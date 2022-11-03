ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nebo.edu

4th Graders Learn About First Responders

4th Grade students at Goshen are learning about first responders in the Rad Kids program. It is so important that students know what firefighters in full fire gear looks like. Kids will sometimes hide from firefighters because the gear they wear as protection can look scary. Hopefully, this lowers levels of concern and helps prevent tragedy if there ever is a fire in one of our student's lives. Special thanks to Mr. Despain for bringing in the gear and to Bryton for modeling for the class.
GOSHEN, UT
nebo.edu

3rd Grade Field Trip

3rd grade students went on a field trip to the Scera Center for the Arts. We enjoyed watching a play called The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. After the play we met the actors and were able to ask them questions. It was a lot of fun!
OREM, UT
nebo.edu

New Artwork in the Goshen School Art Gallery

This month, our 4th grade's art is being displayed in our art gallery. Mrs. Norton's class learned about art based on Tim Burton's style, and then they were tasked with making a self portrait drawn with black and white colored pencil, in Mr. Burton's style.
GOSHEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy