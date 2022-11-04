Read full article on original website
‘A Million Little Things’ Ending With Season 5 — Cast Announces ‘Right Time to Say Goodbye’ (VIDEO)
Millionaires, it’s official: We’re going to be saying goodbye to the friend group in 2023. ABC has confirmed that A Million Little Things will be ending with its fifth and final season, which will premiere on Wednesday, February 8 at 10/9c. Watch a video with the stars — Christina Moses (Regina Howard), Romany Malco (Rome Howard), James Roday Rodriguez (Gary Mendez), Grace Park (Grace Park), Allison Miller (Maggie Bloom), and David Giuntoli (Eddie Saville) — above delivering the news.
Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monster’ & ‘The Watcher’ Get New Season Orders at Netflix
Following the massive success of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix has ordered two additional installments of Ryan Murphy‘s record-breaking anthology series, together with a second season of his The Watcher adaptation. The streaming service’s Dahmer-focused series from Murphy and Ian Brenner has garnered over 934 million view hours and is the second most popular English TV season on the platform. Meanwhile, The Watcher Murphy and Eric Newman’s thriller, which debuted in October, has also received a new season order.
Wells Adams says ‘everyone was crying’ at his wedding to Sarah Hyland
Wells Adams says “everyone was crying” at his wedding to Sarah Hyland. ‘The Bachelorette’ contestant, 38, told PEOPLE he feels he got hitched to his “perfect person” after tying the knot with ‘Modern Family’ actress Sarah, 31, on August 20 at Sunstone Winery, near Santa Barbara, California.
Ryan Murphy Said He Considered Cancelling "Glee" After Cory Monteith's Death
"None of us knew how to handle it, none of us knew how to pay tribute to him, none of us knew what to do with the business. But all of us did know that when that happened, our hearts all kind of broke. And we were all kind of done. The spirit and joy of it has left the building."
