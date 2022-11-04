Read full article on original website
Boston Bruins rescind contract after NHL says player is ineligible over bullying of a Black classmate as a young teen
The Boston Bruins have rescinded their contract with Mitchell Miller after the National Hockey League deemed him ineligible to join the team due to a bullying incident the player participated in when he was a young teenager. The decision, announced Sunday, is effective immediately, just days after the Bruins on...
Reinhart scores 2, Panthers end trip with 5-3 win over Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Sam Reinhart had two goals in the third period, Carter Verhaeghe scored for the third straight game and the Florida Panthers beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-3. Brandon Montour had a goal and three assists and Sam Bennett also scored for the Panthers, who finished 2-2 on their four-game trip. Anton Lundell had two assists and Spencer Knight stopped 32 shots to improve to 4-1. Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, and Adam Henrique and Isac Lundestrom also scored for Anaheim, which had won three of its last four coming in. John Gibson made 41 saves.
Boston Bruins president apologizes and says team ‘failed’ by signing controversial prospect
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely apologized and said the team “failed” by signing prospect Mitchell Miller. The National Hockey League (NHL) deemed Miller ineligible to join the team due to a bullying incident the player participated in when he was a teenager. Boston signed Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday, then rescinded it on Sunday.
Bruins’ Neely: Team ‘dropped the ball’ in signing Miller
BOSTON (AP) — Bruins President Cam Neely says the team “dropped the ball” with its internal vetting of Mitchell Miller, ultimately leading to the decision to rescind its contract offer to the defenseman. The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but the Coyotes relinquished his draft rights for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. Boston signed Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday, leading to sweeping criticism. The offer to Miller was rescinded late Sunday.
Rams’ offense sputters as defending champs fall to 3-5
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady put together another last-minute drive to hand the Los Angeles Rams a crushing defeat. But Rams coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford put the blame for Sunday’s 16-13 loss on the Rams’ offense, which hardly resembles the unit that led LA to a Super Bowl title last season. LA fell to 3-5. The Rams stopped Brady on downs from the Los Angeles 6 with just under two minutes to go. But Matthew Stafford, who threw for 158 yards and one TD, was unable to run out the clock on the Rams’ final possession.
