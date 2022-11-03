For a few years there, tiny retro game consoles were a big deal. Nintendo kicked off the trend with its miniature NES, and it wasn’t too long before the likes of Sega and PlayStation jumped in. The idea of plug-and-play consoles wasn’t entirely new, of course, but with a combination of great game selection and high-quality hardware, Nintendo elevated the concept from cheap impulse buy to sought-after collector’s item. Like all fads, excitement over the tiny consoles seems to have largely slowed down — that is, unless you ask Sega. The company has released two new devices to keep the trend alive. Both are slightly more niche than their predecessors, but they also show why these little plastic boxes can be so fun.

3 DAYS AGO