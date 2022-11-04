ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KRON4 News

City proclaims November 5 ‘Josh Johnson Day’

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf will present NFL athlete and Oakland resident Josh Johnson with a key to the city and proclaim November 5 as “Josh Johnson Day,” the city announced Saturday. The Denver Broncos quarterback and Fam 1st Family Foundation co-founder will be recognized for his leadership in the Oakland community. […]
OAKLAND, CA
ClutchPoints

The 10 players banned from the NFL

In any sports league, the intent is for fans to enjoy the players and teams that they support. The NFL is the most popular sport in the United States, and it gathers family and friends for the weekly games. However, in any sport, some negative circumstances cause people to start disliking the athlete because of various reasons.
Yardbarker

Watch: Mike McDaniel has hilarious sideline exchange with Justin Fields

The Miami Dolphins tried everything to stop Justin Fields on Sunday … even asking nicely. The Chicago Bears quarterback Fields had a (no pun intended) field day against Miami in Week 9 with a four-touchdown performance. Fields was especially devastating on the ground, running 15 times for 178 yards (including a 61-yard scamper for the end zone in the third quarter).
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL Owner Refused To Speak With Media After Team's Loss

The Indianapolis Colts lost their third-straight game on Sunday, falling to the New England Patriots to drop to 3-5-1 on the season. It was an ugly defeat as well, with the Colts mustering only 121 yards of total offense and three points in a 26-3 thrashing. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw a pick-6 to account for New England's final points.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Report: Dan Snyder to ask for $7 billion for Commanders

Snyder bought the franchise in 1999 for $800 million. If the franchise nets anywhere close to this reported price, the windfall will be enormous. This also makes it sound like Snyder is serious about selling the entire franchise, not just a minority share. That is significant, as the initial announcement about a potential sale did not indicate any specifics. Selling a minority share would not necessarily change much if it meant Snyder remained in charge.
WASHINGTON, DC
geekwire.com

Seattle’s Twitter office impacted by widespread layoffs under new owner Elon Musk

Seattle-based Twitter employees are among those being laid off amid widespread job cuts at the social media giant now owned by Elon Musk. Seattle is Twitter’s second-largest engineering hub outside of the San Francisco headquarters. The company first set up shop in Seattle in 2012. There are around 400 employees based in the Seattle region, according to LinkedIn.
SEATTLE, WA
AOL Corp

Elon Musk to start mass layoffs at Twitter on Friday

Twitter sent employees an email Thursday notifying them that layoffs would begin on Friday morning, according to multiple news reports including The New York Times. The email told employees not to come into the office on Friday as the layoffs begin. The cuts will affect roughly half of Twitter's workforce, according to The Times, which cited an investor and internal messages.
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

