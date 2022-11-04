Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Warriors 0-6 on road, fall to Pelicans with 4 starters out
NEW ORLEANS — Golden State coach Steve Kerr foreshadowed a plan to adjust playing time across his roster in the coming week. Something needs to change if the Warriors intend to defend their NBA title.
Seahawks win 4th straight, beat struggling Cardinals 31-21
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Geno Smith has spent the first half of the season making game-winning plays that have moved the surprising Seahawks to the top of the NFC West. His impressive response to a potential game-losing play is evidence Seattle's rise isn't a fluke.
Ja Morant scores 30 points, outdueled by Jayson Tatum in Memphis Grizzlies loss to Celtics
Lineup changes and no Steven Adams led to the Memphis Grizzlies using a new closing lineup late in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics. Santi Aldama was subbed out for John Konchar, and Clarke started in place of Adams. The smaller Grizzlies lineup made a 9-0 run in the final three minutes and trailed by two with 15.7 seconds left. ...
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Detroit Lions Offense
The Green Bay Packers will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Detroit is averaging almost 36 points per game at home. Jim Polzin: It may be time to throw dirt on the Green Bay Packers' season. Aaron Rodgers and Co. have their first five-game losing streak since 2008 after falling...
