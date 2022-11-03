Read full article on original website
Realme 10 Ultra: Leaker alleges Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 200 MP primary camera for upcoming smartphone as Realme confirms series launch date
Realme has now confirmed the impending arrival of the Realme 10 series. Taking to Weibo, the company has outlined that the series will debut during a dedicated hardware launch event, which it has scheduled to start at 14:00 CST (06:00 UTC). With the company including a fairly non-descript smartphone in its teaser image, @UniverseIce claims to have revealed numerous Realme 10 Ultra specifications.
Framework laptops now officially support Thunderbolt 4
Framework's laptops are made to be modular and allow users to create the laptop that best meets their needs. This is due to the four USB4 ports along the sides of their cases and the handy assortment of expansion cards that act as dongles or adapters. Now, both the standard Framework 13.5-inch laptop and the Framework Chromebook Edition laptops are officially certified for Thunderbolt 4.
Anbernic RG353M: New gaming handheld arrives with Android and Linux dual boot support
Anbernic is now selling a new gaming handheld and another member of the RG353 series. While the company already offers the RG353P, RG353V and RG353VS, it has now brought the RG353M to market. As its name suggests, the RG353M shares many features with other RG353 devices. In short, the RG353M is the RG353P but with a different shell.
Honor confirms next date of 'flagship product' launch event as Magic5, Magic5 Pro and Magic5 Prestige Edition specification sheet leaks
Honor has outlined details of its next flagship hardware launch event. As the image above shows, Honor will present new devices on November 23 at 14:30 CST (06:30 UTC). While Honor's has shared details globally, the launch will only be for the Chinese market. Typically, Honor takes a few months before it releases new devices in other markets. With that being said, Honor often does not release all its smartphones globally.
Deal | RTX 3070-powered Asus TUF Dash F15 drops to US$999 in latest gaming laptop sale
The well-performing gaming laptop made by the reputable Taiwanese manufacturer is currently discounted by a notable US$500, which makes the Asus TUF Dash F15 one of the most affordable gaming laptops with an RTX 3070 on the market. The US$1,000 mark is an important threshold for many prospective buyers who...
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to feature a tri-cluster CPU with four Cortex-A715 cores
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has only recently begun showing up on benchmarking platforms. Its AnTuTu showing is quite impressive and blows the competing MediaTek Dimensity 9200 out of the water. Hopes for the SoC are high, with some optimists predicting a multi-core victory over the A15 Bionic in Geekbench. Previous leaks said the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 would feature a quad-cluster CPU with 1x Cortex-X3, 2x Cortex-A715, 2x Cortex-A710, and three Cortex-A510 cores.
GeForce RTX 4080 supply could be 20-40% less than the RTX 4090 on launch day followed by fewer restocks throughout Q4 2022
Nvidia unveiled the RTX 40 series GPUs, specifically the RTX 4090 and two RTX 4080 models on September 20. The company subsequently scrapped the launch of the RTX 4080 12 GB following backlash from the media and users alike as the card was significantly less powerful than the RTX 4080 16 GB. So, the RTX 4080 16 GB will be the only RTX 4080 model available for sale on November 16.
Oppo Find N2: December 2022 launch on the cards before Reno9 series as leaked screenshots reveal specifications
Almost a year has passed since Oppo announced the Find N, a new take on the foldable smartphone. While many Android OEMs have sought to mimic Samsung with their foldable smartphones, the Find N is considerably shorter than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. In fact, the Find N is barely taller than the iPhone 13 mini. However, its wider form factor allows it to deliver a 7.1-inch display when unfolded. Meanwhile. @UniverseIce alleges that the Find N2 will be much lighter than its predecessor too.
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE is insanely loud at up to 60 dB(A) when gaming
It's generally accepted that gaming laptops, especially the thinner ones, tend to be loud machines. However, this shouldn't be taken as a free pass for them to be as recklessly loud as possible. Most ultrathin models like the Razer Blade 15 or Asus Zephyrus G14 tend to top out at 45 dB(A) each when gaming while some can go as high as 50 dB(A). The 14-inch Acer Predator Triton 300 SE stands to be one of the loudest we've ever recorded at an alarming 60.1 dB(A).
T8 Pro: New mini-PC launches with Intel Celeron N5095 processor, triple monitor support and two Gigabit Ethernet connections
The T8 Pro is a 15 W mini-PC powered by the Celeron N5095, a quad-core processor from Intel's Jasper Lake series. Sporting a UHD Graphics iGPU with 16 Execution Units (EUs), the Celeron N5095 can also boost its CPU cores to 2.9 GHz when required, albeit without the benefit of Hyper-Threading.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080: High-end Ada Lovelace graphics card is up to 47% faster than Ampere on Geekbench and Blender
The GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB will be the only one of its kind to hit shelves on November 16 after Nvidia "Unlaunched" its 12 GB sibling. Initial benchmarks of the penultimate Ada Lovelace graphics card pointed at a ~50% performance uplift over the GeForce RTX 3080 10 GB in gaming and synthetic workloads. It has been tested again, this time on Geekbench, and the results are more or less consistent.
Baseus PowerCombo Pro 40W launches as a mini GaN power strip with surge protection
Accessory Gadget Launch Smartphone Tablet Ultrabook Smart Home. GaN chargers are taking over in terms of electronic charging technology; however, the accessories based on it tend to stop at USB ports, whether type-C or -A. However, Baseus has decided to shake that trend up somewhat with the PowerCombo range, a series of devices that also incorporate the multiple AC outputs normally found directly on the wall.
GPD Win 4: Company confirms launch window as crowdfunding campaign listing arrives
GPD is finally preparing to launch the Win 4, a gaming handheld that it began teasing in mid-September. Subsequently, the company revealed numerous details about the Win 4 and compared it several times to the Steam Deck. Setting that comparison aside, the GPD Win 4 features the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U and Radeon 680M iGPU, which it complements with 16 GB or 32 GB of LPDDR5-6400 RAM.
Oppo Find X6 Pro specifications leak online
Yogesh Brar has shared details about the Find X6 Pro online. Writing on Twitter, the leaker builds on earlier leaks, such as a rumour that alleged Oppo would utilise the Sony IMX989. According to Brar, the Find X6 Pro will launch not only with the 50 MP and 1-inch sensor, but also two other 50 MP sensors serving as ultra-wide-angle and telephoto cameras. In comparison, the Find X5 Pro arrived earlier this year with 50 MP primary, 50 MP ultra-wide-angle and 13 MP telephoto cameras.
Nokia X30 5G: Eco-friendly mid-range smartphone for rent
Nokia is known for its eco-friendly smartphones. With the X30 5G, the Finnish brand is now utilizing the sustainability angle more than any other manufacturer. The 6.43-inch mid-range smartphone makes comprehensive use of recycled materials and can also be rented as an alternative to buying it. Working For Notebookcheck. Are...
OPPO SuperVOOC 240W tipped to debut by the end of March 2023
Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Phablet. The OnePlus 10T owes its status as one of the fastest-charging flagship Android smartphones of 2022 to SuperVOOC 150W technology from its brand's parent company OPPO, which is in turn part of something often referred to as the "Oga Group" within the BBK Electronics conglomerate. However, the device might get a successor with bigger numbers in 2023.
Xiaomi 13 Pro: Leaked design reveals similarities with Xiaomi 12 Pro and a sprinkling of the Mi 11 Ultra
Last month, two sets of hands-on photos leaked online of what was to claimed to be the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Although none of the photos were verified as prototypes or retail units, @OnLeaks' latest round of CAD-based renders share striking resemblances with these earlier leaks. Incidentally, OnLeaks' renders show that previous leaks had the pair mixed up. Unsurprisingly, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has the larger camera housing of the pair, even though it has three lenses like the regular Xiaomi 13.
Huawei Petal upgrades to "3D real-world mapping" thanks to new rendering technology
AI Chinese Tech GPU Smartphone Software Tablet Wearable Gadget. Huawei has showcased some of its latest software and AI achievements during its 2022 Developer Conference. The event has seen advancements such as the new emergency satellite messaging feature for the Mate Xs2 joined by something the OEM's director Yu Chendong now defines as "a new powerful 3D real-world map" on Weibo.
Rumor | Honor Magic5 Prestige Edition will launch as a new flagship for its Wi-Fi 7-capable Android smartphone series
Honor launched a Magic4 Ultimate Edition as a super-flagship version of its 4 Pro flagship smartphone in 2022. Now, it seems that it might be replaced by or converted into a Prestige Edition in 2023 instead. According to the leaker The Factory Manager's Classmate, this name might reflect the fact that the new top-end Sony IMX989 sensor will be exclusive to this new top-end SKU.
1MORE Aero TWS ANC earbuds hands-on: Good battery life and overall sonic experience, but spatial audio fails to impress
The 1MORE Aero are the brand's first product to come with spatial audio, a feature also present in the Apple AirPods, but they do so for less than half the price. Thankfully, this new Luca Bignardi-tuned product has more up the sleeve than an audio processing algorithm that might lose its appeal after just a few minutes.
