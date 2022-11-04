Snyder bought the franchise in 1999 for $800 million. If the franchise nets anywhere close to this reported price, the windfall will be enormous. This also makes it sound like Snyder is serious about selling the entire franchise, not just a minority share. That is significant, as the initial announcement about a potential sale did not indicate any specifics. Selling a minority share would not necessarily change much if it meant Snyder remained in charge.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO