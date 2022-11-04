The bottom of the bird story: Why Justin Verlander gave the middle finger to Philly fans

Astros pitcher Justin Verlander was recorded flipping the bird getting off the Astros' team bus. ABC13 got to the bottom of the bird story.

Verlander autographed a ball for the fan and then took some photos. One picture featured the pair with their thumbs up, while the other shows them with their middle fingers up.

According to Al Norfleet, the veteran team bus driver with his own podcast called, not only was Verlander joking with a female fan when he was recorded giving the "one-finger salute" getting off Al's bus earlier this week - it turned into a unique experience.

"This was very unique for him to shoot the finger back at her- and then to laugh," Norfleet explained to ABC13. "And when he laughed, she saw it and she knew then: it wasn't something out of disrespect. He was embracing what she did. It was a very unique experience for her."

That's because the following day, Verlander saw the fan again - and approached her.

Her name is Stephanie Dilanni, and she's a diehard Philly sports fan. Dilanni shared her photos from the encounter with us.

Dilanni says while she absolutely respects Verlander for being a good sport, she will never root for anyone playing against Philly. So, she's clearly cheering for the Phillies in Game 5 - and might be letting some "birds" fly during the game.

Justin Verlander has a very tough act to follow. "So hopefully things will go my way next time," he said about pitching Game 5 after a fickle Game 1 performance.