burning under the 95-foot long bridge that has 63,000-pound beams that were manufactured in Marshall about 10 years ago. There are six concrete I-beams.
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Accident
(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Park Hills, 67 year old Vickie Bircham, is recovering from moderate injuries after a wreck involving a pick up and an SUV Thursday afternoon just before 5 o'clock in St. Francois County. According to Highway Patrol reports the pick up was being driven west on Highway 32, east of Route B, by 28 year old James D. Eschenbrenner of Bismarck, when it crossed over the centerline and crashed into an SUV being driven east by Bircham. After the collision the pick up ran off the road and rolled over. Bircham was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington. Eschenbrenner and Bircham were wearing their seat belts when the accident took place.
Sullivan Independent News
Skeletal Remains Located In West Sullivan
The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said skeletal remains were located Friday in West Sullivan. Deputies were dispatched to the 4100 block of the North Service Road to investigate. "Members of our office and our Criminal Investigations Division responded to the area and located skeletal human remains," said Sheriff Darin Layman....
KMOV
Small earthquake recorded near Bonne Terre, Mo.
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in St. Francois County on Sunday, November 6. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered shortly after 12 p.m. approximately 2.6 miles east of Bonne Terre. No one has reported feeling the quake. To report feeling it...
KMOV
Brush Fire spreading near Route 66 Park in Eureka
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A brush fire has spread in a state park Eureka Friday afternoon. Officials say the fire covered about 30 acres of brush near the Route 66 state park. Low humidity along with high wind and high temperatures are keeping the fire alive. No civilians were injured.
houstonherald.com
Man from Licking arrested on county warrants
A man from Licking was arrested Friday on warrants from Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Billy J. Shepherd, 26, was arrested on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor registration violation. He is held in the Texas County Jail.
