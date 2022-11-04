"Ever since Twitter owner Elon Musk promised to restore “free speech” to the platform, users have wondered what it meant for the health of the platform. With midterm elections being held, Twitter’s first test to allow people to share opinions with fewer restrictions is nigh - even if the platform hasn’t made many changes yet. To make sure that users were truly who they said they were, Twitter offered verification to public figures, politicians, media and celebrities. Under Musk, Twitter plans to charge $8 a month for verification to raise revenue, which would allow people to pay to get the...

23 MINUTES AGO