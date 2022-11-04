Read full article on original website
Related
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Reveals What Cost Washington in Loss vs. Vikings
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was left lamenting his team's mistakes as they let a 10-point lead slip in the fourth quarter on Sunday in their 20-17 loss against the Vikings.
City proclaims November 5 ‘Josh Johnson Day’
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf will present NFL athlete and Oakland resident Josh Johnson with a key to the city and proclaim November 5 as “Josh Johnson Day,” the city announced Saturday. The Denver Broncos quarterback and Fam 1st Family Foundation co-founder will be recognized for his leadership in the Oakland community. […]
The 10 players banned from the NFL
In any sports league, the intent is for fans to enjoy the players and teams that they support. The NFL is the most popular sport in the United States, and it gathers family and friends for the weekly games. However, in any sport, some negative circumstances cause people to start disliking the athlete because of various reasons.
Yardbarker
Watch: Mike McDaniel has hilarious sideline exchange with Justin Fields
The Miami Dolphins tried everything to stop Justin Fields on Sunday … even asking nicely. The Chicago Bears quarterback Fields had a (no pun intended) field day against Miami in Week 9 with a four-touchdown performance. Fields was especially devastating on the ground, running 15 times for 178 yards (including a 61-yard scamper for the end zone in the third quarter).
Pat McAfee on Jeff Saturday being named interim Colts coach: 'Maybe he'll suit up, too'
Pat McAfee was talking with NFL insider Ian Rapoport when the news broke that McAfee's former teammate Jeff Saturday was the interim coach for the Colts. Rapoport asked the former Colts punter if he'd missed any calls from Colts owner Jim Irsay recently. Doyel:If Frank Reich had to go, and...
NFL Owner Refused To Speak With Media After Team's Loss
The Indianapolis Colts lost their third-straight game on Sunday, falling to the New England Patriots to drop to 3-5-1 on the season. It was an ugly defeat as well, with the Colts mustering only 121 yards of total offense and three points in a 26-3 thrashing. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw a pick-6 to account for New England's final points.
From ex-CEO Parag Agrawal to Vijaya Gadde, here are the top Twitter executives who have been fired or left since Elon Musk's takeover
Elon Musk took over Twitter after his deal to buy the platform went through on October 27. The billionaire's first move was to fire CEO Parag Agrawal and three more top execs. Others have decided to quit. Here are all the execs and top managers who got fired or have left.
Andrew Luck Has Quietly Returned to His Childhood Passion 4 Years After Retiring From the NFL
Andrew Luck's return to Stanford University has been confirmed by the director of football. So what exactly is the former quarterback doing? The post Andrew Luck Has Quietly Returned to His Childhood Passion 4 Years After Retiring From the NFL appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Report: Dan Snyder to ask for $7 billion for Commanders
Snyder bought the franchise in 1999 for $800 million. If the franchise nets anywhere close to this reported price, the windfall will be enormous. This also makes it sound like Snyder is serious about selling the entire franchise, not just a minority share. That is significant, as the initial announcement about a potential sale did not indicate any specifics. Selling a minority share would not necessarily change much if it meant Snyder remained in charge.
Shootout win in Chicago proves Miami Dolphins are what they haven’t been in years: Exciting | Opinion
For years no decades, the Miami Dolphins fight song heard after a home score has almost been wince-inducing, close to a mockery: “Cause, when you say Miami, you’re talkin’ Su-per Bowl!” Yeah, in the 1970s and maybe the ‘80s.
geekwire.com
Seattle’s Twitter office impacted by widespread layoffs under new owner Elon Musk
Seattle-based Twitter employees are among those being laid off amid widespread job cuts at the social media giant now owned by Elon Musk. Seattle is Twitter’s second-largest engineering hub outside of the San Francisco headquarters. The company first set up shop in Seattle in 2012. There are around 400 employees based in the Seattle region, according to LinkedIn.
AOL Corp
Elon Musk to start mass layoffs at Twitter on Friday
Twitter sent employees an email Thursday notifying them that layoffs would begin on Friday morning, according to multiple news reports including The New York Times. The email told employees not to come into the office on Friday as the layoffs begin. The cuts will affect roughly half of Twitter's workforce, according to The Times, which cited an investor and internal messages.
Pro Football Rumors
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.https://www.profootballrumors.com/
Comments / 0