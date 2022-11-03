Read full article on original website
God of War Ragnarök: Video analyzes the jaw-dropping graphics of Sony’s new blockbuster on PS5
With God of War Ragnarök’s upcoming release on November 9, another high-profile game of the fall season is just around the corner. Although even PS4 owners will be able to enjoy Sony's latest exclusive title, lucky owners of a PS5 in particular are in for a real visual treat, as a recently published YouTube video perfectly illustrates. The experts at Digital Foundry have thoroughly analyzed the graphics of God of War Ragnarök in an almost thirty minutes long video, which overall contains a lot of praise for the highly anticipated action title.
Steam for ChromeOS enters beta, comes to more Chromebooks
Steam for ChromeOS recently moved from Alpha to Beta, making it compatible with more Chromebooks across the board. However, the required specs to run Steam on ChromeOS are somewhat high (for Chromebooks, at least); users will need at least 8 GB of RAM and an Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 CPU or higher.
Oppo Find X6 Pro specifications leak online
Yogesh Brar has shared details about the Find X6 Pro online. Writing on Twitter, the leaker builds on earlier leaks, such as a rumour that alleged Oppo would utilise the Sony IMX989. According to Brar, the Find X6 Pro will launch not only with the 50 MP and 1-inch sensor, but also two other 50 MP sensors serving as ultra-wide-angle and telephoto cameras. In comparison, the Find X5 Pro arrived earlier this year with 50 MP primary, 50 MP ultra-wide-angle and 13 MP telephoto cameras.
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra to launch without Exynos variant as Qualcomm teases 'next level' announcement
@UniverseIce has highlighted an intriguing hint about what is to come with the Galaxy S23 series, courtesy of Qualcomm's Chief Financial Officer. Speaking during Qualcomm's Q4 2022 earnings call, Akash Palkhiwala highlighted that the chip supplier should benefit from the Galaxy S23's launch 'in kind of the second half of the March quarter'. Hence, Samsung should start shipping Galaxy S23 units by the middle of March, which tallies with a rumoured release date that surfaced yesterday.
Honor confirms next date of 'flagship product' launch event as Magic5, Magic5 Pro and Magic5 Prestige Edition specification sheet leaks
Honor has outlined details of its next flagship hardware launch event. As the image above shows, Honor will present new devices on November 23 at 14:30 CST (06:30 UTC). While Honor's has shared details globally, the launch will only be for the Chinese market. Typically, Honor takes a few months before it releases new devices in other markets. With that being said, Honor often does not release all its smartphones globally.
OPPO SuperVOOC 240W tipped to debut by the end of March 2023
Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Phablet. The OnePlus 10T owes its status as one of the fastest-charging flagship Android smartphones of 2022 to SuperVOOC 150W technology from its brand's parent company OPPO, which is in turn part of something often referred to as the "Oga Group" within the BBK Electronics conglomerate. However, the device might get a successor with bigger numbers in 2023.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to feature a tri-cluster CPU with four Cortex-A715 cores
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has only recently begun showing up on benchmarking platforms. Its AnTuTu showing is quite impressive and blows the competing MediaTek Dimensity 9200 out of the water. Hopes for the SoC are high, with some optimists predicting a multi-core victory over the A15 Bionic in Geekbench. Previous leaks said the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 would feature a quad-cluster CPU with 1x Cortex-X3, 2x Cortex-A715, 2x Cortex-A710, and three Cortex-A510 cores.
Framework laptops now officially support Thunderbolt 4
Framework's laptops are made to be modular and allow users to create the laptop that best meets their needs. This is due to the four USB4 ports along the sides of their cases and the handy assortment of expansion cards that act as dongles or adapters. Now, both the standard Framework 13.5-inch laptop and the Framework Chromebook Edition laptops are officially certified for Thunderbolt 4.
Baseus PowerCombo Pro 40W launches as a mini GaN power strip with surge protection
Accessory Gadget Launch Smartphone Tablet Ultrabook Smart Home. GaN chargers are taking over in terms of electronic charging technology; however, the accessories based on it tend to stop at USB ports, whether type-C or -A. However, Baseus has decided to shake that trend up somewhat with the PowerCombo range, a series of devices that also incorporate the multiple AC outputs normally found directly on the wall.
Oppo Find N2: December 2022 launch on the cards before Reno9 series as leaked screenshots reveal specifications
Almost a year has passed since Oppo announced the Find N, a new take on the foldable smartphone. While many Android OEMs have sought to mimic Samsung with their foldable smartphones, the Find N is considerably shorter than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. In fact, the Find N is barely taller than the iPhone 13 mini. However, its wider form factor allows it to deliver a 7.1-inch display when unfolded. Meanwhile. @UniverseIce alleges that the Find N2 will be much lighter than its predecessor too.
Xiaomi 13 Pro: Leaked design reveals similarities with Xiaomi 12 Pro and a sprinkling of the Mi 11 Ultra
Last month, two sets of hands-on photos leaked online of what was to claimed to be the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Although none of the photos were verified as prototypes or retail units, @OnLeaks' latest round of CAD-based renders share striking resemblances with these earlier leaks. Incidentally, OnLeaks' renders show that previous leaks had the pair mixed up. Unsurprisingly, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has the larger camera housing of the pair, even though it has three lenses like the regular Xiaomi 13.
Huawei Petal upgrades to "3D real-world mapping" thanks to new rendering technology
AI Chinese Tech GPU Smartphone Software Tablet Wearable Gadget. Huawei has showcased some of its latest software and AI achievements during its 2022 Developer Conference. The event has seen advancements such as the new emergency satellite messaging feature for the Mate Xs2 joined by something the OEM's director Yu Chendong now defines as "a new powerful 3D real-world map" on Weibo.
Qualcomm and Nuvia's 12-core laptop processor to debut in 2024 with a hybrid design and dGPU support
Despite acquiring Nuvia in 2021, Qualcomm is yet to harness its chipmaking prowess in any tangible way. Initial estimates suggested that the first round of Nuvia-powered chips would surface in 2022. With less than two months to go, that is unlikely to happen. Developer Kuba Wojciechowski says one might have to wait until 2024 to see the hardware in action. One of the main reasons for its delayed launch could be Arm's ongoing lawsuit with Qualcomm.
Deal | JBL Reflect Aero TWS get a 33 percent discount on Amazon
The IP68-rated JBL Reflect Aero TWS are sports earbuds from a popular brand that come with very good battery life and overall performance. Capable of diving in up to 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes, the Reflect Aero TWS are now going down price-wise as well thanks to a 33 percent discount.
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G projected to become available in India following a new leak
Should Samsung's Galaxy A13 5G get a direct successor in 2023, it may emerge at least looking like an extremely affordable version of the corresponding flagship S23 series. Now, the same device is thought to land in India in the new year, thanks to its reported arrival on a national regulator's database. Interestingly, it has reportedly been listed alongside even less familiar, yet still Samsung-esque, model numbers.
Xiaomi 13: High-quality renders emerge online from reliable leaker
@OnLeaks has shared high-resolution renders and dimensions of the Xiaomi 13, one of two Xiaomi 13 series smartphones that he has leaked today. Revealed alongside the Xiaomi 13 Pro, the Xiaomi 13 moves away from the sleek design of the Xiaomi 12. It appears that Xiaomi has gone to greater lengths to distinguish the Xiaomi 13 from the Xiaomi 13 Pro than it did with the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro.
Huawei debunks rumors of the return of Kirin chips in 2023
Huawei's Kirin line of processors were once a main rival for Qualcomm's Snapdragon mobile SoC series, particularly at the higher end. However, they have been sanctioned out of existence by the US government. There have been rumors of their return in 2023; however, the OEM has reportedly dismissed them as fake news.
Schenker upgrades Key 15 and Key 17 laptops with more powerful hardware combinations
Schenker has introduced new versions of the Key 15 and the Key 17. Now available with Intel Alder Lake-H series processors, the Key 15 and Key 17 also feature NVIDIA's powerful RTX 3080 Ti GPU. The Schenker K15 and Key 17 are blessed with panel options too, including 4K OLED, 4K IPS or a QHD IPS panel that outputs at 165 Hz.
LILYGO T7 S3 ESP32-S3: New ESP32-based arrives with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and LiPo battery support within a tiny profile
LILYGO has introduced the T7 S3 ESP32-S3, a new developer board that measures just 39 x 31 x 6 mm. According to the company, the board features 8 MB PSRAM, 16 MB SPI flash storage and twin 20-pin headers for ADC, GPIO, SPI, touch interface and UART expansion, among other things. Additionally, the developer board has a USB Type-C port that supplies 5V power and a 2-pin JST connector for adding a LiPo battery.
