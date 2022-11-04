ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

‘A Million Little Things’ Ending With Season 5 — Cast Announces ‘Right Time to Say Goodbye’ (VIDEO)

Millionaires, it’s official: We’re going to be saying goodbye to the friend group in 2023. ABC has confirmed that A Million Little Things will be ending with its fifth and final season, which will premiere on Wednesday, February 8 at 10/9c. Watch a video with the stars — Christina Moses (Regina Howard), Romany Malco (Rome Howard), James Roday Rodriguez (Gary Mendez), Grace Park (Grace Park), Allison Miller (Maggie Bloom), and David Giuntoli (Eddie Saville) — above delivering the news.
WFMZ-TV Online

Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monster’ & ‘The Watcher’ Get New Season Orders at Netflix

Following the massive success of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix has ordered two additional installments of Ryan Murphy‘s record-breaking anthology series, together with a second season of his The Watcher adaptation. The streaming service’s Dahmer-focused series from Murphy and Ian Brenner has garnered over 934 million view hours and is the second most popular English TV season on the platform. Meanwhile, The Watcher Murphy and Eric Newman’s thriller, which debuted in October, has also received a new season order.

Comments / 0

Community Policy