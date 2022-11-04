Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfft.com
The Locker Room: High School Football Sectional Finals
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from seven area sectional final football games in this week's edition of The Locker Room. Columbia City 27, Leo 21 (OT) Class 3A - Sectional 27. Yorktown 42, Norwell 41. Class 2A - Sectional 35. Bishop Luers...
wfft.com
Blackhawk volleyball claims second state title in set thriller
MUNCIE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Blackhawk Christian volleyball team rallied from a 2-1 deficit to claim the 2022 IHSAA Class 1A state championship 3-2 (21-25, 25-13, 12-25, 25-20, 15-5) over Class 1A's top-ranked Tecumseh on Saturday afternoon. The victory for coach Anne Boyer’s Braves (34-4) marks second state title for...
Michigan basketball stomps Purdue Fort Wayne, 75-56, in opener: Game thread replay
Season opener: Michigan Wolverines vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons When: 6:30 p.m. Monday. Where: Crisler Center. TV: Big Ten Network. ...
wfft.com
Lauren Ross Post 2022 3A State Title Game
Bellmont's Lauren Ross talks about finishing as the 2022 Class 3A state runner-ups. Bellmont volleyball falls in 3A title game for second straight season. The Bellmont volleyball team fell in the IHSAA Class 3A state championship game for the second straight year 3-1 (15-25, 16-25, 25-22, 16-25) to Providence on Saturday.
WANE-TV
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Fort Wayne and Columbia City
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
ballstatedailynews.com
Yorktown football Defeats Norwell in sectional championship
After the first quarter, the Yorktown Tigers trailed the Norwell Knights by 21-points in the Sectional 27 Championship game. With 24.8 seconds left in the game, all that stood between the Tigers and a sectional championship was a goal-line stand with their backs to their endzone. With the game on...
Times-Bulletin
Cougars comeback to shock Perkins 29-22
SANDUSKY — The Cougars put together a fourth quarter sequence that included a game-winning 79-yard drive, a go-ahead two-point conversion and a blocked field goal attempt returned for a touchdown as time expired to shock Perkins in a 29-22 regional quarterfinal game for the ages on Friday night. After...
WANE-TV
Power restored after strong winds sweep through Fort Wayne area
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Power has been restored to nearly all homes in Fort Wayne and Allen County, according to the I&M outage map, after strong winds caused thousands to lose power Saturday night. I&M said Saturday evening the wind was knocking trees and limbs into power lines...
Watch: Old hospital falls to ground in demolition
As Fort Wayne's oldest hospital fell to the ground on Thursday, onlookers caught the demolition on camera and shared it online.
readthereporter.com
Royals rejoice!
FISHERS – Slow and steady wins the race. Or, in Hamilton Southeastern’s case, fast and steady wins the sectional championship. The Class 6A No. 1-ranked Royals played a game that was steady, yet took full advantage of their sensational runners. When the dust settled, Southeastern had won its first sectional title in 11 years, triumphing over host Fishers 35-13 in the Sectional 3 championship on Friday.
wfft.com
Strong and gusty winds leave thousands without power across NE Indiana
Fort Wayne, Ind. (WFFT) - A potent weather system swept through the region Saturday, bringing strong winds to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Sustained winds were between 20 and 30 mph, but gusts exceeded 45 mph. Roann, IN reported a gust of 72 mph!. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued...
wfft.com
Two dogs die in Westridge Road house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two dogs died in a house fire that happened Sunday afternoon. The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a fire at 8214 Westridge Road around 4. Firefighters found two occupants outside the home, who had been alerted to the fire by smoke detectors. One...
wfft.com
City offices will be closed on Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne's offices will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day. Recycling and garbage collection will be on schedule, but there will be no leaf collection Friday.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne resident concerned Southeast grocery store will enhance racial inequity
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- When the City announced their plan to build a grocery store in Southeast Fort Wayne, a lot of people were excited. It would change the area’s status as a food desert. As they get further into the planning process, however, racial equity advocate Ty...
WANE-TV
One person hospitalized after Fort Wayne home catches fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) One person was hospitalized for apparent smoke inhalation Friday morning after a home caught fire according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department. The fire started just after 6:30 a.m. at the home located at 3621 Holton Avenue. Ten people were in the home at the time and all but one of them was able to get out safely. Fire investigators say the fire was contained to a single bedroom.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Holidays in Fort Wayne: Best Things to Do
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Fort Wayne! Make the most of the holidays with our list of Santa-approved festivities for kids and grown-ups alike. Elf The Musical. WHEN: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, November 5-November 20. WHERE: Arts...
fortwaynesnbc.com
UPDATE: Rack and Helen’s plans to re-open after fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - Rack and Helen’s restaurant in New Haven has announced they will re-open their doors after a fire forced them to close in June. In a Facebook post, Rack and Helen’s team member say their operations will resume Tuesday, November 8th at 3:00 p.m.
Times-Union Newspaper
Crooked Barn BBQ, HopLore Brewing Co. Merge On Market St.
Some things just seem to naturally go together: peanut butter and chocolate, peaches and cream and beer and barbecue. It’s the latter that has brought Crooked Barn Smoke BBQ and HopLore Brewing Co. together at 307 W. Market St., Warsaw. On Friday, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a...
WANE-TV
YLNI opens doors for winter market in new location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The YLNI Farmers Market kicks off its winter season Saturday at a new spot in Fort Wayne. You can now find local vendors at the Olde East End Building, 1501 E Berry St., in the spot that was formerly Picker’s Dream. The winter market was previously held at the headquarters for Aunt Millie’s Bakeries.
Comments / 0