Fresh and sustainable food — with a particular emphasis on seafood — has broad appeal. And it’s likely 3uilt Tacoma has the right dish to fulfill your cravings. It was 2019 when Anna Gonzales and her father, CFO Edward Gonzales, took over 3uilt (pronounced Built) inside 7 Seas Brewing Co. in Tacoma. They’ve since moved to a new location across from the Tacoma Library, but their focus as a much-needed conduit for keto, vegan, and gluten-free diets remains the same.

TACOMA, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO