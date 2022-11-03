Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Sega is keeping mini consoles alive
For a few years there, tiny retro game consoles were a big deal. Nintendo kicked off the trend with its miniature NES, and it wasn’t too long before the likes of Sega and PlayStation jumped in. The idea of plug-and-play consoles wasn’t entirely new, of course, but with a combination of great game selection and high-quality hardware, Nintendo elevated the concept from cheap impulse buy to sought-after collector’s item. Like all fads, excitement over the tiny consoles seems to have largely slowed down — that is, unless you ask Sega. The company has released two new devices to keep the trend alive. Both are slightly more niche than their predecessors, but they also show why these little plastic boxes can be so fun.
notebookcheck.net
Baseus PowerCombo Pro 40W launches as a mini GaN power strip with surge protection
Accessory Gadget Launch Smartphone Tablet Ultrabook Smart Home. GaN chargers are taking over in terms of electronic charging technology; however, the accessories based on it tend to stop at USB ports, whether type-C or -A. However, Baseus has decided to shake that trend up somewhat with the PowerCombo range, a series of devices that also incorporate the multiple AC outputs normally found directly on the wall.
notebookcheck.net
Honor confirms next date of 'flagship product' launch event as Magic5, Magic5 Pro and Magic5 Prestige Edition specification sheet leaks
Honor has outlined details of its next flagship hardware launch event. As the image above shows, Honor will present new devices on November 23 at 14:30 CST (06:30 UTC). While Honor's has shared details globally, the launch will only be for the Chinese market. Typically, Honor takes a few months before it releases new devices in other markets. With that being said, Honor often does not release all its smartphones globally.
notebookcheck.net
YOGA Paper officially backed to launch soon as a new e-ink tablet from Lenovo
Lenovo has confirmed that it will launch a new tablet on the Chinese market. However, unlike most of its products along these lines, it will have an e-ink screen. It is slated to debut as part of the YOGA series with its own stylus, and is touted to deliver a paper-like experience.
notebookcheck.net
Nokia X30 5G: Eco-friendly mid-range smartphone for rent
Nokia is known for its eco-friendly smartphones. With the X30 5G, the Finnish brand is now utilizing the sustainability angle more than any other manufacturer. The 6.43-inch mid-range smartphone makes comprehensive use of recycled materials and can also be rented as an alternative to buying it. Working For Notebookcheck. Are...
notebookcheck.net
God of War Ragnarök: Video analyzes the jaw-dropping graphics of Sony’s new blockbuster on PS5
With God of War Ragnarök’s upcoming release on November 9, another high-profile game of the fall season is just around the corner. Although even PS4 owners will be able to enjoy Sony's latest exclusive title, lucky owners of a PS5 in particular are in for a real visual treat, as a recently published YouTube video perfectly illustrates. The experts at Digital Foundry have thoroughly analyzed the graphics of God of War Ragnarök in an almost thirty minutes long video, which overall contains a lot of praise for the highly anticipated action title.
ComicBook
PS5 Getting New Ninja Turtles Game
PS5 users are getting a new Ninja Turtles game. Right now on PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One users can enjoy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge from developer Tribute Games and publisher Dotemu Games. After coming to these platforms back in June, the game is making the next-gen jump to PS5 on November 15. And if you already own the game on PS4, the PS5 version is a free update. Unfortunately, this free upgrade isn't that meaningful because the two versions are identical according to Tribute Games.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | JBL Reflect Aero TWS get a 33 percent discount on Amazon
The IP68-rated JBL Reflect Aero TWS are sports earbuds from a popular brand that come with very good battery life and overall performance. Capable of diving in up to 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes, the Reflect Aero TWS are now going down price-wise as well thanks to a 33 percent discount.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 Pro: Leaked design reveals similarities with Xiaomi 12 Pro and a sprinkling of the Mi 11 Ultra
Last month, two sets of hands-on photos leaked online of what was to claimed to be the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Although none of the photos were verified as prototypes or retail units, @OnLeaks' latest round of CAD-based renders share striking resemblances with these earlier leaks. Incidentally, OnLeaks' renders show that previous leaks had the pair mixed up. Unsurprisingly, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has the larger camera housing of the pair, even though it has three lenses like the regular Xiaomi 13.
notebookcheck.net
GeForce RTX 4080 supply could be 20-40% less than the RTX 4090 on launch day followed by fewer restocks throughout Q4 2022
Nvidia unveiled the RTX 40 series GPUs, specifically the RTX 4090 and two RTX 4080 models on September 20. The company subsequently scrapped the launch of the RTX 4080 12 GB following backlash from the media and users alike as the card was significantly less powerful than the RTX 4080 16 GB. So, the RTX 4080 16 GB will be the only RTX 4080 model available for sale on November 16.
notebookcheck.net
Steam for ChromeOS enters beta, comes to more Chromebooks
Steam for ChromeOS recently moved from Alpha to Beta, making it compatible with more Chromebooks across the board. However, the required specs to run Steam on ChromeOS are somewhat high (for Chromebooks, at least); users will need at least 8 GB of RAM and an Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 CPU or higher.
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm and Nuvia's 12-core laptop processor to debut in 2024 with a hybrid design and dGPU support
Despite acquiring Nuvia in 2021, Qualcomm is yet to harness its chipmaking prowess in any tangible way. Initial estimates suggested that the first round of Nuvia-powered chips would surface in 2022. With less than two months to go, that is unlikely to happen. Developer Kuba Wojciechowski says one might have to wait until 2024 to see the hardware in action. One of the main reasons for its delayed launch could be Arm's ongoing lawsuit with Qualcomm.
notebookcheck.net
Amazfit Band 7 Indian launch with special introductory price is imminent
Amazfit has announced that its latest fitness-tracking Band is on its way to India. The "large HD AMOLED display" wearable has been priced at just under US$45 in its new market; however, it is even less than that with an introductory offer. The OEM notes that it applies on its launch day only, which is just a few days away now in November 2022.
notebookcheck.net
Amazfit Pop 2 with 1.78-in display and Bluetooth calling unveiled
A product listing for the Amazfit Pop 2 smartwatch has appeared on the company’s Indian site. The page lists the wearable as “Coming Soon” and “Pre-Order Will Open Soon”; however, an exact launch date has not been provided. The watch was recently listed in the Bluetooth Launch Studio, which could suggest that it will be released in other markets such as North America and Europe.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Honor Magic5 Prestige Edition will launch as a new flagship for its Wi-Fi 7-capable Android smartphone series
Honor launched a Magic4 Ultimate Edition as a super-flagship version of its 4 Pro flagship smartphone in 2022. Now, it seems that it might be replaced by or converted into a Prestige Edition in 2023 instead. According to the leaker The Factory Manager's Classmate, this name might reflect the fact that the new top-end Sony IMX989 sensor will be exclusive to this new top-end SKU.
notebookcheck.net
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE is insanely loud at up to 60 dB(A) when gaming
It's generally accepted that gaming laptops, especially the thinner ones, tend to be loud machines. However, this shouldn't be taken as a free pass for them to be as recklessly loud as possible. Most ultrathin models like the Razer Blade 15 or Asus Zephyrus G14 tend to top out at 45 dB(A) each when gaming while some can go as high as 50 dB(A). The 14-inch Acer Predator Triton 300 SE stands to be one of the loudest we've ever recorded at an alarming 60.1 dB(A).
notebookcheck.net
T8 Pro: New mini-PC launches with Intel Celeron N5095 processor, triple monitor support and two Gigabit Ethernet connections
The T8 Pro is a 15 W mini-PC powered by the Celeron N5095, a quad-core processor from Intel's Jasper Lake series. Sporting a UHD Graphics iGPU with 16 Execution Units (EUs), the Celeron N5095 can also boost its CPU cores to 2.9 GHz when required, albeit without the benefit of Hyper-Threading.
notebookcheck.net
Honda outs new aggressive e:N2 EV platform design for a 'rebirth into an electric mobility brand'
Honda just announced its next electric car platform dubbed the e:N2 on which it plans to base some of the promised 10 new EVs for the Chinese market by 2027. The "sharp and dynamic body lines" of the e:N2 concept may never make it to a retail vehicle, but according to Honda it exemplifies the mass production direction it will be embarking on in the next few years. The whole design package will offer "intellectual exhilaration" as passengers feel one with the car via a minimalistic cockpit and sense stimulators like mood lighting, scents, or Honda's CONNECT infotainment.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung pokes fun at Apple's lack of smartphone innovation and reveals expectations for a foldable iPhone
Samsung has returned to roasting Apple for the speed with which it adopts emerging technologies. While Samsung has now released four generations of Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones, Apple has maintained its candy bar form factor. In fact, Apple has only recently started moving away from its infamous notch that it debuted in 2017.
notebookcheck.net
LILYGO T7 S3 ESP32-S3: New ESP32-based arrives with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and LiPo battery support within a tiny profile
LILYGO has introduced the T7 S3 ESP32-S3, a new developer board that measures just 39 x 31 x 6 mm. According to the company, the board features 8 MB PSRAM, 16 MB SPI flash storage and twin 20-pin headers for ADC, GPIO, SPI, touch interface and UART expansion, among other things. Additionally, the developer board has a USB Type-C port that supplies 5V power and a 2-pin JST connector for adding a LiPo battery.
Comments / 0