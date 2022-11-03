It's generally accepted that gaming laptops, especially the thinner ones, tend to be loud machines. However, this shouldn't be taken as a free pass for them to be as recklessly loud as possible. Most ultrathin models like the Razer Blade 15 or Asus Zephyrus G14 tend to top out at 45 dB(A) each when gaming while some can go as high as 50 dB(A). The 14-inch Acer Predator Triton 300 SE stands to be one of the loudest we've ever recorded at an alarming 60.1 dB(A).

