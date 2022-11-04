Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bills' Josh Allen: Tough to win when 'your quarterback plays like s---'
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is often his own biggest critic. Following his team’s disappointing loss to the New York Jets in Week 9, he was again. Allen did have two rushing touchdowns in the 20-17 loss. However, he was mediocre passing the ball. The QB finished 18-for-34 passing with only 205 yards and two interceptions.
Josh Allen offers blunt comment about his performance in loss to Jets
Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills surprisingly lost to the New York Jets on Sunday, and Allen did not mince words about the matter. Allen went just 18/34 for 205 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in a 20-17 loss to the Jets. Allen threw a red-zone interception on the team’s opening possession to cost the Bills a shot at scoring points. He also threw an interception in his territory in the third quarter, setting up a touchdown for the Jets.
Bills' Josh Allen rumbles 30 yards for touchdown vs. Jets (video)
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is in the mood to do it himself against the Jets. Allen has recorded two rushing touchdowns in Week 9, giving his team a big 14-3 first-half advantage on the road. The first, Allen was on the goal line displaying his size and strength. On the...
Buffalo Bills 'still evaluating' Josh Allen elbow injury, status for game vs. Minnesota Vikings
Josh Allen will probably be limited in practice, but the hope is the injury won't keep him out of the Buffalo Bills' game against Minnesota Vikings.
Bills, Jets Are Currently In A Weird Game Delay
What's going on at Metlife Stadium on Sunday afternoon?. The New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills are currently approaching a 10-minute game delay due to a bizarre situation at Metlife Stadium on Sunday. "The Bills-Jets game is now 8 minutes into a delay due to an issue with the...
Sporting News
Why Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane lent out his pet goats to Sabres for a jersey reveal
The Buffalo Sabres used three goats to help reveal their new black and red 'Goathead' alternate jersey on Monday, and they weren't just regular goats. All three goats are pets of Bills general manager Brandon Beane and his wife, Hayley. The local connection is far from a coincidence. Bills owner...
Former Bills OL Jon Feliciano trolls ex team after loss to Jets
Jon Feliciano has always been candid with his thoughts on the Buffalo Bills following his departure from the team. The now New York Giants player was released by Buffalo this past spring. He’s had a few things to say since then and his latest is an admitted social media “trolling.”
Bills' Von Miller strip sacks Jets QB Zach Wilson (video)
Bills defensive end Von Miller came up big against the Jets. With the Jets driving in the second half and in Bills territory, Miller took down quarterback Zach Wilson on third down to end the drive. Not only that, Miller knocked the ball loose and got it back for his...
What uniforms the Bills, Jets will wear in Week 9
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will wear during their Week 9 matchup at MetLife Stadium:
Bills - and New Stadium - Trolled by Jets After Surprise Loss
After their 20-17 upset win over their rival the Buffalo Bills, the New York Jets made sure to have fun on social media.
Bills' Von Miller on loss to Jets: 'I didn't do enough'
Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller was looking nowhere except in the mirror following his team’s disappointing loss to the New York Jets. The 20-17 final saw the home team take advantage of mistakes made by Buffalo, especially on defense. The Bills (6-2) failed to get off the field and the Jets (6-3) had a good day running the ball. New York had 174 rushing yards.
Jets Braden Mann botches kickoff against Bills
This is not putting your best foot forward if you are the New York Jets, especially when you are up against the Buffalo Bills. Braden Mann was set to kick off to New York’s AFC East rivals and somehow lost his footing, slipped and the ball squibbed forward. Hopefully,...
WATCH: Full highlights of the Bills' 20-17 loss to the Jets
It was a day to forget for Bills fans. In Week 9, the Jets pulled off the upset, topping the Bills 20-17. What went wrong?. Check out the full highlights from the contest in the YouTube player above for the answer to that question.
