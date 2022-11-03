Despite acquiring Nuvia in 2021, Qualcomm is yet to harness its chipmaking prowess in any tangible way. Initial estimates suggested that the first round of Nuvia-powered chips would surface in 2022. With less than two months to go, that is unlikely to happen. Developer Kuba Wojciechowski says one might have to wait until 2024 to see the hardware in action. One of the main reasons for its delayed launch could be Arm's ongoing lawsuit with Qualcomm.

17 HOURS AGO