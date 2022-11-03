4th Grade students at Goshen are learning about first responders in the Rad Kids program. It is so important that students know what firefighters in full fire gear looks like. Kids will sometimes hide from firefighters because the gear they wear as protection can look scary. Hopefully, this lowers levels of concern and helps prevent tragedy if there ever is a fire in one of our student's lives. Special thanks to Mr. Despain for bringing in the gear and to Bryton for modeling for the class.

GOSHEN, UT ・ 6 HOURS AGO