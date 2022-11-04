Read full article on original website
timmaui
3d ago
who would believe anything this delusional, wicked, manipulative women would say... she's evil and an embarrassment to Hawaii and all the good people that are honestly working to better the community....
Reply
5
webetterwiseup
3d ago
appears she is beginning to feel the pinch of being imprisoned and is trying anything she can to get out. hey Kat. big difference from your previous luxurious lifestyle and position of power isn't it? couldn't happen to a more deserving person. oh wait. there's 45.
Reply(4)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alleged kidnapping in Aiea area, says HPD
Honolulu Police Department arrested a male aged 24 in Aiea.
Suspect arrested for felony ammo possession
Honolulu Police Department arrested a suspect that was illegally carrying a cartridge of ammunition.
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Waianae
According to Honolulu Police Department, a male aged 27 was arrested for suspected attempted murder on Thursday, Nov. 3.
mauinow.com
NCIS “Operation Keiki Shield” nets 4 arrests in Hawaiʻi
A multiagency undercover law enforcement operation targeting child sexual predators in Hawaiʻi resulted in the arrest of four individuals on charges related to the solicitation of minors. Those arrested include one National Guard member, two Sailors, and one soldier. The operation, known as “Operation Keiki Shield,” was conducted from...
KITV.com
Police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run incident in Waimanalo | UPDATE
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are asking for help finding the driver of a sedan in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Waimanalo over the weekend. According to Honolulu Police investigators, a 36-year-old moped driver was critically injured after being read-ended on Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo on Saturday, Nov. 5 around 7:30 p.m. The victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
Man charged with abuse, 3 yr old in critical condition
On Tuesday, Nov. 2 just before 11 p.m., Kau patrol officers responded to a residence in Ocean View regarding an unresponsive male child.
HPD: Thieves target kupuna in recent robberies
Honolulu police report a 60-year-old man got his arm cut with a knife and his chain stolen in Ewa Beach in broad daylight. Police say, this is just one of the latest incidents in an alarming trend. According to HPD, 36 percent of robberies over the last two weeks in October involved victims 60 and older.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trial delayed for man accused in gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trial for the man accused in the gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder has been pushed back. Juan Baron’s murder trial was supposed to begin this month, but a judge approved the defense’s request after they said they had not received closing reports from the Honolulu Police Department.
KITV.com
Judge rules against Oahu man who refuses to surrender 'FCKBLM' license plate
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii District Court judge has denied the requests for a temporary restraining order and a motion for a preliminary injunction filed by an Oahu man attempting to keep his vanity license plate that reads “FCKBLM.”. The saga over the offensive license plate has been ongoing...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest at least 10 ‘habitual’ offenders in Waikiki as part of crackdown on crime
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crackdown on “habitual criminals” in Waikiki is starting to get results. Since September, when the Safe and Sound Waikiki program was launched, police have arrested 10 people near Kuhio Beach ― mostly on drug charges. Court records show those 10 people have at...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD last in state to finalize concealed carry rules as applications pile up
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The number of people seeking concealed gun carry permits on Oahu is growing. But there’s still no clear timeline on when they’ll start being issued. . As of last Friday, there were 575 applications for concealed carry. None have been approved yet because the Honolulu Police...
KITV.com
Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out
A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police officer asking taxpayers to fund legal defense
Hawaii’s Kamalani Dung honored at Honolulu Hale for her achievements on and off the field. Kamalani Dung has had success at every level of her softball career, but now it’s the work off of the diamond that she says is her greatest achievement. Maui Humane Society struggling to...
HPD audit finds nearly 100 body-worn camera violations
An HPD audit looked into body-worn camera violations for various categories. The findings were presented to the Honolulu Police Commission this week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police search dumpsters for evidence after alleged Halloween candy tampering
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department confirms they’re testing Halloween candy distributed in Kailua for drugs and have opened a reckless endangering case following a report of candy tampering. On Wednesday night, officers went door to door on Kipuka Place ― where the incident was reported ― to...
KITV.com
Honolulu Police investigating attempted murder in Waianae
WAIANAE, Oahu (KITV4) -- Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder. Police responded at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, at a home in Waianae.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police search for driver in Waimanalo hit-and-run that critically injured moped rider
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are on the hunt for the driver of a sedan suspected in a hit-and-run in Waimanalo Saturday night. Traffic investigators with the Honolulu Police Department said it happened around 7:30 p.m. along Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo. The sedan was heading westbound when the driver rear-ended the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD arrests suspect in Waikiki stabbing that left 30-year-old critically injured
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing in Waikiki on Saturday. Police said 65-year-old Leland Eugene Hamilton was booked on Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder. Authorities said just before midnight on Saturday, he followed a 30-year-old man into an alley near...
HPD chief considering ‘broken windows policing’ for Chinatown
Making Honolulu’s Chinatown safe is a mission for Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Chief of Police Joe Logan, he presented to the neighborhood board on the department’s efforts to reduce crime in the area.
KITV.com
Oahu woman arrested twice for DUI in Honolulu overnight Tuesday into Wednesday
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu woman was arrested twice on suspicion of driving under the influence Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. According to Honolulu Police arrest logs, 49-year-old Fang Ping was first pulled over around 11:54 p.m. on Tuesday near Kapiloani Boulevard and Ward Avenue. During that traffic stop, HPD arrested Ping on one complaint of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.
Comments / 7