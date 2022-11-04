Read full article on original website
Wintry weather on the horizon for WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a very warm and tame start to November, the weather pattern will be taking a chilly turn next week with cold and multiple chances of lake effect snows. The rest of this week is looking rather sunny and mild after a brief cool down on Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Update: Wind & showers move in overnight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After record breaking warmth across the area on Saturday, a cold front will put an end to our September-like air. Winds will ramp up a bit ahead of that cold front, with some gusts 40-45 mph for a few hours tonight, mainly in the higher terrain of the Finger Lakes. A Wind Advisory is posted for Monroe, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario and Yates Counties through midnight. The cold front itself will come in with a period of gusty showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder. While most of this rain will be out of here by sunrise Sunday, a few showers will likely linger into the start of the day. We’ll begin to see some clearing in the sky by the afternoon, and highs will top out in the lower half of the 60s. So, while the 2nd half of the weekend won’t be nearly as warm as the first, we’ll still remain warmer than average.
New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York
Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
Multiple temperature records broken in early November
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We don't typically set a lot of temperature records for heat in the month of November but this year is certainly an exception. On Friday, temperatures out at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport hit 74° and set a new daily high temperature record for November. 4. The previous record high was 73° set back on the date in 1938.
Donate A Coat To Help Keep Kids In Buffalo Warm This Winter
Donations are needed for Colvin Cleaners' Annual Coats 4 Kids Drive. Here's how you can help. Coats 4 Kids is an annual program created by Colvin Cleaners. This program allows Buffalo's favorite dry cleaner to give back to the community in a way that WNYorkers desperately need -- by giving the gift of warmth. Colvin Cleaners, along with other partners, collects winter garments from all collection locations, schools, churches and many businesses.
Are We Bracing For Buffalo’s Snowiest Winter Ever?
The early predictions of snow for wintertime are here in Western New York and what are we looking at?. Could this be one of the snowiest winters we have ever seen? It all depends if the prediction of lake effect snow comes true. WGRZ's team of meteorologists gave out their...
Rock Burger plans first site in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will get its first Rock Burger site as the Niagara Falls-based restaurant chain works to opens a new site in Elmwood Village. Rock Burger – specializing in stuffed burgers – is under development at 502 Elmwood Ave. in a 2,547-square-foot space formerly operated as a pizzeria and commissary. It’s the second location for Brandon Markant and Derrick Ferraro, whose B&D Rock Enterprises opened Rock Burger at 2810 Union Road in Cheektowaga three years ago.
Going green with those old orange pumpkins
Now to a big question following every Halloween: what to do with all those pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns? Many people decided to bring those orange gourds to a special composting event.
Q.Should Pachysandra Be Cut Back To Ground Level During Fall Cleanup?
Should pachysandra be cut back to Ground level during fall cleanup time here in Buffalo, New York area? Thank you, RL Buffalo, NY.
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
Jamestown Public Schools Announces Inclement Weather Procedures
Has announced procedures for school closures and delays when it comes to bad weather. Delays or closures will be announced on area radio and television stations, as well as posted to JPS’ Facebook Page and JPS’ Twitter feed. Families and staff will receive communication through the District’s direct messaging system.
Buffalo Sabres Bringing Back Black And Red Jersey For Thanksgiving
The biggest party night of the year just got a bit more retro as the Buffalo Sabres announced that they will be wearing the Black and Red "Goat Head" jerseys for their game on November 23rd. The day before Thanksgiving is usually the biggest day of the year at local...
Coats for Hope in Niagara Falls helps kids before winter arrives
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — With winter coming, the third annual Coats for Hope took place Saturday on Hyde Park Boulevard. The Niagara Falls event allowed more than 100 children to get coats for the winter. Community members put the event together to make sure no kid is cold this winter.
Body discovered in Cazenovia Creek
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police say a body was discovered Saturday. Police say they responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. where a body had been discovered floating in Cazenovia Creek near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive. Police say that they helped removed the body from the water and an autopsy will […]
Cheektowaga Police cancel Sliver Alert
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for Paulette Witherspoon has been cancelled. Witherspoon, who is 77 years old, reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen near 87 Woodell Avenue. She reportedly left her home on foot at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witherspoon is described as 5’4″ with short salt and pepper […]
Best Decorated Christmas House in All of Western New York
Where is the best-decorated house for Christmas in Western New York? It is in Lancaster and there is probably not even a close second. A home in Lancaster is a destination this year for you and the family. Outside, the house has the most Christmas lights than anyone in Western New York (we are pretty sure--wait until you see.)
Kucko’s Camera: Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera along on his annual November trip to the spectacular Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park.
Buffalo Restaurant Vandalized, Western New York Steps Up To Help Owner
A new and popular eatery in Buffalo was the recent victim of vandalism. Still, some Western New York community members stepped up and helped the owner recover from some of the damage quickly. Crazy Good Eatz, a new restaurant that opened on Main Street in the Delavan/Hospital neighborhood of Buffalo...
Traffic Nightmare Feared For Hamburg and Orchard Park This Holiday Season
Thanksgiving is three weeks from today and that means that soon Western New York residents will be venturing out to get Christmas shopping done, although some may have already started. Amazon and online shopping is extremely convenient but nothing replicates going to the store. One of the more popular plazas...
Four shot on East Amherst Street Saturday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were shot and one of them was charged following a shooting on East Amherst Street on Saturday night, Buffalo police say. According to police, they responded to an establishment on the first block of East Amherst Street just after 10:30 p.m. Four people were shot, two males and two […]
